Insatiable demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
From Phys Org

by Colorado State University

Insatiable demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint
The life cycle greenhouse gas emissions from indoor cannabis cultivation modeled across the U.S. Credit: Hailey Summers/Colorado State University

It’s no secret that the United States’ $13 billion cannabis industry is big business. Less obvious to many is the environmental toll this booming business is taking, in the form of greenhouse gas emissions from commercial, mostly indoor production.

A new study by Colorado State University researchers provides the most detailed accounting to date of the industry’s carbon footprint, a sum around which there is only limited understanding. What is clear, though, is that consumer demand for cannabis is insatiable and shows no signs of stopping as more states sign on to legalization.

The study, published in Nature Sustainability, was led by graduate student Hailey Summers, whose advisor, Jason Quinn, is an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Summers, Quinn and Evan Sproul, a research scientist in mechanical engineering, performed a life-cycle assessment of indoor cannabis operations across the U.S., analyzing the energy and materials required to grow the product, and tallying corresponding greenhouse gas emissions.

They found that greenhouse gas emissions from cannabis production are largely attributed to electricity production and natural gas consumption from indoor environmental controls, high-intensity grow lights, and supplies of carbon dioxide for accelerated plant growth.

“We knew the emissions were going to be large, but because they hadn’t been fully quantified previously, we identified this as a big research opportunity space,” Summers said. “We just wanted to run with it.”

The CSU group’s efforts update previous work by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researchers, which quantified small-scale grow operations in California and predated the cascade of state-by-state legalization since Colorado was first to legalize in 2012. To date, 36 states have legalized medical use of cannabis, and 15 have legalized recreational use.

Read the full article here

Ric Werme
Editor
March 10, 2021 6:06 am

I wonder how it compares with the BitCoin mining energy use and carbon footprint. (A lot of that has moved to server farms close to remote hydropower, I believe.)

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ric Werme
March 10, 2021 6:53 am

My thought exactly

Vuk
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 7:54 am

Now we know what ‘greenies’ are smoking.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
March 10, 2021 6:14 am

This should be a fun thread to come back to in an hour or two and read the comments.

See ya,
Bob

Ron Long
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 10, 2021 6:43 am

Hey Bob, why you are waiting for the insanity to build up, check out the recent comments by Tommy Chong, shirley one of the experts on the topic.

Alan
March 10, 2021 6:23 am

I wonder how many people consider cannabis to be an essential business and its carbon footprint is ok? Just like John Kerry’s private jet.

John Kelly
March 10, 2021 6:30 am

Just too funny. Will old Biden and Kerry put a super tax on weed? Clearly it needs it.

Eric Vieira
Reply to  John Kelly
March 10, 2021 7:31 am

They’ll get in clinch with Trudeau though… He legalized it in Canada.

Scissor
Reply to  John Kelly
March 10, 2021 7:44 am

Word is he’ll put a lid on it or at least hold a joint session.

Tired Old Nurse
March 10, 2021 6:33 am

But it’s organic!

Felix
Reply to  Tired Old Nurse
March 10, 2021 8:11 am

Not even close. That stuff is heavily fertilized and pesticided up until the last week or two. It’s how they get six pounds from a single plant. Some of them are big enough to be Christmas trees.

Lawrence E Todd
March 10, 2021 6:33 am

In every life we have some trouble
But when you worry you make it double
Don’t worry, be happy
Don’t worry, be happy now

Alexander
March 10, 2021 6:37 am

We Cannabis folks are always happy to contribute to Global Greening, both directly and indirectly.

tonyb
Editor
March 10, 2021 6:37 am

Access seems to be blocked to the whole article. Anyone else having a problem?

tonyb

OK S.
Reply to  tonyb
March 10, 2021 7:27 am

Looking at the page source, the a href= link encloses a whole paragraph but no link address. It may be supposed to be this (which is at the top of this article): https://phys.org/news/2021-03-insatiable-demand-cannabis-giant-carbon.html

The Colorado State site linked doesn’t show a press release or a study.

The actual paper is behind a pay-wall: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-021-00691-w

Edited to add link to paper.

OK S.
Reply to  tonyb
March 10, 2021 7:33 am

comment image

Anti_griff
Reply to  OK S.
March 10, 2021 8:17 am

Bill? Bill Gates?

