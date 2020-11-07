Washington Post: “A Biden victory positions America for a 180-degree turn on climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“You look at where California is now going, the federal government needs to get there.” – radical greens are rushing to offer their guidance to Joe Biden on climate policy. But the immediate risk facing the US people is not climate change. The greatest near term risk is an abrupt structural economic adjustment, in which even people who keep their jobs lose an estimated 30% or more of their spending power.
A Biden victory positions America for a 180-degree turn on climate change
New administration will seek to shift U.S. off fossil fuels and expand public lands protections, but face serious opposition from Senate GOP.
By Juliet Eilperin, Dino Grandoni and Darryl Fears
November 8, 2020 at 3:22 a.m. GMT+10
Joe Biden, the projected winner of the presidency, will move to restore dozens of environmental safeguards President Trump abolished and launch the boldest climate change plan of any president in history. While some of Biden’s most sweeping programs will encounter stiff resistance from Senate Republicans and conservative attorneys general, the United States is poised to make a 180-degree turn on climate change and conservation policy.
Biden has vowed to eliminate carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035 and spend $2 trillion on investments ranging from weatherizing homes to developing a nationwide network of charging stations for electric vehicles. That massive investment plan stands a chance only if his party wins two Senate runoff races in Georgia in January; otherwise, he would have to rely on a combination of executive actions and more-modest congressional deals to advance his agenda.
League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski pointed to California — which has already adopted a low-carbon fuels standard and requirement that half its electricity come from carbon-free sources within five years — as a model. “You look at where California is now going, the federal government needs to get there.“
“It’s really important to remember that personnel is policy,” said Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist who ran against Biden during the primary but who then raised money for him. “And every Cabinet position has to be staffed by somebody who has an awareness about climate.”
…Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2020/11/07/biden-climate-change-monuments/
The Congressional Budget Office estimates national debt will hit 98.2% GDP this year, and will blow through 100% next year. On its current trajectory, the CBO estimates national debt will hit $25.657 trillion by 2024, 107% of GDP.
100% GDP debt is bad. The European experience suggests 130% gets really bad. Greece entered the 2009 Global Financial Crisis with 130% debt, a debt which rapidly ballooned. Since then, although Greece has enjoyed a few years of anaemic growth, investors have shied away from Greece, because of a persistent credit shortage caused by investor concern over high public debt.
How close is the USA to 130% debt to GDP? The answer is too close for comfort. After deducting borrowing which will occur anyway, to service baked in government deficits, the next US President has room to borrow around $5 trillion, before US national debt hits 130% of GDP.
Biden seems to be well aware of the $5 trillion limit – Biden claims his green revolution will cost $5 trillion. If Biden had costed his plan at more than $5 trillion, his plan to push US national debt beyond 130% of GDP would have attracted a lot of negative comments from US economists.
How does the USA solve its debt problem? Cheap energy and a return of manufacturing to the USA could have cut the baked in deficit, by stemming the ongoing haemorrhage of cash to foreign trading partners.
President Trump’s support for the shale revolution cut the US trade deficit to two thirds of what it would have been without shale. Returning manufacturing jobs to the USA could finish the job, by reversing the structural trade deficit, eliminating a significant underlying reason US public debt keeps rising.
The other option is for the USA to become a leader in a valuable new technology. The post WW2 US public debt crisis was resolved by the post war manufacturing boom; the USA leveraged new technology, the USA’s newly developed manufacturing skills, to grow the economy out of the wartime debt trap.
If the USA found a way to say make renewable energy work, and created an energy system which was cheaper than existing technology, the world would flock to buy a piece of US knowhow.
But there are good reasons to think this isn’t possible. Solar panels and wind are already close to theoretical efficiency. Squeezing a few percent additional efficiency is not going to significantly tip the balance in favour of renewables.
And nothing can solve the horrendous capital cost of collecting diffuse, low density renewable energy.
The Limits of Clean Energy
If the world isn’t careful, renewable energy could become as destructive as fossil fuels.
BY JASON HICKEL | SEPTEMBER 6, 2019, 8:51 AM
We need a rapid transition to renewables, yes—but scientists warn that we can’t keep growing energy use at existing rates. No energy is innocent. The only truly clean energy is less energy.
In 2017, the World Bank released a little-noticed report that offered the first comprehensive look at this question. It models the increase in material extraction that would be required to build enough solar and wind utilities to produce an annual output of about 7 terawatts of electricity by 2050. That’s enough to power roughly half of the global economy. By doubling the World Bank figures, we can estimate what it will take to get all the way to zero emissions—and the results are staggering: 34 million metric tons of copper, 40 million tons of lead, 50 million tons of zinc, 162 million tons of aluminum, and no less than 4.8 billion tons of iron.
In some cases, the transition to renewables will require a massive increase over existing levels of extraction. For neodymium — an essential element in wind turbines — extraction will need to rise by nearly 35 percent over current levels. Higher-end estimates reported by the World Bank suggest it could double.
