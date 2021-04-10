Glaciers

Exploration of ocean currents beneath the ‘Doomsday Glacier’

For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain data from underneath Thwaites Glacier, also known as the “Doomsday Glacier”. They find that the supply of warm water to the glacier is larger than previously thought, triggering concerns of faster m

UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG

For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain data from underneath Thwaites Glacier, also known as the “Doomsday Glacier”. They find that the supply of warm water to the glacier is larger than previously thought, triggering concerns of faster melting and accelerating ice flow.

With the help of the uncrewed submarine Ran that made its way under Thwaites glacier front, the researchers have made a number of new discoveries. Professor Karen Heywood of the University of East Anglia commented:

“This was Ran’s first venture to polar regions and her exploration of the waters under the ice shelf was much more successful than we had dared to hope. We plan to build on these exciting findings with further missions under the ice next year.”

The submersible has, among other things, measured the strength, temperature, salinity and oxygen content of the ocean currents that go under the glacier.

Global sea level is affected by how much ice there is on land, and the biggest uncertainty in the forecasts is the future evolution of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, says Anna Wåhlin, professor of oceanography at the University of Gothenburg and lead author of the new study now published in Science Advances.

Impacts global sea level

The ice sheet in West Antarctica accounts for about ten percent of the current rate of sea level rise; but also the ice in West Antarctica holds the most potential for increasing that rate because the fastest changes worldwide are taking place in the Thwaites Glacier. Due to its location and shape, Thwaites is particularly sensitive to warm and salty ocean currents that are finding their way underneath it.

This process can lead to an accelerated melting taking place at the bottom of the glacier and inland movement of the so-called grounding zone, the area where the ice transitions from resting on the seabed to floating in the ocean.

Due to its inaccessible location, far from research stations, in an area that is usually blocked by thick sea ice and many icebergs, there has been a great shortage of in situ measurements from this area. This means that there are big knowledge gaps for the ice-ocean boundary processes in this region.

First measurements performed

In the study, the researchers present the results from the submersible that measured strength, temperature, salinity and oxygen content of the ocean currents that go under the glacier.

“These were the first measurements ever performed beneath Thwaites glacier”, says Anna Wåhlin.

The results have been used to map the ocean currents underneath the floating part of the glacier. The researchers discovered that there is a deep connection to the east through which deep water flows from Pine Island Bay, a connection that was previously thought to be blocked by an underwater ridge.

The research group has also measured the heat transport in one of the three channels that lead warm water towards Thwaites Glacier from the north. “The channels for warm water to access and attack Thwaites weren’t known to us before the research. Using sonars on the ship, nested with very high-resolution ocean mapping from Ran, we were able to find that there are distinct paths that water takes in and out of the ice shelf cavity, influenced by the geometry of the ocean floor” says Dr Alastair Graham, University of Southern Florida.

The value measured there, 0.8 TW, corresponds to a net melting of 75 km3 of ice per year, which is almost as large as the total basal melt in the entire ice shelf. Although the amount of ice that melts as a result of the hot water is not much compared to other global freshwater sources, the heat transport has a large effect locally and may indicate that the glacier is not stable over time.

Not sustainable over time

The researchers also noted that large amounts of meltwater flowed north away from the front of the glacier.

Variations in salinity, temperature and oxygen content indicate that the area under the glacier is a previously unknown active area where different water masses meet and mix with each other, which is important for understanding the melting processes at the base of the ice.

The observations show warm water approaching from all sides on pinning points, critical locations where the ice is connected to the seabed and give stability to the ice shelf. Melting around these pinning points may lead to instability and retreat of the ice shelf and, subsequently, the upstream glacier flowing off the land. Dr Rob Larter of the British Antarctic Survey commented:

“This work highlights that how and where warm water impacts Thwaites Glacier is influenced by the shape of the sea floor and the ice-shelf base as well as the properties of the water itself. The successful integration of new sea-floor survey data and observations of water properties from the Ran missions shows the benefits of the multidisciplinary ethos within the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration.”

“The good news is that we are now, for the first time, collecting data that is necessary to model the dynamics of Thwaite’s glacier. This data will help us better calculate ice melting in the future. With the help of new technology, we can improve the models and reduce the great uncertainty that now prevails around global sea level variations.” says Anna Wåhlin.

AWG
April 10, 2021 2:07 pm

I constantly marvel at the huge amounts of money that get thrown at projects such as these. Its like there is infinite money and no problems, so we go on elaborate spiritual expeditions of discovery to find something to worry about.

The Earth and the inhabitants somehow made it through millennia without knowing not only that warm water melts glaciers, but that we can now fret about it as if it is something that can be changed, and should be.

ResourceGuy
April 10, 2021 2:13 pm

How do I interpret “worse than we thought” and “For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain data from underneath Thwaites Glacier” ? But then the intended audience is not supposed to interpret anything.

Scissor
April 10, 2021 2:15 pm

With this new single data point, they conclude. “It’s worse than we thought.”

Notanacademic
Reply to  Scissor
April 10, 2021 2:42 pm

It is worse than we thought, as I type this in Rosendale England global warming is falling and is four inches deep. In the morning I going to have a global warming fight with the local kids while my wife make’s a global warming angel.

Meanwhile in France frost has destroyed the vines so your favourite wine might be more expensive this year.

CAGW my a*se.

ResourceGuy
April 10, 2021 2:19 pm

Was RAN told about this?……

S_stddev_timeseries.png (1050×840) (wp.com)

The synthetic was probably told not to look and not to tell the whole story.

yirgach
April 10, 2021 2:45 pm

The channels for warm water to access and attack Thwaites weren’t known to us before the research.

Maybe a bit of twisted anthro science going on here?

Last edited 1 hour ago by yirgach
Robber
April 10, 2021 2:57 pm

“Hot water”, “warm water”, what is the temperature under all that ice?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Robber
April 10, 2021 3:22 pm

Even those with below average IQs would not be willing take a bath in that “hot water” if they were told the actual temperature.

cirby
Reply to  Robber
April 10, 2021 3:29 pm

A degree or two above freezing, apparently.

ATheoK
April 10, 2021 3:00 pm

They find that the supply of warm water to the glacier is larger than previously thought,”

Quelle surprise!
/s

We could have told them that and they wouldn’t have had to get their toy wet.

The research group has also measured the heat transport in one of the three channels that lead warm water towards Thwaites Glacier from the north.”

Really!?

Measured, i.e. actually calculated, the heat transport.
Likely using a thermistor mounted on their toy coupled with their ‘estimates’ of water flow.

The channels for warm water to access and attack Thwaites weren’t known to us before the research.”

Because they didn’t know about these specific channels, the end result must be worse… Right…

Krishna Gans
April 10, 2021 3:02 pm

Since the previously unknown source water coming from Pine Island Bay is influenced by local meteorological conditions (11) and Pine Island Glacier (27) melting, these results indicate that the future melt rate of Thwaites and ice dynamic feedbacks may depend more on local conditions in the Pine Island region, as well as the evolving ice pinning points at Thwaites (28, 29), than predicted by existing models

Out of the paper

Sara
April 10, 2021 3:09 pm

What are the ACTUAL water temperatures under that ice?????

Only asking because when I make iced tea, the glaciers that find their way into my Big Mug after I take them out of the glacier-making trays seem to get into a melty-type of state that keeps the tea cool and just slightly increases the potable volume in my Big Mug.

Now, that’s direct observation (meaning it’s right in front of me), and the tea is left over from the night before, in the teapot, so it isn’t particularly chilled, and the temperature differences between the tea and the ice – er, GLACIERS!!! GLACIERS!!! – is definitely there, and the melting glaciers make my ice tea chilly and pleasant to drink on a hot day…. if we’d just have a hot day…. and some lemon wedges.

Clyde Spencer
April 10, 2021 3:27 pm

The authors correctly observe:

“Global sea level is affected by how much ice there is on land, and the biggest uncertainty in the forecasts is the future evolution of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet,”

And then they describe their adventures under the floating ice, which has already displaced as much water as it will contribute when it melts. That is, nothing!

Implicit in the concern about how existing ice might influence the ice on land, is the oft repeated but poorly supported conjecture that the floating ice acts as an effective buttress to the ice on land. If that were the case, one would not see tension cracks on land, near the coast, or in the pack ice often frozen to the glaciers. The friction between the glacial ice and the bedrock is the dominant controller of the glacier movement, not the floating ice that has the same forward momentum as the ice still on land.

