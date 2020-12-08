Posted on December 7, 2020 by curryja
by Judith Curry
How the ‘blame game’ gets in the way of solving complex societal problems.
An essay on how attempting to identify blame for complex societal problems can get in the way of finding solutions to these problems. What the climate ‘blame game’ can learn from the Covid-19 ‘blame game.’
The blame for climate change
Manmade climate change is an emergent problem caused mainly by the abundance and usefulness of fossil fuels in providing cheap, reliable energy. In his book The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, energy theorist Alex Epstein outlines the benefits that the development of coal, oil, and natural gas have had on mankind, including improved health, increased lifespan, and expansion of material welfare. Economist Richard Tol evaluated the private benefit of carbon, which is the value of energy services produced by fossil fuels. He finds that the private benefit of carbon is much greater than the social cost of carbon that causes damage via climate change; these benefits are related to the benefits of abundant and reliable energy.
So, who is to blame for fossil fuel emissions and manmade climate change?
- consumers and industries who demand electric power, transportation, and steel, which are produced using fossil fuels; or
- electric utilities providers and manufacturers of the internal combustion and jet engines that use fossil fuels; or
- oil/gas and coal companies that produce fossil fuels; or
- governments who have the authority to regulate fossil fuel emissions.
The blame for manmade climate change is occasionally placed on national governments. The Urgenda ruling ordered the Dutch government to step up its climate actions in reducing emissions. In the Juliana civil lawsuit, the U.S. federal government was blamed for declining to sign on to the Kyoto Protocol, pass a carbon tax and trade bill and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. However, most often in civil litigation, the blame is placed on oil/gas and coal companies that produce the fuels.
The role of climate science in the carbon blame game is an interesting one. As a basis of responsibility, a key element is the causal link between the actor and the harm. Responsibility is also based on the ability to foresee the harm, in terms of scientific understanding. And finally, responsibility relates to the ability to prevent the harm. Recent developments in attribution science are seeking to identify the culpability of individual or groups of oil/gas and coal companies as related to local sea level rise, ocean acidification and extreme weather events.
Carbon Majors
A new wave of private climate litigation has been motivated by publication of the Carbon Majors study by Richard Heede. Heede’s research shows that nearly two-thirds of anthropogenic carbon emissions originated from just 90 companies and government-run industries. Among them, the top eight companies account for 20 percent of world carbon emissions from fossil fuels and cement production since the Industrial Revolution. Four of the eight companies are owned by national governments, whereas the other four are multinational corporations.
Heede’s research was a turning point in the debate about apportioning responsibility for climate change. While Heede’s work helped identify individual defendants or groups of defendants related to climate change, it did not resolve the question of whether these emitters are responsible for specific climate change-related impacts and events.
Arriving at a dangerous climate outcome includes a causal chain based on increasing atmospheric CO2 and global mean surface temperature. By tracing company emissions over time, Ekwurzel et al. (2017) attribute fractions of the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere, increases in atmospheric temperature and elevation of the sea level to the Carbon Major companies. Ekwurzeil et al. mentioned in the conclusions the idea of extending this attribution logic to extreme weather events. A recent paper by Lickey et al. (2019) attempts to attribute ocean acidification to Carbon Majors.
The science of attribution, or causality, is not at all straightforward. There are two specific issues here: whether climate models are valid sources of legal evidence for climate change attribution/cause; and also the importance of determining partial causation in the context of natural climate variability.
Blame sharing
Attribution of harm associated with the weather, climate change or sea level rise is complicated by the existence of multiple causes. Assuming that some percentage of the harm can be justifiably attributed to fossil fuel emissions, does it make sense to attribute this harm in a legal sense to the producers of fossil fuels, e.g. coal and oil/gas companies?
David Victor is a global thought leader on climate change policy and the energy-systems transformation that is required for a low-carbon future. Victor dismissed Heede’s work on the Carbon Majors as part of a “larger narrative of trying to create villains,” seeking to distinguish between producers as being responsible for the problem and everyone else as victims. Victor stated: “Frankly we’re all the users and therefore we’re all guilty.” [link]
In the same article, Richard Heede (author of the Carbon Majors report) concedes that the responsibility is shared. He stated: “I as a consumer bear some responsibility for my own car, et cetera. But we’re living an illusion if we think we’re making choices, because the infrastructure pretty much makes those choices for us.”
Heede makes a key point by saying that the infrastructure pretty much makes the choices for us. The demand for fossil fuels is driven by electric utility and transportation infrastructures. Individual consumers and companies are faced with a limited number of other options, unless they forego grid electricity and do not avail themselves of transportation systems that run on fossil fuels. Individual consumers and companies are responsible for the demand for electric utilities and transportation, but are arguably indifferent to the source of electric power or transportation, provided that it is abundant, reliable, safe and economical.
