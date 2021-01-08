Humor

President Xi walks away with this year’s top EMMA award:

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

President Xi walks away with this year’s top EMMA award:

image

We at the GWPF were taken aback by the huge interest in this year’s search for the World’s Greatest Climate Hypocrite of the Year, with over a hundred readers submitting nominees and to explain why their favoured green virtue signaller was a worthy winner of an “Emma” award.

Speaking of which, it was good to see Emma Thompson nominated again. We’re not sure she has been in public eye for eco-hypocrisy again in 2020, so we imagine this was simply a recognition of the sheer magnitude of her brass neck in 2019. We’re fans too!

Amusingly, another Emma tried to get in on the act for this year’s awards, with RenewableUK’s Emma Pinchbeck nominated for her confession to installing a new gas boiler.

Watchers of the green cult couldn’t get enough of Harry and Meghan this year, with their fans nominating them in the “Eco-warriers/eco-worriers” and the “Ludicrous Luvvies” categories. And David Attenborough had a great deal of support too.

It’s fair to say that competition was red hot, with nominations ranging from Lewis Hamilton (go vegan peasants!) to Ursula von der Leyen (eco-lectures from the steps of her private jet), to the Norwegian State Pension Fund (don’t ask).

But in the unanimous opinion of the judges the winners of the categories were:

Eco-warriors and Eco-worriers – Torvil and Dean, for the awe-inspiring brazenness of their trip to Alaska to tell us about the perils of global warming.

Ludicrous Luvvies – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for their shameless demand that we should cut our carbon emissions, while swanning around the world in private jets and helicopters.

But in the unanimous opinion of the judges, it was our Preening Politician of the year who should take the overall accolade of Climate Hypocrite of the Year 2020. And who is that, we hear you ask? Well, it’s someone who does his hypocrisy on a truly global scale.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we give you Xi Jinping, the president of China. The General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party is a deserving winner this year for his smooth parading of “concern” for the climate while all the time building hundreds of coal-fired power stations in China and around the world as fast as he possibly can.

Congratulations to all our worthy winners. You are truly, truly shameless.

Previous ‘Emmas’ winners

Full list of 2020 nominees

Jacinda Adern

BBC

Belgian Green Parties/ Tinne Van Der Straeten

Joe Biden

Tony Blair

Richard Branson

Mike Cannon Brookes

California/Gavin Newsom

Mark Carney

Leonardi Di Caprio

Committee on Climate Change

George Clooney

Global CCS Institute

Al Gore

Zac Goldsmith

Friends of the Earth

Hugh Grant

John Selwyn Gummer

Patty Hadju (Canadian Health Minister)

Lewis Hamilton

Matt Hancock

James Hansen

Boris Johnson

Matt Kean, Energy Minister (Australia)

John Kerry

Richard Leafe

Caroline Lucas

Michael Mann

Catherine McKenna

North Face

Norwegian Government Pension Fund

Chris Packham

Plastic Free

Pope Francis

Prince Charles

Prof James Renwick

Nico Rosberg

Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz

Grant Shapps

Carrie Symonds

The EU

Emma Thompson

Greta Thunberg

Frans Timmermans

Justin Trudeau

Extinction Rebellion

GWPF announces winners of ‘The greatest climate hypocrite of the year’ awards
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan
January 8, 2021 10:04 pm

Jacinda Ardern, not Adern. Just another useful idiot for President Xi.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
mikebartnz
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 8, 2021 11:12 pm

Old Horse face and the pathetic Green loving Climate Crises she declared.
Her degree was in communication and it shows in the way the stupid public voted.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 8, 2021 10:07 pm

Contrary to the award, President Xi is not a hypocrite. He knows exactly the Information Warfare game he is playing vis-a-vis the Climate Scam on the West to foment an internal destruction there (here). An internal destruction no external force could produce. We’ll do it to ourselves because we’ve dumbed-down our education system and allowed blithering idiots like AOC and MA’s Senator Markey and Dementia Joe control our government.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
4
Reply
Peter F Gill
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 8, 2021 11:38 pm

Yes. GWPF have got the choice of the recipient of the award wrong this time. Joel’s reasons and other considerations are only a starting point. Of course the whole thing hinges on the false set of hypotheses blaming anthropogenic emissions of carbon dioxide as most here know only too well.

0
Reply
David Hartley
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 8, 2021 11:43 pm

Pragmatism. The Diplomatic trick of telling people to f off without a hint of menace. Speak softly but carry a big sack of coal.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Humor

Merry Christmas to all, did you get coal…or?

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Humor

Trudeau Pranked by Fake Greta

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Humor humour Satire

The Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2021

2 months ago
cartoonsbyjosh
Humor Satire

Friday Funny: Dilbert nails the climate blame game

2 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Humor

President Xi walks away with this year’s top EMMA award:

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Change Debate

White House Brochures on Climate (There is no climate crisis)

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Environment

How ‘Iron Man’ bacteria could help protect the environment

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Myths

The Conversation: Pikas are NOT Dying Out from Global Warming

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: