Newly discovered Greenland (mantle) plume drives thermal activities in the Arctic

TOHOKU UNIVERSITY
A team of researchers understands more about the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. They discovered a flow of hot rocks, known as a mantle plume, rising from the core-mantle boundary beneath central Greenland that melts the ice from below.
The results of their two-part study were published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.
“Knowledge about the Greenland plume will bolster our understanding of volcanic activities in these regions and the problematic issue of global sea-level rising caused by the melting of the Greenland ice sheet,” said Dr. Genti Toyokuni, co-author of the studies.
The North Atlantic region is awash with geothermal activity. Iceland and Jan Mayen contain active volcanoes with their own distinct mantle plumes, whilst Svalbard – a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean – is a geothermal area. However, the origin of these activities and their interconnectedness has largely been unexplored.
The research team discovered that the Greenland plume rose from the core-mantle boundary to the mantle transition zone beneath Greenland. The plume also has two branches in the lower mantle that feed into other plumes in the region, supplying heat to active regions in Iceland and Jan Mayen and the geothermal area in Svalbard.
Their findings were based on measurements of the 3-D seismic velocity structure of the crust and whole mantle beneath these regions. To obtain the measurements, they used seismic topography. Numerous seismic wave arrival times were inverted to obtain 3-D images of the underground structure. The method works similarly to a CT scan of the human body.
Toyokuni was able to utilize seismographs he installed on the Greenland ice sheet as part of the Greenland Ice Sheet Monitoring Network. Set up in 2009, the project sees the collaboration of researchers from 11 countries. The US-Japan joint team is primarily responsible for the construction and maintenance of the three seismic stations on the ice sheet.
Looking ahead, Toyokuni hopes to explore the thermal process in more detail. “This study revealed the larger picture, so examining the plumes at a more localized level will reveal more information.”
###
24 thoughts on “Newly discovered Greenland (mantle) plume drives thermal activities in the Arctic”
It’s settled then?
Like all Science /s
right up to the moment that it isn’t.
Interesting! While I haven’t studied this phenomenon, I hadn’t heard that mantle plumes could be branched. It would be interesting to see research on other known hotspots to see if they exhibit similar branching.
Plenty under West Antarctica !
Yellowstone is a good example.
The 3D mapped deep magma chambers look similar to the casts made from large species of ant’s underground nests. People melt large quantities of aluminum and pour it in the surface entrance of the ant nest. It’s amazing to see how much of the molten aluminum goes in. Left for a day they are dug out and hosed of. They result … is an artwork of nature. Lots of videos about them on Youtube.
So the ice in Greenland melts from warming below, not from warming above.
“So the ice in Greenland melts from warming below”
No. Firstly the mantle configuration they describe has been there for many thousands of years, as has the ice. There is nothing to describe a cause for recent melting.
But anyway, the amount of heat that can diffuse to the surface (through km of ice) is far too low to supply the latent heat for the melting observed.
How it might have an effect, as in W Antarctica, is by softening the bottom of the ice layer, accelerating sliding resulting from surface warming.
Melting began in the period around 10 to 20 thousand years ago.
Nick, before you declare that the melting is coming from surface warming, don’t you need to actually demonstrate that there is surface warming?
And no, models aren’t proof.
“There is nothing to describe a cause for recent melting”
Variable magma flow comes to mind. What evidence do you have that the mantle configuration is steady state?
“But anyway, the amount of heat that can diffuse to the surface (through km of ice) is far too low to supply the latent heat for the melting observed.”
Geothermal heat melts ice from the bottom of the ice cap, not the top. There are no km of ice to diffuse through.
I make no claims about Greenland or any other particular place but simply point out that mantle plumes, and other volcanoes, are know to have widely varying outputs, some semi-regular (Yellowstone). Something that has been inactive for thousands of years, or more, does become much more active upon occasion, for reasons not understood by humans.
Proper science.
we will need to fund a project to dig some wells so we can cool down these hot spots
and prevent sea level rise
Does this mean that Climate Change has nothing to do with Greenland actual melting? Just have to blame the volcanic plume. Now to stop the heat from below, lets stuff IPCC faulty paperwork in the hole for all they are worth.
They have known about the geothermal activity under Greenland for ages.
https://i.postimg.cc/Y2VkSZyt/greenland-heat-crust-geothermal-ngeo2689-f1.gif
https://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Geothermal-Heat-Flux-Melts-Greenland-Ice-2005-2015-Rysgaard-2018.jpg
IIRC, the magma plume is actually part of the rather active Icelandic volcanic system.
https://www.asiaresearchnews.com/sites/default/files/styles/full_width/public/blogposts/202012_research_toyokuni_greenland_pic2.jpg?itok=uYQKtm1V
One of the reason that gravity based ice measurements over Greenland are basically pointless.
Thank you. I had a feeling reading this that it was an article about nothing meant, to justify why Dr.Toyokuni wasted his summer up there.
More info here
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/10/30/the-greenland-iceland-mantle-plume/
There are also significant volcanic tracks across the north Canadian/Greenland region
https://www.bgr.bund.de/EN/Themen/Polarforschung/Projekte/Arktis_abgeschlossen/vulkanismus_en.html?nn=1552422
They used seismic tomography, not topography.
You say tomography, I say topography, let’s call the whole thing off.
These fellows seem more focused on measurements, whereas the 2013 study WUWT:”Surprise: Greenland ice gets a melt assist from Earth’s hot mantle below” is more babbling about models.
The main shift in theory between the German 2013 and this team, appear to be that the 2013 team assumed the lithosphere is extremely thin, whereas the new team assumes the plume has branches in the lower mantle that feed into other plumes in the region
I miss a nice drawing like the one Anthony put on the 2013 thing.
The year to year variability that mantle plums are known to under go make a total hash of any attempts to use gravity to measure the size of the Greenland ice cap.
Interesting that some of the melting of the Greenland ice sheet may be due to heat from below (which is likely a greater effect than any warming from above, since temperatures at the top of the ice sheet are rarely above freezing).
Geothermal heat could eventually melt enough ice to form one or more lakes below the ice sheet, but this would only affect the top of the ice sheet if the lake(s) were deep enough to float the ice sheet off the bedrock below. The ice sheet is also locked in place by the mountains near the coasts of Greenland, preventing most of the ice from sliding into the sea.
The caption to the photo also reveals why it will take an extremely long time for any appreciable melting of the Greenland ice sheet, if it receives 1.5 meters of snow per year. Distributed over 1.71 million km2 of area of the ice sheet, this would result in a volume of about 2,560 km3 of snow per year, or about 0.09% of the total volume the ice sheet, and fresh snow has a higher albedo than ice.
Global-warming alarmists are fond of pictures of icebergs calving into the sea, but that mostly takes place on south-facing edges of the ice cap, which receive the most direct summer sunlight. Inland areas of the surface of the ice cap (at high altitude) are below freezing year-round, and there are few observers for the winter blizzards which mostly occur during the long, dark polar night.