If there were no demand for fossil fuels, then there would be nothing to blame on the Carbon Majors. The fact that there is continued and growing demand for fossil fuels indicates that the issue of blame is not straightforward. A change from fossil fuels to cleaner fuels is not simple or cheap, owing to infrastructure. For electric power, this includes generation and transmission infrastructure. For transportation, this includes vehicle engines and their manufacture plus refueling infrastructure.
David Victor states: “To create a narrative that involves corporate guilt as opposed to problem-solving is not going solve anything.” A problem-solving focus on infrastructure is needed for progress, but exactly what the infrastructure should look like depends on available and planned technologies, economics and public policy.
Covid-19 analogy
Covid-19 provides an interesting case study regarding ‘blame.’ The origin of the virus is generally regarded to have occurred in Wuhan, China. However, it is difficult to blame the worldwide spread of the virus on Wuhan. While Covid-19 statistics coming from China are incomplete and have been judged to be not trustworthy, China appears to have done a better job at containing the internal spread of the virus than many other countries. Currently, the ‘blame’ is focused on transmitters who are not adhering to lockdown and mask wearing requirements plus the politicians who aren’t requiring them to do so.
With the advent of Covid-19 vaccines, the Covid-19 discussion is now dominated by the vaccine, with the origin of the disease receiving little attention. The cure to the pandemic is technological, in the form of vaccines; not worldwide behavioral change (although behavioral change has worked in some smaller regions/countries). In many countries, behavioral modifications to limit transmission that were associated with mandatory lockdowns simply didn’t work, for reasons of economic infeasibility, concerns about psychological well being associated with isolation, and general political non-viability.
Conclusion
In context of the climate debate, the lesson from Covid-19 is this. A technological solution (analogous to development of the vaccine) in terms of better electricity generation and transmission would quickly silence the climate ‘blame game’ by solving the problems to the environment caused by burning fossil fuels. Suffering from insufficient electric power or electric power that is too expensive or unreliable (analogous to the Covid lockdowns) is economically damaging and politically unviable.
Again, the solution is problem solving and new technologies, not blame. While isolation and austerity can be invoked for short time periods, they are not solutions.
The Covid-19 blame game didn’t get in the way of finding a solution (i.e. vaccine). However, the rush to blame the fossil fuel companies and punish them is getting in the way of a sensible transition away from the worst impacts of fossil fuels on the environment.
A sensible transition involves continued use of relatively clean and dispatchable natural gas, avoids massive infrastructure investments in wind energy that have dubious net benefits over the life cycle of the wind turbines, and developing an improved energy infrastructure for the 21st century. Abundant, secure, reliable, economical, and clean. How do we prioritize among these, and to what extent should ‘clean’ trump the others? Do we define ‘clean’ only in terms of emissions, or do we also include mining/exploration, land use, life cycle issues, etc.?
I am still waiting for a moral argument that justifies, in the name of the ‘climate crisis’, preventing the development of grid electricity in the poorest regions of Africa that can support development of an advanced economy. I suspect that I will be waiting a long time for such a justification, because there isn’t one.
Playing the carbon ‘blame game’ is an excuse for punishing certain companies without actually solving societal problems. The net effect is continued suffering in developing countries, failure to make much headway on reducing emissions and certainly a failure to ‘improve’ the climate in any way.
85.6% of C-19 CASES are among those UNDER 65 years of age.
80.1% of C-19 DEATHS are among those OVER 65 years of age.
24% of C-19 deaths occurred in nursing homes and hospice care.
Japan has the highest global percentage of 65+, 27%, yet just over 2,000 deaths.
What do they know/do the rest of the world does not?
Covid-19 is not a problem for the young and healthy herd.
Mother Nature and her buddy Grim Reaper are just doing their jobs, culling the herd of the too many, too old, too sick warehoused too close together as Medicare/Medicaid cash cows in poorly run contagious lethal elder care facilities.
The US, Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK together have more C-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the world combined.
The top ten countries account for more than 65% of the global deaths.
Covid-19 is NOT a wide-spread, contagious, lethal pandemic.
NYC and six states together account for more C-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the country combined.
The top fourteen states plus NYC account for over 70% of the C-19 deaths.
Covid-19 is NOT a national problem.
Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams counties together have more C-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of Colorado.
The top ten Colorado counties account for 87% of the C-19 deaths.
Covid-19 is NOT a state-wide problem.
There are about 2.8 MILLION deaths every year in the US.
That’s about 233,000 PER MONTH
53,800 PER WEEK
7,700 PER DAY
320 PER HOUR!!!!!!!!!!!
Nationwide Covid-19 deaths are about 9% of all deaths, but each state is a different story.
Leading the pack NYC Covid-19 represents almost 30% of ALL deaths.
Good job, Cuomo!!
These counties have 43% of the Colorado population, but over 50% of deaths. How horrible!
Disagree – it’s much more than mere blame.
Yes, there is short term profit in claiming damage, especially in a litigious society.
But the far greater risk is from those who want power, not money.
The political claim is that “Only we can avoid apocalypse, so give us the reins.”
For such people, Doomsday is always, always just five years from NOW, with no expiration date.
C.S. Lewis said it best:
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/19967-of-all-tyrannies-a-tyranny-sincerely-exercised-for-the-good
“Manmade climate change is an emergent problem caused mainly by the abundance and usefulness of fossil fuels in providing cheap, reliable energy.”
Wrong. In fact, not even wrong. It is a complete lie. The good doctor has been misled, and I am frankly surprised that she continues to spin the tale of “manmade climate change”. But I guess once you drink the Koolade, you are hooked. Perhaps she needs an intervention.
I’m so glad you’re smarter than she is.
We’re not guilty of anything! CO2 and fossil fuels aren’t a problem.
There isn’t a problem
Cities in California and elsewhere are already banning natural gas. Solutions to non-problems that cripple the economy and deny freedom of choice to consumers is insane. It’s driven by politics, and one has to wonder exactly what the goals of those politics are? It certainly doesn’t have anything to do with climate.
The climate doesn’t need to be improved!
Ms. Curry is an example of a person who was smart enough to earn a Ph.D. but not smart enough to see that the mild , intermittent global warming in the past 325 years, or past 20,000 years if you prefer, has not caused any damage at all.
There is no evidence that warming was a problem, not even a minor problem.
There is no evidence that continued mild warming will ever become a problem, especially knowing the logarithmic effect of CO2.
So talking about a “blame game” is meaningless, because there is no man made climate problem to blame on anyone. Except … for the false man made claim of a coming climate crisis, being claimed for over 50 years so far, used to promote anti-economic growth policies.
Replacing cheap, reliable sources of electricity with expensive, unreliable, intermittent sources of energy, for one example.
That is a problem.
And someone should be blamed.
Ms. Curry gets some of the blame … by blaming CO2 for a climate problem that doesn’t exist. And no one on this planet has the ability to predict the climate 100 years in the future. Not even whether the temperature in 100 years will be warmer or colder than today.
Meanwhile, our planet is greening, crops are growing better than ever, and the temperature is more moderate than a few hundred years ago.
The mild warming since the 1970s is mainly in colder areas of the Northern Hemisphere, mainly during the six colder months of the year, and mainly at night.
That means adding CO2 to the atmosphere, when using modern pollution controls, is the best thing humans have ever done for their planet’s climate, not the worst.
More CO2 = more life on our planet.
A Ph.D. does not make you smart.
Ms. Curry is exhibit A.
Excuse me, Richard Greene, but I think you are too harsh on Judith Curry. It appears to me that she is writing a generalized essay on how blame gets politicized and produces dysfunctional solutions, and uses Covid Pandemic to illustrate something similar with CAGW.
I base my comments on all of Curry’s prior articles on her website too. She should be smart enough to know the future climate is unknown, but accepts the unproven assertion that rising CO2 is a climate crisis. The more college degrees a person earns, it seems, the more they are unwilling to say “I don’t know” or “We don’t know”, even when that is the right answer.
Yes, i think she believes human co2 does cause some heating but from my reading she does not think its an emergency, and not really a problem requiring massive costly interventions
Real science requires proof, not beliefs.
What CO2 does in a closed system lab experiment with artificially dried air can can NOT prove what really happens in the troposphere. The lab experiments only suggest mild, harmless global warming.
So the right answer about CO2 is we don’t know exactly what it does on the atmosphere.
Our planet had 4.5 billion years of natural climate change — yet the modern claim is that natural causes of climate change since the mid-20th century now are just “noise” — with no proof of that ever provided — and only greenhouse gasses matter, which is junk science.
The debate should not be over how much warming CO2 causes — the TCS and ECS are unknown, and may be unknown for the rest of our lives. The debate should be over why some people want to waste so much money to create a less reliable electric grid.
The “lukewarmers”, like Curry, are the worst — they seem smart enough to know the effect of CO2 is assumed, not known. But they want people to like them, so they compromise — CO2 is baaaaaaaaad, but not as baaaaaaaaaad as many people claim.
That’s anti-science “compromise”.
CO2 is the staff of almost all life on our planet.
Our plants would prefer two or three times more CO2 in the air — ask any intelligent greenhouse owner who owns CO2 enrichment systems.
