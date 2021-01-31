Paleoclimatology

Claim: Important climate change mystery solved by scientists

Revised Holocene temperature record affirms role of greenhouse gases in recent millennia

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

Research News

IMAGE: RUTGERS SCIENTISTS ABOARD THE JOIDES RESOLUTION ON IODP EXPEDITION 363 IN 2016, INCLUDING (LEFT TO RIGHT) GREGORY MOUNTAIN, TALI BABILA, SAMANTHA BOVA AND YAIR ROSENTHAL. view more CREDIT: IODP-JRSO

Scientists have resolved a key climate change mystery, showing that the annual global temperature today is the warmest of the past 10,000 years – contrary to recent research, according to a Rutgers-led study in the journal Nature.

The long-standing mystery is called the “Holocene temperature conundrum,” with some skeptics contending that climate model predictions of future warming must be wrong. The scientists say their findings will challenge long-held views on the temperature history in the Holocene era, which began about 12,000 years ago.

“Our reconstruction shows that the first half of the Holocene was colder than in industrial times due to the cooling effects of remnant ice sheets from the previous glacial period – contrary to previous reconstructions of global temperatures,” said lead author Samantha Bova, a postdoctoral researcher associate in the lab of co-author Yair Rosenthal, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences and Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. “The late Holocene warming was indeed caused by the increase in greenhouse gases, as predicted by climate models, and that eliminates any doubts about the key role of carbon dioxide in global warming.”

Scientists used marine calcareous (calcium carbonate-containing) fossils from foraminifers – single-celled organisms that live at the ocean surface – to reconstruct the temperature histories of the two most recent warm intervals on Earth. They are the Last Interglacial period from 128,000 to 115,000 years ago and the Holocene. To get the fossils, the scientists collected a core of bottom sediments near the mouth of the Sepik River off northern Papua New Guinea during the Rutgers-led Expedition 363 of the International Ocean Discovery Program. The core features rapidly accumulating sediments that allowed the scientists to recreate the temperature history of the western Pacific warm pool, which closely tracks changes in global temperatures.

How temperature evolved during the Last Interglacial and Holocene eras is controversial. Some data suggest that the average annual global temperature during modern times does not exceed the warmth in the Holocene’s early warm period, called the “Holocene thermal maximum,” which was followed by global cooling. Meanwhile, climate models strongly suggest that global temperatures have risen throughout the past 10,000 years.

“The apparent discrepancy between climate models and data has cast doubts among skeptics about the role of greenhouse gases in climate change during the Holocene and possibly in the future,” Rosenthal said. “We found that post-industrial warming has indeed accelerated the long and steady trend of warming throughout the past 10,000 years. Our study also underscores the importance of seasonal changes, specifically Northern Hemisphere summers, in driving many climate systems. Our method can, for the first time, use seasonal temperatures to come up with annual averages.”

Rutgers-affiliated co-authors include Shital P. Godad, a former Rutgers researcher now at National Taiwan University. Scientists at The Ohio State University and Nanjing Normal University contributed to the study.

Tom Halla
January 31, 2021 6:06 pm

Oh hully gee! One proxy set in one place, and all the contradictory series of various proxies are now meaningless! Shades of Mann and his treemometer, both for inadequate depth and arrogance.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 31, 2021 6:11 pm

At least they didn’t present their results in the form of interpretive dance.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 31, 2021 6:13 pm

“We must get rid of the Holocene Climatic Optimum!”

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Tillman
January 31, 2021 6:30 pm

That is exactly what is going on.
Climate Scam Imperative: Eliminate ALL the Holocene Warm Periods warmer than present.

commieBob
January 31, 2021 6:06 pm

Science, made to order. Just like Mann’s fraudulent hockey stick.

Scissor
January 31, 2021 6:07 pm

Worse than they thought.

David Kamakaris
January 31, 2021 6:16 pm

“Our reconstruction shows that the first half of the Holocene was colder than in industrial times due to the cooling effects of remnant ice sheets from the previous glacial period”

Really? Then explain this.

tree-stump-climate.jpg
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  David Kamakaris
January 31, 2021 6:57 pm

Your picture won’t make the media news releases. The Gas-lighting propaganda campaign of the public on the climate scam continues unabated.

Christian Bultmann
Reply to  David Kamakaris
January 31, 2021 7:18 pm

And what happened to Ötzi with that remnant ice sheet in place.

Anti_griff
January 31, 2021 6:17 pm

“eliminates any doubts about the key role of CO2 in global warming”. Uh, no, I still have doubts….sorry…..but not to worry – you still get paid.

Olav Thorsen
January 31, 2021 6:19 pm

This science article looks like crafting similar to the hockey stick by M. Mann that ran counter to all the other scientific approaches and results!

They needed a fix, and they will use it to ignore all the other original studies that shows something else, just like they did with the hockey stick…

How to save science from the destruction of contemporary politics?