Alan Robertson
March 10, 2021 6:41 am

I knew young kids just out of high school, who did hard time in Big Mac, back in the early 70s, for pot possession.
Now, since the state gov’t has figured out how to get a piece of the action, there’s a “medical marijuana” store on almost every commercial corner, in OKC, hundreds of ’em.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Alan Robertson
March 10, 2021 8:29 am

Right in the middle of the small town of Athol, MA- on the Main St. right across from the post office is a pot store. I took the picture with a 360 degree camera- me on sidewalk, enjoying the irony.

pot shop and post office.jpg
commieBob
March 10, 2021 6:43 am

It isn’t a given that indoor farming uses more energy.

Indoor vertical farms can produce high quality and virus-free products that can be locally distributed, inside the urban environment that such investments take place, saving annually millions of tons CO2 emissions.

link

Lighting is the big energy use that indoor farming has and that outdoor farming doesn’t need. On the other hand, I would say that outdoor farming uses much more energy for everything else.

Al Miller
Reply to  commieBob
March 10, 2021 6:48 am

I think the point is that since this crop is (arguably to some I’m sure) not a necessity the comparison is not growing it at all.

commieBob
Reply to  Al Miller
March 10, 2021 8:10 am

There is the question of what we actually need.

Suppose that Joe needs a pacemaker. The infrastructure that enables the technology to build and implant the pacemaker also enables the creation of frivolous products.

You could argue that we don’t need 9/10 of the products we consume. However, if we didn’t provide a market for those products, that would eliminate the market for most of the stuff needed to make Joe’s pacemaker. Could the technology for Joe’s pacemaker be sustained just on the market for pacemakers? Probably not.

In other words, when you eliminate luxuries you also eliminate necessities. The Marxists don’t understand that.

Felix
Reply to  commieBob
March 10, 2021 8:37 am

My favorite example was shutting down freeway rest stops and especially restaurants at truck stops as non-essential, at the same time they were calling truckers essential workers and relaxing their required rest rules.

Economies are so intertwined that you cannot pick certain segments as non-essential. What if Joe Trucker likes to unwind by watching billionaires pay big millionaires to run into each other, or by keeping up with the Kardashians?

Felix
Reply to  commieBob
March 10, 2021 8:15 am

Lighting has switched to LEDs, uses a lot less power, and lowered the A/C requirements too.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 10, 2021 6:54 am

And yet the Federal Government still considers Cannabis sales to be a federal crime. How are states getting around this? It is very different in Europe.

Scissor
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 10, 2021 7:50 am

Federal law is not enforced in many cases and this has consequences. In the area of illegal immigration for example, currently 90% of COVID cases in Tucson are illegals. Also, illegals are involved in drug distribution in so-called sanctuary cities.

Federally, cannabis in the form of hemp is now legalized via the 2019 Farm bill.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 10, 2021 8:37 am

The states just do it- usually after a referendum.

ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 7:00 am

Dems are heavily invested in this industry from growers to retail. It is immune to critique.

Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 7:51 am

Don’t forget their consumption. I personally want congress, and all government workers for that matter, to submit to regular drug testing.

Brent C
March 10, 2021 7:04 am

On one hand the article condemns the CO2 footprint emitted by cannabis growers. On the other they state that they use CO2 to accelerate plant growth.

So, accelerating and stimulating plant growth is both good and bad? Fatally flawed logic alert…

LOL!

Alan Robertson
Reply to  Brent C
March 10, 2021 7:20 am

Nothing a Global Emissions Offset purchase won’t absolve.

Anti_griff
Reply to  Brent C
March 10, 2021 8:22 am

Will Nine Year Kerry condemn air conditioning? The hotter it gets…the more air conditioning required….and then more air conditioning makes it hotter.

Peta of Newark
March 10, 2021 7:23 am

As if Joe’s election wasn’t bad enough, the insanity is now near perfect

people are using cannabis (and everything else that is called ‘drug’) to escape from 2 main things.

  1. Stress
  2. Loneliness

Stress mainly.
And where is the stress coming from if not endless tedious boring repetitive well-intentioned hypocritical virtue-signalling mendacious know-it-alls (sometimes laughably called: scientists) social-dysfunctionals who go under the banner of Politicians
and their legions and legions and legions of minions

Climate Change is The Stress Inducer of modern times.

But, they know they are doing all that: hence why alcohol is legal, also nicotine and now cannabis
If alcohol was a ‘new drug’ – it would never in a million years get approved for ‘food use’
Never.
It really is THE most hideous Brain Poison/Destroyer there could ever be.
Every doctor on this planet will tell you. They know, because most of them are perfectly addicted dipsomaniacs.
Medicine is a very stressful business

Our haha Leaders know that they are destroying (little) people with stress
They have learned, they instinctively know, that ‘drugs’ cause Dopamine release inside our heads and Dopamine acts as a ‘bandage’ to cover over the stress hormone Cortisol

Doesn’t fix or cure the stress, just covers it over for a while. Get that straight.
The Cortisol is still there and goes on to cause haha ‘Co-Morbidities
you may have heard of them recently

Hence, the little people are granted via huuuuge & epic munificence, some relief from all the stress that the politicos themselves, and know it, are causing.

Then what happens..
A bunch of perfect muppets, as we see here, patently didn’t get the memo and set about causing more stress about the very thing that was let loose to reduce the stress (of modern living, science and politics)

do you laugh or cry

Find out about Gabor Mate (pronounce Mattaye) and his book, available on audio also..
In The Realm Of The Hungry Ghosts

You will come to understand sooooo much about what’s going on in this world right now, you really will.
so much

How could Paul Ehrlich have seen this coming?
He didn’t and not even Monty Python could have made it up

MarkW
March 10, 2021 7:33 am

and supplies of carbon dioxide for accelerated plant growth.

I could have sworn that several of our trolls have assured us that additional CO2 does nothing to help plant growth.

MarkW
March 10, 2021 7:35 am

I was surprised to hear that the stuff is still being grown mostly indoors. I thought that was done primarily to hide the plants from the cops. Now that it’s legal, it isn’t necessary to hide it any more.

Scissor
Reply to  MarkW
March 10, 2021 7:55 am

Growing indoors allows year round harvesting and pests are greatly reduced, so one can reduce use of herbicides and pesticides.

Climate control, interestingly, both heating and cooling is a major expense for indoor growers.

Greg61
Reply to  MarkW
March 10, 2021 7:57 am

I believe it’s mostly to control the final quality – thc and CBD content. I doubt you can get top quality just growing it outdoors and letting the wind blow “twigs and seeds” around. Lots of otherwise empty factories available for growing space.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Greg61
March 10, 2021 8:44 am

A huge, empty factory (that business moved to China of course)- in my area in Mass. is now a pot growing facility. When it was in planning stages- the owner said it would eventually employ 500 people. Many more dead factory buildings here- so it may become a huge industry.

Granum Salis
Reply to  MarkW
March 10, 2021 9:11 am

Perhaps you’ll be equally surprised to learn that cannabis plants also have to be hidden from sunlight for half of each day.
Since most strains of cannabis are “short day” plants, they will not flower if they do not experience 10 or more hours of darkness each night.
Crops grown outdoors in fields, as in Mexico, are marketed regardless of flowering and the leafy material of the bush is what consumers must content themselves with.
Cannabinoids are much more concentrated in flower clusters and that is the much higher value product of indoor operations, which discard the leafy material either to compost or solvent extraction.

Mickey Reno
March 10, 2021 7:37 am

Yeah, but it’s worth it.

Steve Z
March 10, 2021 7:45 am

If the cannabis growers inject CO2 into their greenhouses to accelerate the plant growth, the CO2 is consumed by the plant’s photosynthesis, so that would be a net CO2 sink.

But if they consume electricity for “high-intensity grow lights”, generating that electricity would emit CO2.

Why can’t the cannabis growers be “green” and rely on natural sunlight to power the growth of the cannabis plants? Isn’t solar power supposed to reduce emissions?

Of course, when the pot is eventually smoked, it will emit CO2 (as well as carbon monoxide and other toxic air pollutants).

Hey libs, stop getting high and cooking the planet and drowning Florida! What would Al Gore think of this?

Keith Harrison
March 10, 2021 7:50 am

Perhaps this fuel cell from Denmark will solve energy and carbon emission issues for pot growers. Install a turbine to produce power to electrolyse hydrogen from water, then use the hydrogen in the fuel cell to power the the pot factory. High and dry, so to speak.

https://interestingengineering.com/denmarks-upcoming-fuel-cell-factory-offers-90-efficiency?_source=newsletter&_campaign=EVmV14NKoMALX&_uid=Vyb82QOWev&_h=f7a7e7efe921e9599830aede0a74478c5343fa91&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=mailing&utm_campaign=Newsletter-10-03-2021

James Donald Bailey
March 10, 2021 7:54 am

I guess we now know these researchers think reindeer fly high on a regular basis. Well caribou anyways. Or maybe it is the polar bears polluting the North Slope. Arctic fox?

