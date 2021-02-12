Glaciers

Rapid ice retreat during last deglaciation parallels current melt rates

UIT THE ARCTIC UNIVERSITY OF NORWAY

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: MAP OF STORFJORDEN AND STORFJORDEN TROUGH WITH ICE-SHEET EXTENT AT 22,000 YEARS AND ICE STREAMS INDICATED. AREAS, WHERE THE SHELF ICE AND ICE STREAMS BROKE UP DURING ATMOSPHERIC AND OCEAN… view more CREDIT: ILLUSTRATION T. RASMUSSEN/E. THOMSEN

10,000 km2 of ice disappeared in a blink of an eye from an ice sheet in the Storfjorden Through offshore Svalbard, a new study shows. This dramatic break off was preceded by quite a rapid melt of 2.5 kilometres of ice a year. This parallels the current melt rates in Antarctica and Greenland and worries the scientists behind the study.

“Our measurements of the ice retreat in Storfjorden Through show that the prevailing conditions to the great break off, match what we see in Antarctica and Greenland today. It is uncanny. There are new studies published almost weekly, that show that the retreat of current ice sheets is two to four km a year and that it’s speeding up.” Says CAGE-professor and first author Tine Lander Rasmussen.

Climatically unstable period

The last deglaciation, 20,000- 10,000 years ago, was a period of coexisting global warming and rapidly shrinking ice sheets. But stating the actual correlation between the two is not as simple as it sounds. The period in question was climatically unstable, and big melts were interrupted by re-freezing and formation of new ice. The speed of the ice retreat, relative to climatic changes, has therefore been difficult to establish.

“We have studied the ice sheet development 20 000 – 10 000 years ago using marine sediment cores. The 12 cores have been collected in the area during the past 18 years, and meticulously analysed for different types of microfossils of single-celled organisms called foraminifera,” says Rasmussen.

The biochemistry in the foraminifera fossils helps reconstruct the enormous amount of information about the state of the environment in prehistoric times. The sediments were sliced up in slices representing time periods of 30 to 70 years. Over 70 samples were dated and analyzed.

“What we saw is that the ice sheet starts retreating some 20,000 years ago but lingers on a ridge in the fjord. Then, some 15,000 years ago the atmosphere and ocean temperatures warm up, impacting the ocean circulation. A huge chunk of the ice sheet disappears at the same time. At the start of the Holocene warm period, 11,000 years ago, things really pick up speed. We can’t see any more evidence of an ice sheet covering the ocean floor after that time.”

Consistent correlation between global warming and ice retreat

The periods of extremely rapid ice sheet retreats are consistently correlating with periods of global warming of oceans and temperature. This is mirrored in ice sheet retreat from other eight Northern Norwegian fjord systems.

“This is strengthening our hypothesis that an increase in ocean temperature and global warming is the direct cause of the chain of the events leading up to the dramatically rapid ice sheet disintegration.” Says Rasmussen.

This gives some alarming perspectives on present-day outlook. The great melt of the glacial maximum to the Holocene was 10,000 years in the making. The present climate change is much more rapid.

“The final retreat of the Storfjorden Through ice sheet happened as rapidly in the outer parts as it did further up the through. This means that as soon as warmer oceanic water got access to the ice sheet, it surged pretty rapidly inward from the edge of the ice shelf. To the interior of the sheet itself. We see this happening in Antarctica today. The Larsen A (1995), B (2003) and C (2017) break-offs are examples of this process. “

###

From EurekAlert!

fred250
February 12, 2021 2:27 am

Except the Larson Ice sheet melts are driven by volcanic and geological activity, not climate

If it was climate, East Antarctic would be affected as well……. and its not.

https://www.plateclimatology.com/antarcticas-larsen-ice-shelf-breakup-driven-by-geological-heat-flow-not-climate-change

Furthermore, Antarctica has been COOLING for most of the last 2000 years

comment image

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fred250
February 12, 2021 3:26 am

Indeed so. Tectonic activity regulates flow of the warm Atlantic currents into Arctic ocean, which in turn affect Arctic ice levels
(Graph needs updating with more recent data)
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/NAt.htm

NAt.gif
Last edited 8 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  fred250
February 12, 2021 3:31 am

There is no evidence Larson Ice sheet melts are driven by volcanic and geological activity.

0
Reply
fred250
February 12, 2021 2:31 am

“This gives some alarming perspectives on present-day outlook.”

.

What a load of RUBBISH, just to get published !!

Present day has been steady for the last 15 years, and the current level of Arctic sea ice is WELL ABOVE what it has been for most of the last 10,000 years

comment image

comment image

So yes, the melting from 12,000 year ago, at the end of the last major snow-ball-Earth period to basically no sea ice at all in summer during the Holocene optimum, would have been quite quick.

But it is totally irrelevant to the current period, which is only a small recovery from the extreme highs of the LIA and late 1970s.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fred250
0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  fred250
February 12, 2021 3:24 am

But these are facts, Fred. Our resident expert on everything Arctic and Antarctic, grief, to rebutt with his “feelings” in 3.. 2.. 1..

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 12, 2021 2:52 am

Yaba Daba Do! It must have been Fred Flintstone and associates running around in those four-wheeled pushmobiles that caused the rapid Storfjordan Through sea ice loss 10,000 years ago because it is SUV’s causing it now! What logical fail, these idiots have demonstrated, once again, that planet goes through cycles all on its own. Thanks for showing another example of there is no anomaly signal detectable against the background of natural variability.

0
Reply
RickWill
February 12, 2021 3:17 am

Then, some 15,000 years ago the atmosphere and ocean temperatures warm up, impacting the ocean circulation.

I do not believe there were pickup trucks being driven then belching out copious amounts of CO2. What caused the warming up? I thought the only thing that warms the planet is CO2. These guys did not get the memo.

0
Reply