The first lines of the abstract says it all, and why they had to craft it:
<<
Abstract
Proxy reconstructions from marine sediment cores indicate peak temperatures in the first half of the last and current interglacial periods (the thermal maxima of the Holocene epoch, 10,000 to 6,000 years ago, and the last interglacial period, 128,000 to 123,000 years ago) that arguably exceed modern warmth1,2,3. By contrast, climate models simulate monotonic warming throughout both periods4,5,6,7. This substantial model–data discrepancy undermines confidence in both proxy reconstructions and climate models, and inhibits a mechanistic understanding of recent climate change.
>>

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-03155-x

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Olav Thorsen
January 31, 2021 7:09 pm

It doesn’t undo anything. Just because they got a specific result, in a specific place, with a specific proxy, doesn’t mean all the other recons are wrong (though a lot of them are, for different reasons).

Al Miller
January 31, 2021 6:21 pm

Weird, get funding and go find the answer you need to fit the agenda of the funders…

Shoki Kaneda
January 31, 2021 6:23 pm

Large, mature forests found under currently retreating glaciers. Roman sliver mines revealed under currently retreating glaciers. Wine grapes were grown at latitudes where that is not currently possible. Hannibal crossed the Alps, with Elephants, where that is not possible today.

You don’t need to be a scientist to understand empirical evidence.

Nicholas Harding
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
January 31, 2021 6:27 pm

You need to be a scientist to ignore empirical evidence.

MarkW
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
January 31, 2021 6:28 pm

However, it does take a climate scientist to not understand it.

Toby Nixon
January 31, 2021 6:29 pm

“Our reconstruction shows that the first half of the Holocene was colder than in industrial times”. Of course — has anyone ever disagreed with that? It’s always been well accepted that temps ramped up during the first half of the Holocene to a peak and have been ramping back down since. These folks are going to be very surprised when we continue to slide into the next ice age. 

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Toby Nixon
January 31, 2021 6:38 pm

No doubt they are already working on a study to erase any evidence of the Ice Age cycles. The climate models are not able to replicate those events — so they must be eliminated!

Clyde Spencer
January 31, 2021 6:34 pm

From Eureka Alert: “Meanwhile, climate models strongly suggest that global temperatures have risen throughout the past 10,000 years.”

In other words, the models show that temperatures started to climb, and continued to do so for 9,950 years before anthropogenic CO2 emissions became significant! Therefore, one should expect an abrupt, significant increase in temperatures after 1950. Yet, most of the increase of the last 100 years was before 1950! Similarly, without the Holocene maximum, one would expect a slow gradual increase in sea level until the mid-20th Century, and then have an abrupt, significant increase. That isn’t what has been observed:
comment image

From Climate Etc.; Judith Curry

Don
January 31, 2021 6:38 pm

Typical of today’s climate “scientists”: keep massaging the data until it gives the results you’re looking for.

Shoki Kaneda
January 31, 2021 6:48 pm

I’ll see their one study and raise them 1,241.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1akI_yGSUlO_qEvrmrIYv9kHknq4&ll=-3.81666561775622e-14%2C-3.7229869544256076&z=2

Geoff Sherrington
January 31, 2021 6:56 pm

Cicular logic?
H
They measured temperatures at the site of the Pacific Warm Pool, which they say closely matches global temperatures.
It might be sloppy wording, but what the heck is meant?
If they knew that temperatures from this region matched temperatures elsewhere, why measure them again? Geoff S

Frank from NoVA
January 31, 2021 6:57 pm

I thought “climate models” required enormous computing power and long run times to project the next 100 years or so. But apparently these folks have run said models for the two most recent interglacials (~20k years) to compare with their core data?

BobM
January 31, 2021 7:03 pm

Right. That’s why farmers are flourishing in Greenland again.

Mike
January 31, 2021 7:11 pm

THAT’S IT!!! I’m gonna become a scientist! So then, when I open my mouth, science comes gushing out in all it’s glory!

Abolition Man
January 31, 2021 7:17 pm

Marxist scientism; reach a conclusion then torture your facts until they agree with your narrative!
How much longer do we have to put up with crazy Progessive and Marxist religious fanatics preaching their nihilistic anti-human dogma?
I had always been taught that a State religion was a very bad idea. I guess if you try to make the State into God it’s permissible for leftist idiots! But I repeat myself!
How is Marxism different from the slavery of old? It’s got lots of new platitudes and sounds reasonable to people with little experience in the real world like children and college professors; but you still have a privileged elite ruling over the masses who must be kept weak and ignorant to prevent rebellions and uprisings!
Climastrology is just the latest branch of Marxist scientism designed to convince humans to give up their freedom and prosperity for the benefit of a few, privileged and self centered sociopaths!
Sorry for the rant, Charles! Thank you so much for all you and Anthony do to keep us informed! WUWT is truly one of the largest pearls strewn about the pigpen that the internet has become!

