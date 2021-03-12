OECD Chooses “Climate Inactivist” Mathias Cormann as their New Head

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A rare victory for fiscal sanity; A few days ago WUWT reported on the desperate green objections to “climate inactivist” and fiscal conservative Mathias Cormann‘s bid for the OECD top job. Now their nightmares have been realised; Cormann has been elected head of the OECD.

Climate experts in dismay at choice of Mathias Cormann as OECD chief Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent

Sat 13 Mar 2021 04.30 AEDT Critics say election of former Australian finance minister with ‘atrocious record’ sends a dangerous signal Climate experts have expressed dismay at the choice of Mathias Cormann, a former finance minister in an Australian government with a record of strong hostility to climate action, as secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international institution that advises rich countries on policy and poor countries on how to become wealthier. Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International, said: “We have little confidence in Cormann’s ability to ensure the OECD is a leader in tackling the climate crisis, when he has an atrocious record on the issue. If the OECD is to fulfil its mandate, it must confront the climate emergency, arguably the biggest social justice issue of our time.” Nick Mabey, the chief executive of the E3G thinktank, said: “OECD countries have just sent a dangerous signal by appointing someone with a track record of dismantling climate policy to run their main advisory body. This appointment will lower pressure on the leaders of other international institutions to undertake radical reforms to tackle the climate crisis.” Developing countries were particularly concerned. Saleem Huq, the director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, said: “The appointment of a climate sceptic from Australia to head the OECD is very disappointing and will reduce the credibility of the OECD as an institution in the eyes of developing countries.” … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/12/climate-experts-in-dismay-at-choice-of-mathias-cormann-as-oecd-chief

Mathias Cormann will likely be remembered as one of the best secretary generals the OECD ever had, but his long track record of quiet fiscal discipline as Australia’s longest serving finance minister suggests greens looking for an easy handout from the OECD are in for some big disappointments.

Interestingly The Guardian didn’t bother quoting Michael Mann’s reaction to Cormann’s appointment, despite devoting an entire article to Mann in the leadup to the OECD decision.

I suspect Mann’s influence on the global climate movement is in steep decline – and he knows it. In my opinion Mann’s growing baggage of embarrassing predictions is increasingly weighing down on his credibility as an international climate influencer.

My prediction – in less than a decade from now Mann will be retired and mostly forgotten, just as former NASA GISS Director James Hansen was quietly shuffled off the world stage a few years ago, in my opinion because Hansen’s baggage of failed predictions became a problem. Like a snake shedding its skin, the climate movement always seems to be ready to shed old leaders, to regenerate credibility by distancing the climate movement from their failed predictions.

