The future of nuclear: power stations could make hydrogen, heat homes and decarbonise industry

Nuclear power has provided low-carbon electricity to the UK for over 60 years and today it generates 17% of the country’s electricity. Until mid-2018, 15 nuclear reactors were the country’s largest source of low-carbon energy. Of these, only Sizewell B is planned to remain operating in 12 years’ time. The only new plant under construction is Hinkley Point C, and with a total generating capacity of 3.26 gigawatts, it would provide just 8% of the UK’s current electricity demand.
The Committee on Climate Change advises the UK government on the effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Its proposals are strangely silent on nuclear power, occasionally lumping it in with “other low-carbon generation”. It supports a massive increase in renewable energy generation and continued burning of natural gas, using carbon capture and storage technology to mop up the CO₂ emitted. Elsewhere, the plan is to electrify transport, heating and industrial processes, meaning batteries in cars, and heat pumps powered by electricity in homes and factories.
While reducing the amount of gas and oil burned, this would at least double the amount of electricity the national grid will need by 2050. Perhaps this could be met with renewables and electricity storage in batteries, to cover those moments when the Sun isn’t shining and there’s no wind to generate green energy. But sadly, battery technology isn’t currently powerful enough to store energy at that scale.
Even today’s largest battery stores can only provide back-up electricity for a few hours, which is not always enough to cover extended periods of low wind or shorter daylight hours during winter. Battery technology is improving all the time, but it may not do so fast enough to meet rising electricity demand. Rolling out lots of electric vehicles could squeeze the supply of batteries even further, potentially even increasing their cost.
Carbon capture and storage is not a proven technology either, so it would be unwise to put too many of eggs in that basket. Aside from other technical issues – storing the CO₂ produced by burning natural gas is a potential safety hazard – the unexpected release of gas stored underground could suffocate life at the surface. While plans are afoot to make “green hydrogen” the new lifeblood of the economy, producing enough of the low-carbon fuel would take a lot of electricity. Can renewables generate enough to do that while having enough left over for the surge in electricity demand elsewhere?
Simply put, we need to start rebuilding the UK’s capacity to generate nuclear power.
A new generation of reactors
Future nuclear reactors will not just be big kettles making steam to drive turbines that generate electricity. The heat produced during the nuclear reaction can be diverted to power processes that are currently difficult to decarbonise.
Take heating in buildings, for example. Heat cooler than 400°C can be extracted after the turbine, and pumped into district heating systems, replacing fossil fuels like natural gas. This is a process that is already carried out daily from municipal waste incinerators across Europe.
High-temperature heat (between 400 and 900°C) could be diverted from nearer the reactor, before it reaches the turbine in a nuclear plant. It could be used to power processes that produce low-carbon hydrogen fuel, ammonia and synthetic fuels for ships and jets. This heat could also supply industries such as steel, cement, glass and chemical manufacturing, which often otherwise use burners powered by fossil fuels.
This flexibility links perfectly with renewables. While the sun is shining and the wind’s blowing, nuclear reactors can continue generating hydrogen or other fuels that serve as an energy store – a standby source that can be burned to generate additional energy when needed. That energy could also heat homes or produce aluminium, steel, bricks, cement and glass. When it’s cloudy and still, the reactor can still generate electricity for the grid.
The smaller reactors currently being developed worldwide typically generate about 300 megawatts of electricity each. They’re much cheaper to build than the current fleet of larger reactors which generate over 1,000 megawatts, such as the UK’s Hinkley Point C. Because they burn the fuel more efficiently, this new generation of reactors also produces much less nuclear waste.
Many contain passive safety measures too, which can flood an overheating reactor with cool water or remove the fuel source if there’s a problem. They’re designed to serve multiple purposes, either making electricity for the grid when renewable generation is low or making hydrogen and other fuels when it’s high. Because they’re smaller, these reactors can even be placed in industrial parks, providing a guaranteed electricity and heat supply to neighbouring factories.
We don’t believe that reaching net-zero emissions within the time we have left is possible without building new nuclear reactors. Fortunately, the new models awaiting construction can do so much more than just generate electricity.
Bill Lee, Ser Cymru Professor of Materials in Extreme Environments, Bangor University and Michael Rushton, Senior Lecturer in Nuclear Energy, Bangor University
Go for it! Add, for those nuclear reactors at ocean-front locations, desalinization of sea water to produce potable water also. Who thinks Biden and the world wide network of Green Weanies are going for any of this? The only nuclear reactors they favor are in North Korea and Iran, whose intention isn’t green at all.
