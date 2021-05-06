Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Alarmism

Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Professor Mark Maslin of UCL’s sermon to the climate believers, promising fire, floods, famine and devastation unless they all make good on their commitments to cut their carbon footprints, and cut back on meat consumption.

Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing?

May 6, 2021 10.59pm AEST
Mark Maslin
Professor of Earth System Science, UCL

Year 2100: the nightmare scenario

The 21st century draws to a close without action having been taken to prevent climate change. Global temperatures have risen by over 4°C. In many countries, summer temperatures persistently stay above 40°C. Heatwaves with temperatures as high as 50°C have become common in tropical countries.

Every summer, wildfires rage across every continent except Antarctica, creating plumes of acrid smoke that make breathing outdoors unbearable, causing an annual health crisis. 

Ocean temperatures have risen dramatically. After repeated bleaching events, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been officially declared dead.

Frequent and prolonged droughts torment vast swathes of the Earth’s land. The deserts of the world have expanded, displacing many millions of people. Around 3.5 billion live in areas where water demand exceeds what’s available.

Many coastal and river areas are regularly flooded, including the Nile Delta, the Rhine valley and Thailand. Over 20% of Bangladesh is permanently under water.

Winter storms are more energetic and unleash more water, causing widespread wind damage and flooding each year.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-how-bad-could-the-future-be-if-we-do-nothing-159665

A few questions Professor.

  1. If wildfires rage across all the parched continents, what exactly will they be burning? I mean sure, you could imagine one or two superfires scorching the land, but after a few years of this there would be nothing left to burn. Of course, it is possible the survivors of the first few superfires might cut some firebreaks or perform some forestry management before they lose everything.
  2. If we have more energetic winter storms, how can we also have extreme summer droughts? I know we’re talking about nature’s wrath, but will people in 2100 have forgotten how to build reservoirs?
  3. If some areas are flooded and others left dry, will people in 2100 have forgotten how to build large water pipes?
  4. Regarding the ocean warming you predict, why will less than a century achieve what the entire Holocene has so far failed to deliver? The ocean depths are still near freezing, even in the tropics, because there has not been enough time to warm the ocean since the end of the last ice age, over 12,000 years ago. How will a few degrees of additional global warming over a period of less than a century cause a rapid and radical change to the overall temperature of the ocean?
  5. If the oceans do warm, how can they also become more acidic? Warm water expels dissolved CO2, so the dissolved CO2 content of seawater will fall if the water warms significantly, even if atmospheric CO2 rises.

Of course, none of these predictions are testable in any meaningful sense. Most of us will have long since died of old age, before the year 2100.

Petit_Barde
May 6, 2021 2:14 pm

“Climate change : how bad could the future be if we do nothing?”
We have nothing to do with climate and we’ll all die anyway.

5
Reply
GoatGuy
Reply to  Petit_Barde
May 6, 2021 3:20 pm

Thing is, the real (as in forehead-banging) conundrum — which is a gentle way of saying ‘unanswered problem’ — is how egregiously persistent the rise in CO₂ is, regardless of all the ballyhooed progress made by a few Big Countries in attaining their Paris Accord IPCC greenhouse gas reduction goals in the last, oh, 20+ years.  

America, as a for-instance, has merrily stabilized-or-reduced its CO₂ output, its methane leaks, its exotic hydrocarbons and fluorocarbon emissions, as well as its SO₂ (remarkably effectively), its NOₓ emissions and all the rest; so has much of Europe.  

That notwithstanding, it looks like CO₂ at the pristine observing station atop Mt. Moana Loa is registering ever more CO₂ in the atmosphere, seemingly regardless of all the massive action taken by these first world leader countries.  

Now then, why might that be?

Patently obvious is that China and India, and Africa, and Central/South America, the Indonesian Archipelago, and f-all everyone else is doing SQUAT to meaningfully reduce emissions as they whine about being 3rd world status, and needed time to ‘catch up’ CO₂ wise.  

