View of the open pit copper mine of Chuquicamata, Chile
Mining

Clean energy? The world’s demand for copper could be catastrophic for communities and environments

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
32 Comments

Deanna Kemp, The University of Queensland; Eleonore Lebre, The University of Queensland; John Owen, The University of Queensland, and Richard K Valenta, The University of Queensland

The benefits of switching to clean energy are huge. As with any industrial activity, the transition has potential environmental and social impacts.

As we head towards net-zero emissions, record quantities of copper will be required. Copper is critical for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and battery storage.

Unfortunately, we’re headed for a supply crunch. Market analysts estimate the annual copper supply shortfall could be as high as 10 million tonnes by 2030 if no new mines are built. This means prices are on the rise, giving miners an incentive to bring new copper mines to market.

The complexity of these new mines will be unprecedented. Unless mining is done differently, rushing to bring these projects into production could unleash unacceptable, catastrophic impacts onto local people and environments.

A golden age for copper

Until recently, the copper market has been flat. Prices have been low, and it has not been a good environment for producers. The market is now on the move.

The demand for copper and other energy transition minerals has sparked predictions of a commodity boom, and a golden age for mineral exploration.

On April 12-13, major producers including BHP, Rio Tinto and Anglo American will convene for the World Copper Virtual Conference to gather market intelligence.

But in the face of high global demand, it’s critical these big companies don’t gloss over copper’s sustainability challenges.

4 major sustainability challenges

There are four major challenges the mining industry faces in the impending copper boom. How well these challenges are overcome will determine who wins and loses in the energy transition.

1. Unearthed copper deposits are locked up in remote and difficult locations

Unearthed copper deposits — known as “orebodies” — are often found in places such as the high Andes, the Arctic, and the deep sea.

The social, environmental and technical challenges of projects in these locations will be greater than before. For example, BMW, Samsung and Volvo have just backed calls for a moratorium on deep sea mining.

2. Many proposed projects face public opposition

This includes major projects such as Resolution Copper in the US, Pebble in Canada, Tampakan in the Philippines, and Frieda River in Papua New Guinea.

Public opposition towards these and other large-scale copper projects means they could face difficult legal battles before these projects are permitted to go ahead.

3. Future copper mines are projected to be lower grade and deeper

Grade is a measure of the how much valuable metal there is in the ore body (deposit). Deeper, lower grade orebodies means new copper mines are likely to generate more waste rock, more tailings, and hazardous elements such as arsenic.

Read more: World-first mining standard must protect people and hold powerful companies to account

Tailings are the residues from mining and minerals processing, and is made up of finely ground rock, chemicals and water. If the projected demand is met, we calculate the world will produce more than nine times the amount of copper tailings between 2000 and 2050, than in the entire century prior.

Meanwhile, the industry faces a crisis of credibility over its management of this hazardous waste.

4. New copper mines will likely be located in politically and ecologically sensitive areas

Our research from 2019 found 65% of copper ore bodies that haven’t been mined are in areas with high water risk: too little water means miners compete for it among other local water users, and too much means waste can be difficult to contain.

Almost half (47%) of these ore bodies occur on or close to Indigenous peoples’ lands, and 64% within or near areas critical to biodiversity conservation. 50% are in socially and politically fragile countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A simple price rise won’t solve major issues

In the past, the mining industry has relied on rising prices to address supply shortfalls. Higher metal prices give companies the financial capital they need to operate in difficult locations and invest in new mining technologies.

Some of this capital will support sustainability improvements, such as recycling and reductions in water and energy use. But many of the sustainability challenges we’ve outlined above are not price sensitive.

Read more: A brutal war and rivers poisoned with every rainfall: how one mine destroyed an island

Mining companies cannot pay their way out of biodiversity loss, extreme poverty, and corruption risk. If they don’t engage these big challenges before the copper boom gets underway these impacts will be baked in mining’s future legacy, without clarity about who takes responsibility in the long term.

This would add to the devastating impacts existing mines have already caused. One famous example is the Panguna mine in Bougainville, which led to massive environmental damage and triggered a civil war.

What’s more, intensifying social and environmental impacts of copper mines could jeopardise the long-term supply of copper. If opposition grows, and supply stalls, then so too will the clean energy transition.

So what are the options?

As demand for copper moves into overdrive, we are at a crossroads.

One option is to support large-scale copper mining and the clean energy transition for the greater good of the planet. Miners would do their best to minimise impacts, but we’d accept there’ll be collateral damage for local communities. This is far from the latest commitment to “zero harm to people and the environment” that the world’s largest companies recently made to tailings management.

Read more: Renewables need land – and lots of it. That poses tricky questions for regional Australia

A second option is to insist miners exhaust all opportunities to avoid harm. This is because sacrificing the interests of local people in the interests of a greater good would not be considered responsible, as it does not align with the concepts of equity and fairness that underpin the Paris Agreement.

This second approach would require significant improvements in managing social and environmental impacts of copper mining. It may also mean reducing global demand for copper, finding substitutes, and making hard choices about not developing mines if the risks to local people and the environment are too high. Doing this would require a wholesale restructuring of the function of global commodity markets.

We may not yet have a solution, but as the world prepares for this year’s major Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, we must start to ask: what kind of justice are we seeking in the “just transition”, and for whom?

Read more: Why most Aboriginal people have little say over clean energy projects planned for their land

Deanna Kemp, Professor and Director, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland; Eleonore Lebre, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland; John Owen, Professorial Research Fellow, The University of Queensland, and Richard K Valenta, Director – WH Bryan Mining and Geology Research Centre – The Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tom Halla
April 10, 2021 10:09 am

I thought the :Pebble mine was in Alaska.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 10, 2021 10:26 am

It is. Headwaters of Bristol Bay.

Richard Page
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 10, 2021 10:30 am

It is, but the owners are a Canadian company. Similar story to other mines in the area.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 10, 2021 10:36 am

It is! These are Aussie academics writing for The Conversation. Make of it what you will.

Rob_Dawg
April 10, 2021 10:14 am

I’m not willing to jump into a sty and wrestle pigs. The audience cannot tell the difference and the pig likes it. Until I can get a verifiable definition of “sustainable” there is no winning in these types of discussions.

Kenji
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
April 10, 2021 11:11 am

“These discussions” have already been won. The so-called “Greens” have won every one of these discussions. If a wind tower factory blights the pristine landscape … you’re TOLD “the Towers are beautiful”. If the spinning blades chop hundreds of birds to death, you’re TOLD “they’re helping to study bird populations”. If the low pitched hum is rattling dishes and human brains, you’re TOLD “the frequencies are too low for human perception”

“These discussions” are pre-determined and pre-biased. One side ALWAYS loses … the other is guaranteed a win.

Joseph Zorzin
April 10, 2021 10:18 am

“The benefits of switching to clean energy are huge”
Especially for the companies producing the products and the raw materials needed for them.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
April 10, 2021 10:50 am

Be nice to have a list of benefits.

Kenji
Reply to  Oldseadog
April 10, 2021 11:13 am

You will receive the list on your first trip to the re-education camp.

Richard Page
April 10, 2021 10:22 am

So, oil based products are unsustainable but copper is now a renewable resource, is it? Where are the calls to ‘keep it in the ground’ now?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Richard Page
April 10, 2021 10:44 am

Only intellectually honest people attempt to be logically consistent.

Kenji
Reply to  Richard Page
April 10, 2021 11:15 am

I thought we had already reached “peak copper”. You know … didn’t Jimmy Carter claim we’d already reached “peak copper” back in the 1990’s?

dk_
April 10, 2021 10:26 am

Double copied? Somehow the article seems posted twice.

“The benefits of switching to clean energy are huge.” Assumes there is such a thing as clean energy. The article goes on to prove that there are concerns with at least one of the fundamental materials required for allegedly clean energy technology, disproving the basic assumption.

It does not go into the requirements for immense amounts of reliable, high voltage electrical power, and irreplaceable diesel fuel required for mining and refining. The author avoids mention of the essential use of chemical explosives, which require petroleum and/or coal as base material, extensive industrial processes for production, and high-energy quantities of mostly CO2 when used. The article fails to address the “dirty” requirements for processing the base metal into usable material, or the petroleum/coal/gas requirements for transportation from refining to use.

