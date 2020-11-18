Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Register, after two recent cable failures the 900 ton platform suspended above the gigantic Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico is literally hanging by a thread. Fraying has been observed in the other cables. Engineers are refusing to certify whether the remaining cables can hold the central platform.
America’s largest radio telescope close to collapse as engineers race to fix fraying cables
900-ton receiver platform threatens to plummet into dish below
The remaining cables supporting a 900-ton platform hanging over America’s largest radio telescope are struggling to take the load, threatening the 1,000-ft wide reflector dish.
The Arecibo Observatory instrument, located in a national forest in Puerto Rico, was the largest radio telescope of its kind in the world until 2016 when the Chinese built a bigger one. Now the US installation’s future hangs in the balance as engineers attempt to reinforce the structure after one of the cables holding up the overhead platform fell away and tore a 100-ft-long gash in the telescope’s dish below.
Some of the wires in the platform’s remaining cables are already fraying, and if they snap, the structure holding the telescope’s receiver will come tumbling down with disastrous results, according to the University of Central Florida, which operates the observatory.
The University of Central Florida received a record $204 million in grants this year. Lets all hope the university’s Radio Astronomy group convince administrators to give them a little love in time to save their telescope.
7 thoughts on “Claim: The USA’s Largest Radio Observatory is on the Verge of Structural Collapse”
Maybe that’s what you get when you trust academics instrument maintenance.
I wonder if the funds allocated to maintain the facility have been shifted to other purposes?
Perhaps these scientists should drag themselves away from gazing at the the stars for a bit and have a look at the problems of Hydrogen Embrittlement. A problem which beset the Forth Road Bridge cables here in the U.K. which required a new bridge to be built.
Two words: duck tape (or duct tape, if you will). Also, Crazy Glue.
Not surprising as it was badly damaged by the villains that James Bond defeated in Golden Eye. j/k
Seriously, this is not good as it is also an important radio transmitter/receiver — it can image large and/or close asteroids.
No comment.
I was in PR for a conference years ago, about 2002. Went to see it while everyone else was at the beach or playing golf (what’s an amateur science geek to do?).. It looked to be in rough shape back then. No surprise.