And to think, the “extra energy” can easily be used to manufacture pure hydrocarbons including gasoline. Synfuel. Manufactured since Germany, WWII. Recycles CO2 from air. Imagine.
Pontification of some minor university academics!
Typically, no mention of the total costs of nuclear power, including:
1. the costs of toxic waste products management and disposal, toxic plant de-commissioning, ongoing massive design/supply and construction/installation costs over-runs and delays throughout the world
2. the need for massive subsidies, tax breaks and guaranteed minimum prices to make the works commercially viable.
No mention, also, of the urgent need to very quickly fill the UK’s crippling Energy Gap; renewables such as wind turbines and solar panels are not the base load systems needed for secure and reliable power supplies.
Carbon capture, also only adds even more costs and is years away from being practical, efficient and commercially viable.
The only route available to us is still an immediate programme of new Gas Turbines and UK fracking, even if CO2 reductions are necessary, and they’re not!
The cost of waste disposal is in fact very low. It is the cost of meeting insane regulatory requirements that is so heavy.
The cost of building reactors is in fact very low. It is the cost of meeting insane regulatory requirements that is so heavy.
In short the industry doesn’t need government support, it simply needs the government to roll back the onion layers of crushing regulatory burden and give guarantees not to arbitrarily close nuclear plant on a political whim.
In the short term of course the only thing left is fracked gas.
And I agree, the paper is another handwavery academic pie in the sky bunch of ill considered qualitative nonsense, but if ten percent of the money and incentives that have been thrown at renewables nonsense were applied to nuclear, some of it could be a reality.
In the end we will adopt nuclear, after all the other alternatives have been found wanting. It will however be a long, expensive and nation destroying wait…
Exit temperatures of a multi stage condensed turbine are well below 100°C. Just another example of the sloppiness of this paper.
All these incremental efficiency improvements are all very well, but meaningless unless and until the government decides to make it possible for reactors to be built. It needs no finance – a nuclear power station is a wonderful investment for pensions funds and the like – but it does need a sane regulatory environment.
Fracked gas, modular nuclear, until we get fusion. Easy
An interesting historical overview and state of play with nuclear power generation –
https://www.forbes.com/sites/llewellynking/2020/10/13/new-design-molten-salt-reactor-is-cheaper-to-run-consumes-nuclear-waste/?sh=761897c933c6
Development has essentially been in hibernation after anti-nukes and subsequently squandering trillions on unreliables. What might have been achieved with a slice of that largesse?
“We don’t believe that reaching net-zero emissions within the time we have left is possible without building new nuclear reactors.”
How much time is left? The arbitrary date of 2050?
“How much time is left? The arbitrary date of 2050?”
That’s always for the next mob in power to figure out with the next tipping point advance so it’s business as usual with lots of virtue signalling and slushfunding to your watermelon mates.
Nuclear has no future. Unfortunate but true since it is the only green technology for generating significant and useful electricity.
But for the greens it is the tribal enemy. Period. The blood feud against nuclear is way too deep to ever be forgiven or forgotten. There is nothing remotely logical or rational in this. Greens are emboldened by their global rise to power and while they might affect to listen to the rational arguments in favour of nuclear, they are merely toying with it and its proponents before exterminating it. Nuclear energy is Neanderthal energy. It will be exterminated. With us humans there is never a middle way, it’s a zero sum game, it’s them or us. Bloated and power entoxicated greens are just having a bit of fun killing nuclear slowly.
The current Committee on Climate Change should be disbanded and replaced with highly qualified and experienced engineers from the manufacturing and energy industries and given total independence from political interference.
The current Committee is acting in an extremely irresponsible way, being more concerned with politics than the pragmatism of energy production.
The public deserves to know what the engineers and manufacturers have to offer, free of the dead hand of the Climate Change Act of 2008 or otherwise. There are two routes here to be considered where hopefully a sensible balance may be achieved.
A close look at the vested interests of some of its members, including those who claim otherwise — yes, John, I’m looking at you — would be a good idea. But you’re right, Alasdair, the CCC is a political construct, or to be more accurate a “trough”, and should never have seen the light of day in its present form.
