An End to WUWT Ad Frustration

We are considering getting rid of advertising, much to the fanfare of many readers. Unlike the favorite meme of the left that we are in the employ of “big oil” the reality is that we aren’t, never have been, and never will be. WUWT’s “big oil” donations are about as real and valuable as these carbon credit certificates.

We don’t get that much from advertising, and lately it seems like it has become too intrusive, and slows down the site. In actuality, our ad partner is serving more ads than ever before for even less returns. It’s seemingly the law of diminishing returns in action.



If we do eliminate the advertising, we would be moving to a donation support model and will be encouraging donations more regularly. Some of you have already setup monthly donations, and for that we are very grateful.

Of course both Charles and I are curious how our audience will respond so we set up these two polls to help in our strategic planning.

Thanks again for all the great support we receive, both in emails and comments, and of course for your generous financial contributions as well.

Anthony Watts, Charles Rotter



