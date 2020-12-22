Alarmism Sea level

Alarmism Dies In The Maldives: 97% Of 186 Island Coasts Have Grown (59%) Or Not Changed (38%) Since 2005

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Reposted from NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 21. December 2020

Despite sea level rise, a 2019 global analysis (Duvat, 2019) found 89% of 709 island coasts have been either stable or growing in size in recent decades. A new Maldives-only study (Duvat, 2020) finds rapid (>3 to >50%) coastal growth in 110 of 186 Maldives islands from 2005 to 2016. Just 5 islands – 2.7% – actually contracted in size during this period.

Last year Dr. Virginie Duvat published a global assessment of how the Earth’s islands and atolls are faring against the ongoing challenge of sea level rise since satellite monitoring began in the 1980s.

Fortunately she found “no widespread sign of physical destabilization in the face of sea-level rise.” In fact, a) none of the 30 atolls analyzed lost land area, b) 88.6% of the 709 islands studied were either stable or increased in area, c) no island larger than 10 hectare (ha) decreased in size, and d) only 4 of 334 islands (1.2%) larger than 5 ha had decreased in size.

Image Source: Duvat, 2019

This year Dr. Duvat has focused on the Maldives islands, a region characterized as one of the most vulnerable to sea level rise perturbation. About 80% of the islands are less than 1 meter (m) above sea level.

Considering the Maldives population (>400,000) has been doubling every 25 years since the 1960s and nearly 1.3 million tourists visit many of the 188 inhabited islands every year, the Maldives islands are critical to ongoing assessment of the effects of modern sea level change.

And, fortunately, like it has for the rest of the globe, the Maldives are faring quite well.

Due significantly to human ingenuity – engineering feats such as island raising, artificially expanding island areas, and “armoring” shorelines – most of the Maldives have actually expanded in size in recent decades.

Since 2005, 110 (59.1%) of the 186 islands studied grew by ≥3%. Of those 110 expanding islands, 57 grew by  ≥10% and 19 grew by ≥50% (Duvat, 2020). Again, that’s just in the last decade.

Of the islands that didn’t expand in size, 38.2% (71 islands) were classified as stable (defined as neither growing or contracting by more than 3%). This leaves only 5 islands out of 186 (2.7%) that decreased in size since the 1980s.

Put another way, 97.3% of Maldives islands have been either stable or growing in size since 2005.

Image Source: Duvat, 2020

Another new study (Kench et al., 2020) helpfully presents the long-term context of Holocene sea level for the Maldives. We find that islands that are above sea level today were submerged beneath seawater as recently as 3,000 years ago.

From about 4,000 to 2,000 years ago, Maldives sea levels were about 0.5 m above where they are today. Natural oscillations of ~0.8 m in a few centuries have occurred in the last few thousand years, including dips during the Late Antique Little Ice Age (~1600 years ago) and Little Ice Age (~400 years ago).

Modern sea level changes do not appear to fall outside the range of natural variability.

Image Source: Kench et al., 2020
Hans Erren
December 22, 2020 2:05 pm

I see that this research confirms the mid-Holocene high stand, proof for higher than present temperatures.

0
Reply
John Tillman
December 22, 2020 2:08 pm

Which should come as no surprise to those familiar with Charles Darwin’s hypothetical explanation for coral atolls, since shown correct.

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
December 22, 2020 2:13 pm

What’s new??

Darwin knew 175 years ago – even wrote a little book about the phenomenon of coral islands. And he knew – even before knowing about regular ice-ages causing huge sea-level changes.

0
Reply
DKR
Reply to  Andy Espersen
December 22, 2020 2:29 pm

Too bad his origin of the species turned out to be wrong. But congrats to Chuck on the coral atoll work!

0
Reply
John V. Wright
December 22, 2020 2:30 pm

Thank heavens that the Maldives – long threatened, apparently, by the rise of manmade CO2 emissions – managed to use global warming funds allocated by ‘guilty’ western nations to build another four airports! Otherwise, they may have grown even larger and lost their bijou attraction to tourists – well played Maldives Government!

sarc tag (obviously)

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
December 22, 2020 2:45 pm

When I studied geology in the 1950s it was already very old knowledge that coral islands and river deltas grew to keep pace with sea level rise and were eroded down when sea level fell for very good and understandable reasons. I’ve gone on about this a number of times.

The growing ignorance and erasure of knowledge is stupifying. We could have been spared the thousands of brainless notions and ideas ‘figured out’ by climate “scientists” had they walked across the quadrangle and asked geologists, chemists, engineers … for their take before making fools of themselves. How can you make a model of things with even a soupçon of reality if you don’t have an understanding of fundamental things.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 22, 2020 2:58 pm

Okay, now how many runways were added and resort square footage? And how many climate shaman booked rooms there to celebrate their fleecing gains during the year? As Mike Mann would say, those resorts with the tropical drinks served with the little umbrellas.

0
Reply
