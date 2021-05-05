Bad science journalism Climate Propaganda

Turning Opinion into Science Fact

16 mins ago
Kip Hansen
2 Comments

Opinion by Kip Hansen – 6 May 2021

The Climate Propaganda Cabal, which calls itself Covering Climate Now (CCNow), is a fantastically, frighteningly, effective organization that is flooding the print and online news media with a single message:  “The climate emergency is here.  To preserve a livable planet, humanity must take action immediately. Failure to slash the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will make the extraordinary heat, storms, wildfires, and ice melt of 2020 routine and could ‘render a significant portion of the Earth uninhabitable’. “

Any moderately educated, well-read human being, and any human possessing even a modicum of common sense, knows that this message is inherently somehow false – but because of the constant barrage of messages repeating the meme endlessly, everywhere they look, many people have begun to think, despite their instincts and intellect, that it just might be true

That’s how propaganda is intended to work and work it does.  Richard Alan Nelson, in his book A Chronology and Glossary of Propaganda in the United States,  provides a definition of the term: “Propaganda is neutrally defined as a systematic form of purposeful persuasion that attempts to influence the emotions, attitudes, opinions, and actions of specified target audiences for ideological, political or commercial purposes through the controlled transmission of one-sided messages (which may or may not be factual) via mass and direct media channels.” 

This is the stated purpose of Covering Climate Now —  see my earlier essay The Climate Propaganda Cabal .

One of the techniques CCNow is using is the intentional blurring of the lines between Opinion and hard, factual Science News.  They do this through their story sharing efforts.

Today’s Example:

On 4 May 2021, Tallbloke’s Talkshop highlighted a story that appeared in PHYS.ORG.  Phys.org is a unit of Science X and touts itself as “Phys.org internet news portal provides the latest news on science”.   The story posted at Phys.org is “The 1.5-degree global warming limit is not impossible—but it soon will be”  by Bill Hare, Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, Joeri Rogelj and Piers Forster.   The bottom line assertion of the story is this:

“The Paris Agreement was adopted by 195 countries in 2015. The inclusion of the 1.5 degrees C warming limit came after a long push by vulnerable, small-island and least developed countries for whom reaching that goal is their best chance for survival. The were backed by other climate-vulnerable nations and a coalition of high-ambition countries.

The 1.5 degrees C limit wasn’t plucked from thin air—it was informed by the best available science. Between 2013 and 2015, an extensive United Nations review process determined that limiting warming to 2 degrees C this century cannot avoid dangerous climate change.“

While almost nothing in those two paragraphs is literally true, I have no objection to the authors stating it, since they were writing their Opinion,  originally published at The Conversation.

Here are the  connections:  Phys.org, a science news outlet, has a contributing partner, The Conversation, which is a basic “opinion page” outlet for academics, despite their pledge to “Inform public debate with knowledge-based journalism that is responsible, ethical and supported by evidence” the only qualifications “To be published by The Conversation you must be currently employed as a researcher or academic with a university or research institution.”  The Conversation, as an organization, is a partner of Covering Climate Now, the dedicated climate alarm propaganda organization.

Four authors, academics, write an Opinion piece at The Conversation.  At The Conversation their associations and conflicts of interest are clearly stated in the sidebar. [ I insert the disclosures below, readers in a hurry can skip the blockquote – kh ]

Disclosure statement

Bill Hare receives funding from the European Climate Foundation, Bloomberg philanthropy, Climate Works Foundation

Carl-Friedrich Schleussner receives funding from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (01LN1711A) and under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under grant no. 820829 (CONSTRAIN). He is affiliated with Humboldt University in Berlin and Climate Analytics.

Joeri Rogelj receives funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme. He is affiliated with the Grantham Institute – Climate Change & Environment at Imperial College London, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. He is a Coordinating Lead Author on the IPCC 1.5°C Special Report and a Lead Author on the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

Piers Forster receives funding from UK funding council (UKRI) and the EU. He is a member of the UK Climate Change Committee and Lead Author of IPCC reports.