What exactly was going on between Ms (now Baroness) Worthington and Ed Miliband we shall never know but an Act of Parliament that made government totally subject to the whim of a Committee packed with self-interest? You couldn’t make it up!
You can’t have an industry when a trace amount of byproduct of the industrial process is considered more dangerous than the plague and the corona together.
Muppet
The INPUT temp of the steam turbines will be around what he says
The OUTPUT temp of the turbines is the temperature of the cooling towers – circa 30 degrees Celcius
Nuclear energy is good, but there is no useful purpose in decarbonising industry. As for the hydrogen scam, please view http://michaeldarby.net/Scam.pdf. Michael@michaeldarby.net
The point is being missed. There is a deliberate policy to deindustrialize the ‘west’. While classics and political science qualified politicians go into conniptions about climate change in the West; in the East a new coal fired power station is being commissioned every few weeks. China has overtaken the West in CO2 emissions and is unconcerned with the Paris accord apart from wanting to receive its funding from the green fund as it is a ‘developing nation’.
Meanwhile, in other news, the government that is decommissioning base load power generation in UK is simultaneously issuing warnings to reduce electrical load as the National Grid cannot supply sufficient power. Same has been happening in California – for the same reasons. Yet both governments want to mandate increases in electricity consumption for vehicles, homes and office accommodation. Thus actively accelerating the state toward a cliff that will be met well before any ‘global warming tipping point’.
Whether this is due to venality or stupidity these people need to be stopped. A simple method of gaining their attention is to power off the palace of Westminster and all MP’s offices and homes *using their smart meters, every time there is a power cut anywhere in UK.
In somewhat similar vein, Kathryn Porter’s blog here discusses the need for and options in nuclear here
http://watt-logic.com/2020/10/30/options-for-nuclear-power/
I agree with Leo Smith that the main hurdle is excessive regulatory requirements, driven by anti nuclear campaigns of the past. It is of course a test of whether greens are serious about climate, or simply serious about a revolution to destroy our standard of living.
The latest fiasco on that score appears to be Sir Simon Stevens announcing that the biggest threat to national health is not the virus, or cancer or dementia, but climate change. I recommend he be screened for dementia.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/08/climate-change-poses-biggest-threat-to-uk-health-nhs-chief/
The idea of using waste heat from nuclear sounds fine and dandy, in theory. But, like all hare-brained greenie schemes it very likely isn’t practical from an economic standpoint. The question is, can nuclear power be produced such that it can compete, on a level playing field with other energy sources? I am neither pro-nuke nor anti-nuke. I am pro-affordable reliable energy. Show me the money.
“Mark my words…”
The only reason I post is to open a few minds to possibilities….
Guided by the success and failures of billions of dollars spent, I concluded there must be a better way. ITER and Inertial Confinement https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-difference-between-Inertial-Confinement-Fusion-and-Magnetic-Confinement-Fusion-Which-one-is-preferable#:~:text=Inertial-confinement%20fusion%20is%20done,energy%20devices%2C%20such%20as%20lasers.&text=Magnetic%20confinement%20fusion%20uses%20high,hot%20plasma%20of%20fusion%20fuel have been a bust “in 15 years we may see..” and the Molten Salt reactor shows promise. But as I have said, technology marches ahead.
One step along the way is introduced in the SAFIRE Project Aureon.ca . And this one, which introduces new explorations in Plasma Physics promises to prolong the life of fission nuclear plants past the Green New Deal.
One of the claims of Aureon is a new way to process spent fuel rods. I am not privy to what they plan, but their talking point is “remediation of nuclear waste.” Since the energy side of power production will be taken over by discoveries like the E-Cat SKL. there remains the incredible CAPEX in existing nuclear plants.
The Green New Deal people may be less anxious to shut these plants down before they are worn out, with attendant loss of jobs and technical support, if the multiple thousands of years of fuel storage can be eliminated.
SAFIRE, Go For It!
The French “solved” the problem of “nuclear waste” (un-reprocessed fuel) a long time ago – they merely reprocess it, creating lots of perfectly good fuel and a very small amount of waste, which contains radioactive elements some of which are used in medicine, for example.
Nuclear fuel is very sensitive in it’s makeup, which is why it needs to be replaced. Reprocessing it removes the small amount of contaminants which have built up, making it into perfectly good fuel again.