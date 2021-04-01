Alarmism coral reefs

Claim: Great Barrier Reef Set to Disappear Because of Global Warming

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to EU Official Virginijus Sinkevičius, Corals which survived the dinosaur killer, the Cretaceous / Paleogene Extinction event, will soon disappear because we have raised atmospheric CO2 a few parts per million.

European Union official sounds alarm over threats to Great Barrier Reef

Daniel Hurst @danielhurstbne
Thu 1 Apr 2021 03.30 AEDT

EU commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius urges Australia to sign Leaders’ Pledge for Nature that promotes a green recovery from Covid crisis

A senior European Union official has sounded the alarm over the rapid decline of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef while backing calls for all countries to make more ambitious cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

The EU’s commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, told Guardian Australia he was deeply concerned by the threats facing the Great Barrier Reef. “As long as we do not change our behaviours, things will not improve,” he said.

Sinkevičius hopes Australia will sign up to the 84-country Leaders’ Pledge for Nature – a document that calls for a “green and just” recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and stronger political will to act against the “crises of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation and climate change”.

The leaders’ pledge backs the objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. That is a target the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said is his preference, but he has resisted making a formal commitment amid divisions within his government over climate policy.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/apr/01/european-union-official-sounds-alarm-over-threats-to-great-barrier-reef

If this is an April Fools joke its a good one. At worse global warming would push Aussie Coral reefs a little further South, away from the equator. The idea that a tropical warmth loving organism would somehow die off because we’ve made the ocean a little warmer is absurd.

griff
April 1, 2021 10:07 am

Well surely the ‘dinosaur killer’ made the world colder? whereas at present it is heating up…

and if corals have survived numerous climate change events, they haven’t always survived in the same place.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
April 1, 2021 10:16 am

Evidence ? 😀
Or is your comment thought as an April Fool ? 😀

John Tillman
Reply to  griff
April 1, 2021 10:17 am

The impact first made the world hotter, then cooler, then it returned to Cretaceous-level warmth, only to get even hotter in the Eocene.

Yes, over geologic time, animals move around. In the Cretaceous, crocodilians lived in the Arctic. In the Eemian, the previous interglacial 120 Ka, hippos swam in the Thames at the site of London.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
April 1, 2021 10:17 am

Relevant for corals is water temperature, not that of the air.

Curious George
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 1, 2021 10:29 am

No. These corals grew on a dry land for tens of thousands of years,

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Curious George
April 1, 2021 10:47 am

And the fishes fly arround 😀

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
April 1, 2021 11:35 am

“at present it is heating up…”

Heating up compared to when, Griff?

fred250
Reply to  griff
April 1, 2021 11:41 am

And don’t forget the elephants, griff !

Krishna Gans
April 1, 2021 10:08 am

There are papers around telling just the opposite 😀

commieBob
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 1, 2021 10:53 am

Why is someone from Lithuania commenting on Australian corals. Has he ever seen one close up?

Someone once asked Sarah Palin about her knowledge of Russia or something like that. She replied that she could see Russia from her back yard. Virginijus Sinkevičius can’t even claim he sees the corals from his back yard.

Papers, I don’t need no stinking papers.

link

starzmom
Reply to  commieBob
April 1, 2021 11:16 am

It was Tina Fey on SNL who actually said she could see Russia from Sarah Palin’s back yard. But lots of people don’t know that, since all they saw were the SNL clips.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by starzmom
John Tillman
Reply to  starzmom
April 1, 2021 11:26 am

Yup. Palin correctly stated that, “You can see Russia from land in Alaska”.

Neo
Reply to  commieBob
April 1, 2021 11:17 am

The Saturday Night Live skit used the line, she could see Russia from her back yard.
Palin never said any such thing.

John Tillman
April 1, 2021 10:11 am

The GBR contains over 600 coral species, more than 3/4 of all known species.

Besides moving south, the mix of more and less heat-tolerant species can change.

But many corals like it hot. Modern groups evolved in the Mesozoic, with average sea temperatures higher than now. Max temps were also hotter.

Enginer01
April 1, 2021 10:16 am

Politicians are (like most Journalists) not the sharpest arrows in the quiver. They surely have messed up the world’s response to Covid-19
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FLCCC-Statement-on-Weak-Guidance-on-Ivermectin-from-WHO-March-31-2021.pdf

I’m more worried about the starfish kill-off than the corals.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Enginer01
April 1, 2021 10:23 am

It was never thoght to heal people, but to sell and use vaccination with what ever consequences.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Enginer01
April 1, 2021 10:49 am

Ivermectin didn’t make the Chinese approved list of talking points for WHO.

Robert of Texas
April 1, 2021 10:57 am

‘a “green and just” recovery from the Covid-19 crisis’

LOL. These people are so incredibly IQ-challenged. Is there no crisis, emergency, or human suffering that they will not try to hijack into their green policies?

How about we address COVID-19 to save human lives? It’s now, real, and has a practical solution.

If they want to help the Great Barrier Reef then address the pollution coming down the rivers (primarily fertilizer run-off). That is measurable and has practical solutions too.

Peter W
Reply to  Robert of Texas
April 1, 2021 11:29 am

As the media (newspapers, TV, etc.) know all too well, there is money to be made through fear-mongering. The general public will mostly forget all the lies when they are revealed as such.

Jeff Alberts
April 1, 2021 11:00 am

There’s no evidence that we’ve made the ocean a little warmer.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
April 1, 2021 11:31 am

….. nor is there any evidence that we could if we tried.

huls
April 1, 2021 11:24 am

Must be April fools. This piece of junk returns every year and every year itś nonsens.
How many Groundhog Day’s/Memento’s must I endure?