IT is a Shakespearian Farce, if ever there was a modern one. 

The inmates are in charge of the Prison.

Lord help us.

No one else really will.

⋅-⋅-⋅ Just saying, ⋅-⋅-⋅
⋅-=≡ GoatGuy ✓ ≡=-⋅

2
Reply
DMA
Reply to  GoatGuy
May 6, 2021 3:56 pm

The rise in CO2 is mostly natural and humans only add a few % ( Climate Miracle by Ed Berry). Add to that the extra CO2 in the atmosphere has almost no additional warming because the CO2 spectrum is near saturation. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA1zUW4uOSw) about minute 26-29

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Petit_Barde
May 6, 2021 4:04 pm

Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing?

Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing what alarmists want ?

1
Reply
Tom Halla
May 6, 2021 2:16 pm

Yet another disaster scenario. He does seem to be playing off RCP8.5, which is “borderline impossible” according to Judith Curry.

4
Reply
iflyjetzzz
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 6, 2021 2:32 pm

Judith Curry lost all respect I had for her years ago when she stated that temperature adjustments were insignificant. They’re not insignificant, as can be seen by comparing datasets. The only thing that adjustments accomplish is inserting confirmation bias to the data.

Last edited 1 hour ago by iflyjetzzz
-1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  iflyjetzzz
May 6, 2021 4:07 pm

The only thing that adjustments accomplish is inserting confirmation bias to the data.

No, the adjustments are to make reality correct, and therefore in precise alignment with the models.

0
Reply
Robert Austin
May 6, 2021 2:20 pm

Just another “disgrace to the profession”.

4
Reply
leitmotif
May 6, 2021 2:33 pm

If the temperature reaches Fahrenheit 451 we could be in bother.

Don’t read newspapers on park benches.

2
Reply
Russell Johnson
May 6, 2021 3:00 pm

CLIMATE CHANGE:

IT DOESN’T MATTER how much you stir shit with a stick it’s still shit.

3
Reply
Stan Sexton
May 6, 2021 3:02 pm

Some of those Wildfires are Pyroterrorism. Look that up on Google.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
May 6, 2021 3:02 pm

Forgive my ignorance, what is UCL?

1
Reply
GoatGuy
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 6, 2021 3:11 pm

University College, London. Researching their website, it is almost nowhere to be found, except at the very bottom of the Alumni page. Seems like they’ve branded (as in burned to their left buttock) the UCL as their sigel. I thought only prep-check Americans were so into opaque brands. Guess the Londoners are just as, if not more obfuscated brand conscious. LOL!

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  GoatGuy
May 6, 2021 3:33 pm

Thank you. They do have an impressive web site and appear to be on top of the climate emergency. Here’s a few words from their heroic effort to save us from the dangers of marine transportation:

“The institute’s analysis of global shipping emissions was also presented to the United Nations International Maritime Organisation, showing the full extent of the shipping emissions challenge for the first time and setting a framework for future discussions on regulating CO2 emissions.

UCL’s research strengthened calls for a quantifiable and ambitious target to reduce shipping emissions. It has improved public awareness of the impact of shipping and the role shipping plays in modern life, carrying our goods around the world.”

-1
Reply
Rory Forbes
May 6, 2021 3:15 pm

From what I can see, your 5 questions are just impertinent. You’re not getting into the spirit of the thing.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rory Forbes
May 6, 2021 3:44 pm

Yeah me bad 🙂

1
Reply
tygrus
May 6, 2021 3:27 pm

If you do something or nothing .. you still gonna die (a song by “The Old Dogs”) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdEoputkE98

Any change we can make now will not be measurable (how many 0.1C) by the end of the century and still look like natural variation.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by tygrus
0
Reply
B Clarke
May 6, 2021 3:31 pm

The 21st century draws to a close without action having been taken to prevent climate change. Global temperatures have risen by over 4°C. In many countries, summer temperatures persistently stay above 40°C. Heatwaves with temperatures as high as 50°C have become common in tropical countries.”

40 years they have been crying we are all going to burn ,almost straight away it was claimed, no more snow, temperature rise by 2012 will severely impact humans, the ice caps will have melted, none of these predictions have come to pass, yet co2 continues to rise and what we are actually seeing is cooling, co2 seems to have no effect on climate natural events ( la nina) so no linear warming , we have seen a new religion born , the climate church with hysterical mass media promoting, you must stop eating meat, turn the heat down, don’t drive( unless your fabulously wealthy) turn your farms over to weeds or trees, such is the sacrifice we must make according to the climate church. And the coruption of the science’s through government and the climate church pulling the strings behind closed doors.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
May 6, 2021 3:35 pm

In support of the Doing Nothing option, I note that it has been the most thoroughly tested approach for at least a century and a half. Results: A perfectly fine climate; amazing living conditions with plentiful, affordable electricity and fuels for more and more people. It would be a shame to deny those benefits to those who still lack them.

0
Reply
dk_
May 6, 2021 3:36 pm

Ocean temperatures have risen dramatically. After repeated bleaching events, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been officially declared dead.”

  • Ocean temperatures may have risen slightly, and regionally.
  • Bleaching events turn out to be natural variation, and nothing to do with drinking clorox.
  • so, not repeated, but cyclical, and idiosyncratic to each reef
  • Some, and not all, GBR reef segments were bleached, briefly, then have become unbleached.
  • Officially declared by a non-official, who estimated instances once, from an aircraft, and whose results were never verified or validated, and who has since been shown to have falsified the data. Individual instances of specific reefs that were “declared” dead were proven to be false by repeated, documented ground survey.
  • Turns out that none of it has much at all to do with temperature, except a little bit of warmthmay be found to help the un-bleaching part of the process.

And, Maslin, you dolt, even a displaced aging country hoosier knows that the GBR isn’t one big reef. Ah used to look at all them pitchers in nashunul geografik.

Okay, it was supposed to be future fiction, not past tense, but like a lot of con men and shysters, he wrote it phrased to make it seem inevitable and established fact. This is a persuasion technique used in sales, by religious fanatics and by cultists, as well as frauds and politicians trying to make a buck. This is faith, not science, and propaganda, and intimidation. Still, Maslin is an idiot, but is he stupid like a fox?

Last edited 31 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
philincalifornia
May 6, 2021 3:42 pm

Yep, that March and April UAH data certainly got the climate liars out to lie harder.

Is there anything this prostitute says that isn’t a lie?

Are we the only ones that read this shite because we have fun taking the piss out of it.

…. now there’s a mixed metaphor.

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 6, 2021 3:55 pm

You mean mark mailin’s jolly , no doubt it will do the rounds in like minded academia, possibly sounds bites might be seen in more general rags. Every one i mention uahv6 have never come across it, never heard of it and don’t Google it even though its just four letters and a number.

Remember ” the science is settled ” there is no debate.

0
Reply
James F. Evans
May 6, 2021 3:52 pm

The future is good if we do nothing.

0
Reply
taxed
May 6, 2021 3:56 pm

Runaway global warming, l don’t think so.
Not while the jet stream remains in its current state.The global climate is going to be hard pushed to reach into El Nino this year while the jet stream is in LIA mode.

1
Reply
Cheshire Red
May 6, 2021 4:15 pm

Professional claptrap from the so-called ‘professor’. The guy should be struck off for producing such willfully misleading bilge.

0
Reply
gbaikie
May 6, 2021 4:17 pm

Earth has been in a Ice Age for 34 million years- and will continue to have these vast frozen wastelands and wastelands of deserts for millions of years.

The human creature must transform from an animal that lives only on land, into being able to live on and within the oceans and in the skies.

0
Reply
