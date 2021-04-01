Claim: Great Barrier Reef Set to Disappear Because of Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to EU Official Virginijus Sinkevičius, Corals which survived the dinosaur killer, the Cretaceous / Paleogene Extinction event, will soon disappear because we have raised atmospheric CO2 a few parts per million.

European Union official sounds alarm over threats to Great Barrier Reef

Daniel Hurst @danielhurstbne

Thu 1 Apr 2021 03.30 AEDT

EU commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius urges Australia to sign Leaders’ Pledge for Nature that promotes a green recovery from Covid crisis

A senior European Union official has sounded the alarm over the rapid decline of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef while backing calls for all countries to make more ambitious cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

The EU’s commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, told Guardian Australia he was deeply concerned by the threats facing the Great Barrier Reef. “As long as we do not change our behaviours, things will not improve,” he said.

Sinkevičius hopes Australia will sign up to the 84-country Leaders’ Pledge for Nature – a document that calls for a “green and just” recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and stronger political will to act against the “crises of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation and climate change”.

The leaders’ pledge backs the objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. That is a target the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said is his preference, but he has resisted making a formal commitment amid divisions within his government over climate policy.

…