With the disclosureS, knowledgeable readers can easily ascertain the biases of the authors – they are all heavily invested in the IPCC and its 1.5ºC global temperature target and its mandated solution – the total elimination of the use of fossil fuels.

This opinion article gets immediately re-posted to Phys.org as a hard Science News story, but it is posted without the Disclosure Statement from The Conversation and not labelled Opinion — this shift from Opinion to Fact facilitated by the Covering Climate Now resources sharing scheme.

Science Opinion thus becomes magically transformed into Science Fact.  At least, as received and perceived by the general public. 

Propaganda in its most powerful form.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

This is not an isolated incident, as readers who follow science news already know. 

CCNow’s   Statement on the Climate Emergency uses this trick in the following:

”Failure to slash the amount of carbon dioxide …. could “render a significant portion of the Earth uninhabitable,” warned a recent Scientific American article.”

The linked SciAm “article” is an OpEd piece (repeating link above) not a report of a scientific findings, not research results and definitely not science fact, written by “William J. Ripple … lead author of the World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency.”  Self-referential, circular opinion being re-presented as fact.

Lector cave – Reader Beware.

Many readers might just think that this CCNow thing is just “business as usual” for the media.  It is not.  It is a whole new level of the intentional corruption of journalism into propagandistic media activism that disregards truth, substituting opinion, bias, worldview and politics in its place – it is a by-any-means-necessary  media push to brainwash the population. 

I hope to expose this anti-journalism cabal for what it is and what it is doing over the next few weeks in a series of essays.

I will be more likely to see your comments if you address them to me, “Kip…”.

Thank for reading.

# # # # #

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dk_
May 5, 2021 6:11 am

“At least, as received and perceived by the general public. ”
“It is a whole new level of the intentional corruption of journalism into propagandistic media activism that disregards truth, substituting opinion, bias, worldview and politics in its place – it is a by-any-means-necessary media push to brainwash the population. ”

I think that you will find that the basis for this is was laid down by Walter Lippmann of the NYT nearly a century ago. Per Lippman, there is no “intelligent public opinion,” and we do nearly everything public through “reasoning” — really emotional prejudice — via stereotype. In turn, this ties in nicely with radical political change activism and the current tuse of cancel culture and of identity politics as means of political change. Again by Lippmann, it was journalism’s duty to shape opinion to what journalists thought best.

The Soviet Union and the Fascists in Spain, Germany and Italy learned this pretty quickly.

I tend to want to agree with you on the higher principles of journalism, but I really don’t think that there are overwhelmingly more examples of the current corruption, activism, and slanted editorialism in history for the last two centuries.

Last edited 1 minute ago by dk_
0
Reply
AleaJactaEst
May 5, 2021 6:14 am

Just sent this to the moron that is my Conservative MSP candidate…..

Asked him to square the circle that is the current Conservative manifesto that has been completely greenwashed without a peep of scientific questioning (e.g. the “Energy Transition TM”)

All they’re interested in is blocking the SNP. No reflection on the fact that all their own manifesto points are basically the same as the rest of the Uniparties except for Scotland Independence.

Muppets.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Bad science journalism Climate Propaganda

The Climate Propaganda Cabal

16 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Bad science journalism Sea level

The Supermoon and SLR

5 days ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Claim: Climate Change Driving Doctors out of the Aussie Northern Territory

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

Claim: “Venerating Ancestors”, Public Ritual Nature Appreciation Helps Us Green Our Life Choices

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Bad science journalism Climate Propaganda

Turning Opinion into Science Fact

16 mins ago
Kip Hansen
Government idiocy natural gas

Victoria Announces the End of Affordable Home Heating, Because Climate Change

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon credits Climate Hypocrisy

Guardian: Airlines Using Dubious Carbon Credits to Claim Carbon Neutral Operations

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Opinion

Bloomberg: More Government Will Save Us from Climate Change and Covid

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: