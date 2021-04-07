Announcements

An End to WUWT Ad Frustration

51 mins ago
Anthony Watts
20 Comments

We are considering getting rid of advertising, much to the fanfare of many readers. Unlike the favorite meme of the left that we are in the employ of “big oil” the reality is that we aren’t, never have been, and never will be. WUWT’s “big oil” donations are about as real and valuable as these carbon credit certificates.

We don’t get that much from advertising, and lately it seems like it has become too intrusive, and slows down the site. In actuality, our ad partner is serving more ads than ever before for even less returns. It’s seemingly the law of diminishing returns in action.

If we do eliminate the advertising, we would be moving to a donation support model and will be encouraging donations more regularly. Some of you have already setup monthly donations, and for that we are very grateful.

Of course both Charles and I are curious how our audience will respond so we set up these two polls to help in our strategic planning.

Thanks again for all the great support we receive, both in emails and comments, and of course for your generous financial contributions as well.

Anthony Watts, Charles Rotter

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Toby Nixon
April 7, 2021 11:19 am

Maybe you could incorporate as a 501(c)(3) educational foundation. Then those of us whose employers match charitable gifts would be able to double our money!

5
Reply
John Robson
April 7, 2021 11:21 am

How about exactly 100/year in equal monthly installments? It is much harder to get people to make monthly than one-time pledges, even if the monthly ones are 1/12 of what they’re giving one-off. But it’s the best sustainability model.

0
Reply
Dave Irons
April 7, 2021 11:23 am

At age 83 I don’t make long term commitments but will respond with one time donations when asked and given a mailing address for checks.

1
Reply
badEnglish
April 7, 2021 11:26 am

I’ll miss the ads for solar panels, but happy to contribute at least once per year. I have gained greatly from WUWT articles and the many reader comments.

Thanks!

badEnglish

0
Reply
Gene Doebley
April 7, 2021 11:33 am

is this site a non-profit 501c-3? If possible I would like to donate by check.

0
Reply
D, Anderson
April 7, 2021 11:34 am

I don’t mind ads if they aren’t so invasive. I resent them taking over my browser and moving stuff around on the screen. Or covering half of it.

They are VERY invasive here.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by D, Anderson
0
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  D, Anderson
April 7, 2021 11:44 am

I’m currently using MS Edge, and the pop-ups show at the bottom of the screen. I just hit the “X” to clear them. Not that onerous, really.

0
Reply
Jan Benes
Reply to  D, Anderson
April 7, 2021 11:48 am

I use Firefox with uBlock Origin and see no ads at all…

0
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  Jan Benes
April 7, 2021 11:59 am

Of course, that’s one reason why ad revenue is falling. I hope you’ve been donating time or money regularly.

0
Reply
vtsd
April 7, 2021 11:34 am

$5/month

0
Reply
Tom in Toronto
April 7, 2021 11:39 am

I wouldn’t donate unless the anti-vaccine stuff goes – I’m not clear how that’s related to climate and the lies of CAGW. But I love the site otherwise. I’d be willing to give $5/month.

-1
Reply
Anthony Watts
Admin
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
April 7, 2021 11:50 am

It was timely and relevant an because we saw some of the same disinformation methods used in the “climate wars” in COVID19. But now that’s waning and you’ll see less of it.

0
Reply
Komeradecube
April 7, 2021 11:39 am

I’m pretty cheap when it comes to internet subscriptions but would be happy to make an annual donation. $100 seems a little steep but if the paying readership is small then I guess that’s what we’re looking at.

1
Reply
John K. Sutherland.
April 7, 2021 11:48 am

I deliberately make an effort to not notice the advertising, which seems targeted specifically at me to piss me off, rather than to enlighten me.

0
Reply
RelPerm
April 7, 2021 11:50 am

You didn’t have option to keep advertising

🙁

Just kidding, these embarrassing ads have prevented me for forwarding links to great articles. Eliminating annoying ads may improve growth of WUWT by wider distribution of forwards.

A6A2BD6C-B412-4455-A0F5-FE36A04BB09F.jpeg
0
Reply
Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  RelPerm
April 7, 2021 11:53 am

As I’ve told users emailing about this, I don’t see these kind of ads on my PC or phone. I see targeted ads related to my Internet browsing. Much more likely to see an ad for an air fryer than any of the soft porn.

0
Reply
Neil Lock
April 7, 2021 11:55 am

For me, it depends on how much the cost is. It also requires a price (and performance) comparison against those who claim they can remove all ads. At the moment WUWT is for intrusive ads by far the worst site I visit. I’ve been a part of the WUWT “family” for 12 years now, and Anthony and Charles have even been kind enough to re-publish a dozen or so of my articles. But my resources are limited; even more so than in preceding years. So, I can only give when I can. I’ll hit the tip jar (in a small way) in a few minutes.

0
Reply
Martin Gibson
April 7, 2021 11:56 am

You might consider a model like ZeroHedge: They have equally intrusive ads, but if you subscribe, then you can access their site free of advertising. WUWT brings such value by accumulating writings on issues I cannot find addressed elsewhere that I would willingly pay $250/year to subscribe ad-free.

0
Reply
RelPerm
April 7, 2021 11:58 am

Hey, what about a special rate for Griff, maybe $10,000 per month, and that not Trinidadian $ either. US, Australian, or Canadian $s would do.

0
Reply
Tam
April 7, 2021 12:01 pm

Um, who sees advertising on the internet?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Announcements

Moving Forward – A New WUWT Reference/Resource Site

2 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT – big changes, returning to a ‘war footing’ on climate

4 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Site Move Cancelled

9 months ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

WUWT is being deplatformed – service interruptions the next few days

9 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

El Nino Basics

Sunspots and El Nino Part Two

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
flooding

Australian Floods

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

NASA Invites Public to Take Flight With Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture

How climate change affects Colombia’s coffee production

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: