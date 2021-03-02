social cost of carbon

Pielke Jr. On The Biden Administration’s Social Cost of Carbon

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. has put up a new post.

The Biden Administration Just Failed its First Science Integrity Test

Pricing carbon makes good sense but should not come at the expense of scientific integrity

Which can be found here.

Here is a subsequent Twitter thread on the subject.

🧵Some technical details following my post on the SCC

Here are cumulative CO2 emissions (FFI) to 2300 for each of the 5 USG scenarios (4 are BAU & 1 is policy), along with the extended RCP8.5 & 2 net-zero scenarios (for 2100 and 2200)

Let me emphasize how ridiculous this is🤡

Looking at the high (USG2) and low (USG5) scenarios gives a 2300 temperature increase of as much as >9 degrees C

I have annotated the figure with the red line indicating 3 deg C which occurs as early as ~2070 under USG2

Ok, now let's look at the IAM damage functions
Here I have annotated the figure by adding the red line denoting 3 deg C

Note that the vast majority of damage occurs >3 deg C (& up to 3C is ~0 +/-)

According to @climateactiontr current policies (BAU) has the world on track for a maximum 2.9C +/- increase

So if the world never sees a T increase of >3 deg, then the vast majority of the SCC damages are imaginary (under the current USG methodology)

And this analysis is insensitive to 3 deg C – that's just a round number

Pick your favorite BAU value for peak T & invariably the majority of the SCC under the USG method will come from values above that peak

This is a fatal (& obvious) flaw, despite all the apparent complexity

Is climate policy so important that science abuses can be excused?

Or is climate policy so important that science abuses cannot be tolerated?

(Hint: No & Yes)

Read more: https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/the-biden-administration-just-failed

And more generally: https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/the-unstoppable-momentum-of-outdated

/END

Found a typo in this figure at the top of the thread
Corrected version⬇️

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on March 1, 2021.

Joel O'Bryan
March 2, 2021 6:25 am

Mencken’s observation about the “urge to save humanity” cannot be stated and then re-stated enough times as the Left hurtles us all towards their global fascist goals under the guise of a climate scam:
“The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. Power is what all messiahs really seek: not the chance to serve. This is true even of the pious brethren who carry the gospel to foreign parts.”
― H.L. Mencken

commieBob
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 2, 2021 6:51 am

There are those who sincerely believe in their cause and seek only to work for a better world. Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy states that those wonderful people will be replaced by the power hungry messiahs.

A very good example is Greenpeace. There were the original environmentalists like Patrick Moore. Then there were the people who took over the organization and run it (as far as I can tell) for their own benefit. To keep up the flow of donations, which pay these peoples’ salaries, they have to pump up all sorts of fake catastrophes. Like all kinds of other organizations, that means Greenpeace is divorced from its originally stated goals.

Nick Schroeder
March 2, 2021 6:25 am

To move fluid through a hydraulic resistance requires a pressure difference.
To move current through an electrical resistance requires a voltage difference.
To move heat through a thermal resistance requires a temperature difference.
Physics be physics.

The complex thermal resistance of the atmosphere (esp albedo) is responsible for the temperature difference between the surface and the ToA.
And that involves ALL of the molecules not just 0.04% of them.

NavarreAggie
March 2, 2021 6:32 am

Pricing carbon makes good sense but should not come at the expense of scientific integrity
B.S. Right from the beginning. It doesn’t make any sense at all if you have scientific integrity.

NavarreAggie
Reply to  NavarreAggie
March 2, 2021 6:33 am

Economic freedom IS political freedom. The aim, here, is to reduce both to a point on non-existence.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  NavarreAggie
March 2, 2021 6:50 am

Pricing carbon? Why? How much does a ton of carbon (coal) cost?

H.R.
Reply to  Gregory Woods
March 2, 2021 7:38 am

Pricing carbon? How much does a ton of carbon (diamond) cost? 😜

Richard M
March 2, 2021 6:48 am

It makes no difference how much CO2 is emitted because GHGs will not increase the temperature of the planet beyond where it is today. The claimed 33 C warming from GHGs is bogus as are any claims of future warming .

The Earth emits radiation right at the S-B computed temperature. The reason the surface is warmer is the same reason the surface has a higher air pressure. There’s more mass due to gravity and the mass is what contains the energy we call temperature. It’s really that simple.

And no, gravity is not producing any extra energy. All the energy comes from the sun. Gravity just determines how it is distributed in the same matter it determines how the mass is distributed. More molecules, each energized by solar radiation, means a higher temperature. Hence the surface is warmer.

GHGs do participate in spreading energy around the atmosphere. They stabilize the structure of the atmosphere which is determined by the 1) incoming energy, 2) atmospheric mass and 3) Earth’s gravitational force. You can’t increase the temperature by any significant amount without changing one of those 3 values.

Yes, Zeller and Nikolov were right. They just got off track by trying to create energy from gravity when that is unneeded.

The biggest reason IR radiation can not warm the planet is it doesn’t penetrate the skin of the surface. The dynamic part of our planet’s life giving biosphere consists of both that skin and the atmosphere. They are essentially one thermodynamic pool which warms every day and cools every night. IR never reaches the deeper part of the planet’s energy base and hence no warming is possible.

Dale S
March 2, 2021 6:58 am

The insane part is that the damage functions are as a percentage of 2100 GDP — FUND/DICE/PAGE aren’t projecting that the world of 2100 will be 0%-3% less wealthy than the world of 2021 than we are now, they are projecting the world of 2100 will be 0-3% less wealthy *than it would’ve been without +3C”. The world of 2100 will be much, much richer than today’s, at least without ill-advised government control. All of climate policy is predicated on the (comparatively) poor people of today sacrificing for the benefit of the much richer people of the future.

The damage function for climate policy is much larger and more immediate. Intentionally and voluntarily transitioning to unreliable, more expensive power will harm the economy both now and in 2100, by much larger magnitudes. Current policies simultaneously harm the economy while only slightly delaying (not preventing) the projected temperature rise. Adaptation to climate change *by any cause* is inevitable, and much much cheaper than mitigation — it spends the money only when and where it is actually needed.

SRES projected a world (and based emissions on it) that by 2100 had expanded global GP between 9 and 25 times. Meanwhile, even at the fantastically ridiculous increase of +9C, the economic models project 25% damage, leaving at the low end an effective global GDP at least six times what it is today. Even if the increase and the damage were possible (it’s not), that’s not catastrophic, let alone existential.

fretslider
March 2, 2021 7:31 am

 the vast majority of the SCC damages are imaginary 

The climate crisis is a mass psychogenic illness affecting members of a cohesive group.

Just look at Michael Mann.