This is more than a problem for the article, but goes to the basic confidence game that deliberately avoids these problems with “clean” energy production Politicians and fraudsters claim that clean energy has no carbon footprint, deliberately hiding the total dependence these commodities have on cheap, reliable energy and base materials obtained from fossil fuel.

JonasM
April 10, 2021 10:26 am

So here’s something I’ve been wondering about: there have been multiple articles here and elsewhere by people supposedly knowledgeable about available resources, how much can be extracted, refined, etc. By their calculations, just converting the bulk of our worldwide car fleet to electric would require something like 100% of current copper production over a period of many decades. (IIRC the article specifically said ‘by 2100’). Similar estimates have been made for battery components.
So how to account for multiple car companies advertising that they expect to go 100% electric in a short period (I just saw a GM ad that said 100% electric fleet by 2035). Has no one at these companies researched supply line issues?
Where is the disconnect? I would really like to know. It’s difficult to argue with folks who say “don’t you think they’ve worked all that out? They wouldn’t promise it if they couldn’t do it. They’re not government, after all”.
The answer must be better than “the companies know it can’t be done, but they virtue signal for now”. I’m cynical, but not that cynical…

Richard Page
Reply to  JonasM
April 10, 2021 10:39 am

How cynical do you have to be to realise that when the costs of the raw materials skyrocket, the costs of ev’s will be astronomical. Simple supply and demand curves will show that, by that point, car companies will only have to deliver a fraction of what they are delivering now. It can be done, just not well and not in the public interest. Invest in horse breeding – it’s the car of the future.

Rich Davis
Reply to  JonasM
April 10, 2021 10:43 am

Apparently not cynical enough

Leo Smith
Reply to  JonasM
April 10, 2021 11:21 am

I am that cynical. For now electric cars are profitable because subsidy.Before that it was diesel, and before that it was petrol (gasoline).
No one cares if ‘sustainable’ is actually sustainable. As I keep grinding the axe of ‘in matters of public perception, realism is irrelevant, because idealism is what they use’ – that is, people do not respond to what is the case, but to what they have been led to believe is the case.

Greenwash and ecobollox is not science, and its not ‘real’ its all pure marketing – of product, and of political power and a political ideology akin to Marxism.
Whether it works or is sustainable is irrelevant. It has traction, people are buying this excrement. Therefore money can be made and political careers advanced.

In Germany subsidies have been slashed and the numbers of (active) windmills and solar panels are falling. They aren’t worth replacing or fixing when they fail.
Electric cars and renewable energy will get so far before nations discover that they simply cannot afford them and they are economically and probably in term of EROEI, unsustainable.

And everybody will throw up their hands and say ‘surely we should have known about this before we started’ and everyone will declare that someone else assured them it would work…

Never mind peak oil. I’ve reached peak cynicism.

Richard Page
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 10, 2021 11:28 am

Now, don’t do yourself down. You and I both know that just when we think we’ve reached peak cynicism, some bunny hugger somewhere will make another huge f*€#up and we’ll find just a bit more.

David Kamakaris
April 10, 2021 10:33 am

Why limit this discussion to copper? What about iron, nickel, cobalt, alumunum, vanadium, titanium, molybdenum, silver, palladium, platinum, gold, neodymium, dysprosium, samarium, europium, etc etc etc…

I’m sure I left out plenty other essential elements.

dk_
Reply to  David Kamakaris
April 10, 2021 11:10 am

Why limit it to metals? Cement and concrete, useful forms of alumin(i)um oxide, paper, silicon carbide, resins, electrical and thermal insulation materials, carbon fiber, glass and glass fiber, ceramics and ceramic/mineral fiber, cellulose products (to name a very few) depend entirely on coal/petroleum/gas. Why limit it to metals? “Clean” energy requires the purchase or lease (or seizure), access to, and industrialization of vast tracts of land to become useful. Why not include transportation and operational costs and materials. Why not include retirement (disposal) costs? Not to mention, production may be “clean” for a given value of the word, but distribution networks are not. All of these just part of the confidence game that these terrorist profiteers are playing.

Richard Page
Reply to  David Kamakaris
April 10, 2021 11:29 am

How about Rhenium, essential for pacemakers and also found in the soon-to-be-closed Pebble mine?

Leo Smith
Reply to  David Kamakaris
April 10, 2021 11:33 am

For one simple reason – we already had a copper bubble – back in the noughties I dabbled in commodity futures and copper and silver went through the roof. They are in short supply and they are useful (unlike gold, which is in very short supply, but i in the end not that useful…
copper ore is relatively rare, and its used in million tonne quantities, Whereas iron and aluminium are plentiful. Which is why we use them rather than for example titanium, which is rarer and harder to extract.

Again the trace elements we use – rare earths, things like chromium, vanadium and so on, are not under so much pressure, and ultimately are not as essential in such quantities as copper.

You CAN – and we do – make electromagnets and cable out of aluminium. its bulkier, but it is lighter – most overhead cables are aluminium for that reason, round a steel core for strength.

So the elements most under pressure today are lithium and copper. And possibly cobalt. I haven’t researched this but if you look up historic price for metal ores, anything with a steeply rising price is likely to be demand outstripping supply.

Clyde Spencer
April 10, 2021 10:34 am

This article is from The Conversation, which has a known left-wing bias, and has publicly announced it has no responsibility for objectivity and will, at their discretion, delete reader comments that they don’t agree with. So, keep that in mind while reading.

Having said that, they remark:

A second option is to insist miners exhaust all opportunities to avoid harm. This is because sacrificing the interests of local people in the interests of a greater good would not be considered responsible, …

Indeed, “The greatest good for the greatest number of people” could be used to justify slavery as long as the number of slaves is smaller than freemen.

Ron Long
April 10, 2021 10:38 am

This report is the blathering nonsense that the Greenies favor. As a mining exploration geologist who has several copper discoveries to his credit, in three different countries, I can say the problem is stopping the frivolous lawsuits against viable projects and focus instead on gaining a social license as a project is designed, which requires coordination with the local community. Take Pebble, which the group mentioned as facing opposition. They should have named it “Which Is Worse: Mosquitos or Giardia?” as that is a more fitting name. Water? Any modern mine design includes two factors, 1. the company must locate and develop a new source of water for their mill and not just push their way into the local water market, and 2. the mine plan must include drilling water wells into the entire mineralized area, pumping out the groundwater, sending it via pipes to the downhill side of the project and reinject it into the water table. Or, distribute the water pumped in this fashion to local agricultural users with water rights, making friends and lowering costs for them. What’s actually going to happen as the price of copper (now above U$D 4.00 per pound) stimulates new copper mining projects? China is going to bribe their way into corrupt countries and mine without a lot of consideration for rules and laws. Wait for it.

I managed a gold placer test project near Grass Valley, California. One morning I saw Chuck Yeager eating breakfast at a small restaurant, and went to him and said “General Yeager, thank you for your service to our country”. He said thank you and asked if we were the boys playing in the placer gold project, and I told him yes. He then asked if we were going to make a mess, and I told him no, and any person that wanted to visit the project was welcome to and we would teach them to pan for gold. I then said, think about this, if we develop the project we need to pay a reclamation guarantee into an account, but we will reclaim anyway. So what do you want the reclamation to look like? A set-up for a Golf Resort? Parks and bass fishing ponds? Probably not a dirt bike race park? Something to think about, asking the locals how they want the reclamation to be set up.

Joel O'Bryan
April 10, 2021 10:52 am

Copper ore is mined, transported, crushed, smelted, then transported again to a foundry… all with copious amounts of fossil fuels, mostly petroleum-derived diesel for the mining and transport, and then natural gas for the heating steps in the refinery. There are electrolytic steps in the final steps of refining that of course use electricity, and the source of that generated electricity likely being either hydroelectric, natural gas or coal in the Western and Southwestern US where most copper mines are located.

For those so inclined, you can read about the pyrometallurgical smelting methods used in the US. Pyrometallurgical techniques use heat to separate copper from copper sulfide ore concentrate, which again, are very similar to those used in many other countries, here:

Primary Copper Smelting”
https://www3.epa.gov/ttn/chief/ap42/ch12/final/c12s03.pdf

Intermittent and unreliable wind and solar PV power sources have no chance of reliably delivering the electricity needed in the pyrometallurgical smelting process.

The whole Green claims of wind and solar PV electricity pushers for our economy and “net zero CO2 emissions” pushes from Democrats are simply a fraud on the truth as they take campaign bribes from the environmental Left.

And no one is going to successfully and economically electrify even one of these 160 tonne (empty wt), 2,000 HP ore movers that carries up to 200 tonnes of ore:

Cat789D.jpg
Last edited 32 minutes ago by joelobryan
Kenji
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 10, 2021 11:21 am

Yes! Because those ginormous “manly” trucks are a testosterone-driven blight on mother Gaia! Right?! They should be outlawed! /sarc.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 10, 2021 11:34 am

The standard capacity fuel tank on the above mining truck is 2,082 liters (550 gals) of standard grade no. 2 ultralow-sulfur diesel. No.2 diesel is blended usually to about 0.85 kg/liter, so just under 2 tonne (1,770 kg) of fuel weight (topped-off) in this beast. That’s enough fuel to run it through a typical 8-hr shift of near continuous haul and dump operations.

Batteries to electrify such a beast could not even begin to come close to this scale operation and deliver the productivity needed in the capital cost of such a vehicle.

Leo Smith
April 10, 2021 11:07 am

Three points to make.
1/. Aluminium is nearly as good as copper.
2/. The excess use of materials in ‘renewable’ generation is a direct function of the capacity factor, which is itself as function 0f the average intermittency.
3/. The further use of materials to co-operate some other technology, with intermittent renewables, is likewise a direct function of the same capacity factors.

This is why your electricy bill is 20c whilst fossil/nucler electricity wholesales at 5c…

Earthling2
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 10, 2021 11:29 am

Considering the average capacity factor of solar and wind (maybe 15% average for solar and 25%-30% for good wind sites) we will actually need 4-5 times as much copper/resources and the fossil energy required to mine it. We will actually have to have all these refined resources just sitting idle for the majority of time. That is real waste of everything. And when they try and roll out wind and solar to inefficient sites as the all the good sites become taken, this ratio will just get worse. How long until everyone has to admit that wind and solar are not really viable for grid scale replacement? Not to mention that they can’t replace the actual energy requirements anyway.

Earthling2
April 10, 2021 11:10 am

It seems the green movement hasn’t been paying attention to details, not only for where all these raw materials are going to come from, but where the energy is going to come from to mine all this, and then the electricity required to run all the new electrification they want everything to be, including electric heat which is really bizarre as electricity is a high grade energy product that is very valuable for many other things, whereby heating can be easily gotten on-site with highly efficient cheaper nat gas. I always ask them then, “Are you in favor of all the new mining that will be required to meet your Green New Deal?” That’s when their eyes glaze over and you just get a plain stare and crickets for an answer. Not even any arguing, but you know they are anti mining as well. Maths must be real hard for Liberal/Socialists.

_Jim
April 10, 2021 11:11 am

Ya know, MHD (MagnetoHydroDynamic) power cycle was looked at and tested somewhat extensively in the 1970’s as a way to generate electricity directly from a ‘hot plume’ of steam or exhaust smoke from, say, a coal-fired furnace. The plan was to seed the exhaust with conductive material and pass that through the the MHD ‘channel’ where electron flow would be stimulated …

Too bad we don’t have a means to ‘stream’ some conductive material, like say, silver ions through an MHD channel and do that today using as a source, oh, I don’t know, maybe the SunCell reactor?

Dr. Nansteel takes a look at the possibilities: https://brilliantlightpower.com/pdf/MHD_Paper_050719.pdf

Gunga Din
April 10, 2021 11:13 am

So they are now concerned about the methods used to obtain copper?
How about aluminum? Lithium? Dilithium? (OH! Wait. That last is Sci-Fi stuff.)

