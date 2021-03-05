Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for February 2021: +0.20 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

March 3rd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for February, 2021 was +0.20 deg. C, up from the January, 2021 value of +0.12 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 14 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.26  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.25
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.43  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for February, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

ResourceGuy
March 5, 2021 2:13 pm

Be it resolved that the EU temps need to take the plunge next for good of all.

a_scientist
March 5, 2021 2:36 pm

How low will she go?
Will this mild la Nina drive the anomaly to negative values? (The ENSO meter is not even -1)

If we get to a negative 0.2–0.3 it would really throw a wrench in the warmist works.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  a_scientist
March 5, 2021 3:37 pm

HadCrut has already anticipated this with their new steeper T rise. They take their cues from each other. GISS satellite T was a thorn in the side during the 18yr pause and so they loosened protocols and adjusted their temps upward from UAH which used to be very close together. Then IPCC announced a higher sensitivity to CO² doubling for up and coming AR6 report eventhough their former value gives 300% higher temp anomalies than observation values. The record is massively adjusted, but intil now satellite temps were a constraint on fiddling the present.

Bellman
Reply to  a_scientist
March 5, 2021 4:18 pm

I think your ENSO meter is broken, it’s been below -1 since last Autumn.

https://www.psl.noaa.gov/enso/mei/

S.K.
March 5, 2021 2:47 pm

We live on the surface of the earth not in the troposphere and stratosphere.

The un-adjusted surface temperature data indicates a gradual cooling since the beginning of the 20th century.

Visit realclimatescience.com to learn how much NASA and NOAA alter the surface data.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  S.K.
March 5, 2021 3:11 pm

Agree. Tony Heller is doing a excellent job revealing all the fraudulent data alternations that have been going on for years — all in support of man-made global warming propaganda. As Rush Limbaugh accurately said, “It’s just a political movement that is disguised as science.”

LexingtonGreen
Reply to  S.K.
March 5, 2021 3:28 pm

But is surface better? Where do you get the least UHI effect, etc.? For some reason I put more faith in the good Dr. Spencer. But I am just a casual observer and definitely not a scientist.

To bed B
March 5, 2021 3:12 pm

This can’t be right. It was freezing cold in N Am and Europe while this summer in Australia has been ridiculously mild.

There was wide spread frosts on many days in my neighbourhood in winter even though the local weather station only recoded one day getting below 0, and that was only -0.5°C. A day when some houses had frost on their rooves (a vacant one and one which was recently renovated to a high standard, presumably with very good ceiling insulation).

It’s been unusually cold in many places. Which place could you toast your bread in the sun?

Wim Röst
Reply to  To bed B
March 5, 2021 3:22 pm

The February map by UAH shows there were warmer regions as well: comment image

For the Netherlands: very low temperatures in the first half of February were followed by very high temperatures (for February) in the second half. End result: ‘normal’.

UNGN
Reply to  Wim Röst
March 5, 2021 4:15 pm

Texas was bottom 10 coldest February in 125 years of surface measurements, but it shows white and light blue as an average on UAH map.

Weird.

RickWill
Reply to  To bed B
March 5, 2021 3:39 pm

You need to buy one of the new IPCC calibrated thermometers. They only go up.

Rud Istvan
March 5, 2021 3:24 pm

That it rose in Feb from Jan just shows how many other factors (hint, oceans) affect temperature other than the CO2 supposition.

Rob_Dawg
March 5, 2021 3:58 pm

If this keeps up we can expect Version 7.0 in record time.

Bill Everett
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
March 5, 2021 4:20 pm

Meanwhile, the human yearly average contribution to atmospheric CO2 was less than one tenth of one ppm of CO2 from 1980 until 2019.

