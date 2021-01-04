Taiwan Tesla Accident. Source Liberty Times
Claim: AI Will Help Solve Climate Change

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A Climate activist explaining how AI technology will solve all the world’s problems. But the author kind of glosses over some of the limits of current generation AI technology.

How Artificial Intelligence Can Power Climate Change Strategy

Bernard Marr Contributor
Enterprise Tech
Jan 4, 2021,12:16am EST

Slowing down climate change is an urgent matter. If we fail, our world will face a more extensive crisis than we experienced because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. When artificial intelligence (AI) technology helps solve a problem, problem-solving can be done quicker, and the solution is often one that would have taken longer for humans to discover. Could artificial intelligence power climate change strategy? Yes, and it’s already doing so.

AI Can Accelerate Our Response to Climate Change

There’s no time to waste: atmospheric CO2 levels are the highest ever (even with significant drops from the stay-at-home orders for COVID-19), average sea levels are rising (3 inches in the last 25 years alone), and 2019 was the hottest year on record for the world’s oceans. …

Improve Energy Efficiency

According to the Capgemini Research Institute, artificial intelligence should improve power efficiency by 15% in the next three to five years. Machine learning supports efficiencies in power generation and distribution …

Optimize Clean Energy Development

In the Amazon basin, developers of hydropower dams have typically developed one at a time with no long-term strategy. …

Avoid Waste

Companies, governments, and leaders frequently deploy AI solutions to avoid waste. Whether AI is used to reduce energy waste from buildings …

Make Transportation More Efficient

Another quarter of global COemissions is from the transportation sector. AI is already the technology that powers autonomous vehicles …

Tools to Help Understand Carbon Footprint

They say “knowledge is power,” and when it comes to climate change mitigation, AI can help build tools to help individuals and companies understand their carbon footprint  …

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2021/01/04/how-artificial-intelligence-can-power-climate-change-strategy/?sh=722ad9553482

Can Artificial Intelligence really do all this?

The following is a demonstration I created of something AI is good at, solving optimisation problems. In this case the AI is solving the “Travelling Salesman” problem, using an Evolutionary Algorithm.

If you imagine all the blue dots are cities, the AI rapidly attempts to work out the shortest route for a travelling salesman who has to visit all the cities, much faster than a human can – though AI also makes mistakes which a human can spot straight away, but which the AI struggles to identify and correct. The persistent loops which sometimes appear in the line are mistakes the AI failed to identify.

This is very similar to what happens inside your vehicle satnav, when you ask it to find a route to a destination. Satnav are a terrific aid to navigation – but we’ve all been in situations where the Satnav gave us directions which were plain wrong.

AI will help improve transport in the future, it can be used to unwrap and improve congested roads, or correct poor waterway planning, or inefficient building heating, or any number of other problems. All of these are optimisation problems, just like the travelling salesman problem – something AI is really good at – though a human would still need to review the AI solutions, to identify and reject solutions which contain mistakes.

AI is not going to solve the big problems in climate policy anytime soon, such as preventing blackouts with a grid supplied mostly by intermittent renewable sources. Such a solution, even if it is possible, would in my opinion require a level of creativity and comprehension of the issues which is well beyond the capabilities of current generation AIs.

As I’ve said before, AIs, for all their marvellous capabilities, are still currently just insect level intelligences, at best they have an insect level comprehension of the problem they are being asked to solve. Like termites building a mound, or ants building a nest, AIs can produce remarkable looking solutions to intricate problems.

But we all know what happens to insects when they encounter a problem which is beyond their comprehension – they splat into the wind shield. Or into confusing white surfaces, like the Tesla pictured in the accident at the top of this page.

MarkW
January 4, 2021 6:01 pm

CO2 levels are the highest ever?????

When they decide to tell lies, they sure do go big.

n.n
January 4, 2021 6:03 pm

AI is a high-order curve fitting function.

MarkW
January 4, 2021 6:08 pm

One time when following GoogleMaps, I got suspicious when it had us turn off of a major highway onto what looked a residential street. I followed the instructions because I’ve seen it give short cuts through these smaller roads before.
I grew more suspicious when the two lane road became a one lane road. I grew more suspicious when it turned to a dirt road.
I became convinced that Googlemaps had lost it’s ever loving mind, when I turned a corner and came across a large stream, or perhaps it was a small river. About 20 feet across and by my guess, 1 to 2 feet deep at the center. Even I’m not crazy enough to drive a mid-sized sedan through that.
My wife got out and helped guide me as we backed up the car about 100 feet until we found a place wide enough to turn around.

RegGuheert
January 4, 2021 6:09 pm

I seriously doubt that AI can solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

Scissor
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 4, 2021 6:20 pm

Can’t find a place to park? Just tell your car to drive around until you need picked up.

Murph
January 4, 2021 6:18 pm

AI needs to be introduced to Climate Warriors to offset the lack of natural intelligence.

Zig Zag Wanderer
January 4, 2021 6:21 pm

sea levels are rising (3 inches in the last 25 years alone)

OMG! An inch every 5 years! That’s 1/5 yr an inch a year!

How will we ever cope? We’ll never be able to deal with that!

Zig Zag Wanderer
January 4, 2021 6:27 pm

The really crazy thing about Artificial Intelligence is that it’s still so awful. I studied it about 30 years ago, and it really hasn’t substantially improved since then. It’s a bit like fusion: always 10 years away. Heck, they can’t even do decent speech recognition yet.

I remember being told that computers would be programing themselves within 10 years, about 40 years ago. Meanwhile, people still can’t program computers very well, and websites are getting worse all the time.

David Kamakaris
January 4, 2021 6:29 pm

Hello AI. Or Griff, Loydo, Nyocli, Al Gore, Mikey Mann, Leo DiCrapio, etc ad infinitum.

When climate change has been solved, what will the climate be like?