If Ms. Curry wants to talk about real pollution from burning fossil fuels without modern pollution controls, then she has a real problem to talk about. Many Asian cities are far too polluted.
But claiming that adding a few ppm of CO2 in the air is a “complex societal problem”, which is the subject of this article, is not a problem at all when modern pollution controls are used.
The real “complex societal problem” is why so many people are over-reacting to 50 years of scary predictions of a coming climate and/or environmental crisies — that never happen !
A coming climate crisis fantasy, or some other “coming” catastrophe. is a psychological tool used by leaders, both secular and religious, to control people. So we will most likely be hearing about some coming crisis every year of our lives.
It’s a conundrum. I suspect, in her case, that it is just easier to go along with the “consensus” (which is itself a myth), because she has surely seen what can happen to those who dare go against it. It could also be a case of intellectual sloth, combined with not wanting to know, although how a so-called scientist can take that stance is beyond me.
Bruce Cobb:
I saw an “intellectual sloth” in a zoo last year.
They don’t move much because they are busy thinking.
The blame game: one could then include producers of steel, cement and concrete, and their users (which is all of us and every Government). The manufacturers of PV cells and wind turbines also rely on fossil fuels…, so where does one stop? First of all, they have to prove with real scientific data (based on measurements, not models) that there is indeed a man-made climate crisis, and that CO2 is a problem. This will be very difficult since it’s an essential component of life on Earth, and has done more good to humanity than anything else. If (some) warming is one of those effect, it’s been a good thing all through Earth’s history.
One thing that I have found to be a constant throughout my life is that the blame game always needs a boogeyman. It doesn’t matter what the subject is. Something or someone needs to be bad so goodness can rise and rally against it. Whenever I see this pattern emerge, I already know that its a scam.
For the third time, a comment by me critical of the CCP has failed to post. If WordPress be censoring anti-Communist comments, then why did the recent post on leaked CCP documents pass muster? Granted, it dealt with material already published by CNN, and was not as harsh as it should have been.
“the blame game” Funny, that is what leftists trot out after they have committed crimes. In the real world you first ascertain who did what(affix blame), then you prosecute them, convict them and punish they living shyte out of them. In Leftardia the sequence is A. blame everyone else for the crimes you commit, 2.flood media(of all types) with as many contradictory and convoluted lies you can dream up, and lastly accuse everyone who wants to hold you legally accountable for your crimes of being racist/fascist/misogynistic a$$holes. All while refusing to acknowledge all the crimes you committed and continue to commit.
There is no such thing as “the blame game”. If we refuse to hold the guilty to account they simply continue to commit crimes against us, re: BLM/antifa.
This “blame game” is a function of human behavior, and how we have come to live. At one time we were satisfied with blaming actual calamities on the whims of gods, or on demons or witches, or the devil. Now we can no longer invoke such simple-minded stuff so we have to blame bad humans, those who don’t share our world view, instead.
And this world view is becoming purely political. It took less than a month for mask wearing to become “essential, moral and political”, and fell almost exactly on political allegiance. This was total hogwash, of course.
“A recent paper by Lickey et al attempts to blame ocean acidification to …”
Ocean acidification??? Oceans are are carbonate buffered solutions, unless carbonate minerals and pulverized sea shells get all used up, the pH of around 8.2 due mainly to the presence of bicarbonate will not change.
PS: the citation is misspelt — should be Licker et al.
It seems to me that there is a parallel between the problems of anthropogenic CO2 and illicit drugs. In the absence of consumer demand, there would be no profit motive to induce the establishment of the infrastructure to produce, process, transport, and sell drugs. The atrocities committed by cartels and urban gangs to control supply and turf would not occur. While the cartels get the high-profile publicity, it is politically incorrect to remind the public that the recreational end-user has the major culpability for financing the illicit drug infrastructure. Contrary to the oft made claim, recreational drug use is not a victimless crime. Its just that the users in high-end clubs can ignore the bodies buried in fields in Mexico and Central America.
Now, while there is merit in the observation that the consumers of fossil fuels have limited options because energy is more of a necessity than recreational drugs, if one feels strongly enough that fossil fuels are a threat to world survival of such importance that it warrants destroying the corporate supply side of fossil fuels, then one should also be willing to take extraordinary steps to de-couple from the existing situation — Walk the Talk! After all, if they are successful in their demands to place the blame on corporations, the end result will force consumers to change anyway. However, it seems to me that there are two over-riding concerns. One is the ‘Deep Pockets’ legal approach of going after the richest members of the infrastructure as some sort of moral punishment. The other is an unwillingness to take personal responsibility for culpability and, therefore, to blame a faceless entity for a problem they have helped create. Human psychology wins the day.