Somehow, their choice of what to plot makes it look like one of the scarcest populations in the country is somehow out polluting California when it comes to growing your own pot indoors.

I say quit harassing the natives. If you lived where the longest night took days before sunrise. Same thing with longest day taking days before sunset. And you had four proper seasons, June, July, August and Winter. Wouldn’t you feel the need to spend a lot of energy to grow your own. You are already spending the energy to heat and light your home. So what if you sacrifice a little of your precious heated space and put in a growing lamp.

People living in Alaska, North of the Arctic circle are few and far between. The community once called Barrow only has 4000 or so people living in it. Everybody up there could grow their own and it wouldn’t show up as a blip in the GHG emissions. Yet on this map, they are some of the biggest GHG polluters in the country.

Idiotic researchers distorting the view of the world around them.

S.K.
March 10, 2021 8:01 am

Just more co2 bashing.

Co2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere and it is impossible for a trace gas to impact the climate. The UN/IPCC has not produced experimental evidence quantifying co2 climate sensitivity.

It is even questionable the impact water vapour, which is far more prevalent than co2, has on the climate.

The experiment, organized by Mother Nature, already shows beyond doubt: there is no positive feedback of water in the atmosphere.

https://climatechangedispatch.com/ippc-science-in-trouble-a-significant-drop-in-global-temperature/

Phil
March 10, 2021 8:18 am

Even members of the LDS church have been growing pot. Please don’t ask me how I know that.

Redge
March 10, 2021 8:20 am

4:20 here in the UK

Time to green the planet

Later dudes…..

Abolition Man
March 10, 2021 8:35 am

As an apostate from the High Church of Psychedelia, I am always saddened to see the success of the MKUltra program these many years later! The CIA spent years studying drugs, especially LSD, for human mind control; only to realize they didn’t need to force it on the population. They only had to introduce a few of the 1960s counterculture leaders to it and then sit back and watch as an ever increasing portion of the electorate voluntarily started damaging their own cognitive abilities with the drugs they took in their de facto religious rituals!
The push to legalize rather than decriminalize marijuana received a huge boost when the pols realized they could tax it heavily, and Big Tobacco decided it could become a replacement crop for them to profit from! Sadly, supporters of legalization have largely ignored or denied the studys from around the world showing the increase in violence and psychological damage caused by frequent use of the high strength cannabis that is all the modern rage!
Alex Berenson documents the downside rather succinctly in his book; “Tell Your Children,” so I won’t reiterate his conclusions; but it seems obvious that there is much to be gained by the PTB if the populace has a large minority that is easily persuaded and often lacks sound reasoning skills. You might end up with a senile, decrepit old man as your titular ruler; while a cabal of unaccountable radicals control his every action for the benefit of your number one geopolitical competitor! Nah! That could NEVER happen!

Rick C
March 10, 2021 8:36 am

Someone needs to sent this along to Bill Maher – the world’s leading advocate for climate mitigation and weed.

2hotel9
March 10, 2021 8:50 am

It is called weed for a reason, you do not need hyper expensive indoor operations. Simply make it legal for people to grow their own, problems all vanish. Oh, yea, Democrat Party and other leftist enemies of the human race want more problems. Never mind.

Coach Springer
March 10, 2021 8:52 am

I don’t think green or any other concerns figure materially on the commercial growth of weed. In my “recreational” state, someone ran for city council on a platform of using vacant tear down lots in decaying residential area to raise marijuana. Besides the “green” attributes and to borrow a common phrase from addiction recovery, “If we keep on doing what we’re doing, we’ll keep on getting what we’re getting.”

It seems to me that agricultural processers of grain like ADM could make short work of competition in growing. ADM once had a giant hydroponic farm run on their excess heat and CO2 that they ran just for virtue signals back in the day. Does weed sell for more per pound than tomatoes?

Taxes? Could weed be the new alcohol, tobacco, firearms and gaming? I am sure that my complaints about the ill effects of cannabis use on public safety and society will be used to justify the taxes and while protecting the cash cow.

RobR
March 10, 2021 9:06 am

Illegal cartel operated grow ups are far more damaging to the environment.

Steve Rinella’s podcast did an episode entitled “The Weed Wardens” that details how Conservarion Officers teamed with former Spe-Operators to combat this menace.

Diversion of pristine fisheries for irrigation and a slew of animal poisonings from excessive dosing of pesticides is commonly encountered after raids.

A book on the subject is available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-War-Operations-Reclaiming-Wildlands/dp/1946267619