The same is true of silver, which is critical to solar panels. Silver extraction will go up 38 percent and perhaps as much as 105 percent. Demand for indium, also essential to solar technology, will more than triple and could end up skyrocketing by 920 percent.
And then there are all the batteries we’re going to need for power storage. To keep energy flowing when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing will require enormous batteries at the grid level. This means 40 million tons of lithium—an eye-watering 2,700 percent increase over current levels of extraction.
…Read more: https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/09/06/the-path-to-clean-energy-will-be-very-dirty-climate-change-renewables/
The USA can survive four years of Biden. Even a USA at 130% of debt to GDP can recover, if the President you elect in 2024 is an economic literate. But the opportunity to address deep structural US economic problems without severe economic hardship for ordinary people is closing fast.
A continuance of Trump’s cheap energy manufacturing boom might have worked, though even this was not a guaranteed escape from the looming US debt trap.
The alternative, if the US government fails to address underlying economic problems, is the US government could lose control of the situation. If the USA runs out of money and creditors pull out, a painful structural economic adjustment could occur, in which ordinary people abruptly lose an estimated 30% or more of their spending power.
US government borrowing has held back the looming structural adjustment for at least 20 years, but the US government cannot defy the laws of market economics forever. There is a narrow window of opportunity to fix the problem without severe economic pain. Renewable energy is unlikely to be part of the solution.
History teaches us that even the world’s great powers eventually hit their credit limit. The road to ruin is paved with seductive but ultimately unsustainable opportunities for short term relief, like the US government’s frantic government borrowing to hold back a painful economic contraction. The other old standby is running the printing presses, to try to fill a growing hole in public finances and inflate away the debt, but we all know how that ends. Collapse is not inevitable, but if a collapse occurs it will be sudden.
19 thoughts on "Washington Post: "A Biden victory positions America for a 180-degree turn on climate change""
The US seems to have swapped one di1khead for another….was it worth all that pain ?
The Huns are in the palace.
They will trash our economy and our history of individual freedom and jurisprudence.
I’d recommend holding gold, but they’ll probably confiscate that again.
Be careful who you tell the truth to.
“Solar panels and wind are already close to theoretical efficiency. Squeezing a few percent additional efficiency is not going to significantly tip the balance in favour of renewables.”
No, what it would take is a considerable improvement on battery technology, which is definitely theoretically possible. A 10x energy density improvement with 10x longevity improvement would be a game changer.
Magic batteries won’t help, the materials cost of the solar panels and wind turbines alone is a showstopper.
Won’t it be fun to have all that energy stored in local batteries. 😉
My favourite is super capacitors, constant risk of sudden catastrophic dielectric failure.
To store enough to supply 1GW for a day
1GW x 86400 seconds in a day = 8.6 ^ 10^13 joules = 86 TJ of energy
Little Boy, the atomic bomb which destroyed Hiroshima, released an estimated 63TJ of energy
Lets hope the energy storage facility is not too close to the city.
The best battery ever developed is a nuclear fuel pellet. High energy density, safe and produces more energy than used to create it.
Nothing of consequence will change.
Your money will just go to a different group of interests https://www.usdebtclock.org/
I hope that when Roger Pielke, Jr’s Iron Law of Climate, “while people are often willing to pay some price for achieving environmental objectives, that willingness has its limits”, kicks in people will catch on and vote the politicians supporting this virtue-signaling nonsense out. Don’t be surprised if the Democrats lose the House of Representatives if the activists get their way to implement all the climate reduction targets as soon as possible. The 2035 goal for a zero-emission electric system certainly fits that bill.
Go for it!! Double up on the Green New Deal and maybe when it all falls in a stinking heap people will finally realize that it is a pipe dream. Unfortunately, by then there will be untold misery, though that will be worst felt by the “Deplorables” so that doesn’t matter too much. The elite will be happy reveling in their green billions, with the media tightly under control feeding the masses b..l s..t.
It’s a pity that logical argument has never, through the whole passage of history, been effective in averting inevitable disaster. I guess that is what happens when you stop teaching history and clear thinking, and replace them with flower arranging studies.
Rise of the Watermelons – green on the outside, red on the inside.
Things won’t get better “economist” such as AOC’s answer is, “Just pay for it!”
AOC is backed by proponents of Stephanie Kelton’s Modern Money Theory – governments should just print any money they need to cover expenditure plans.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-economist-who-believes-the-government-should-just-print-more-money
If Harris really has been elected……
Welcome, USzuela !
More economic nonsense from Worfall … Debt as 100 or 130 percent of GDP is a meaningless warning sign. In general, nations with higher debt as a percentage of GDP have a slower real GDP growth rate than nations with a lower percentage. There are no other conclusions possible. You preoccupation with debt ignores the cost of that debt (average interest rate, relative to the inflation rate) and what the money is spent on.
I wouldn’t care if my government borrowed 100% of it’s revenues by selling 10 year Treasury bonds with an 0.8 percent interest rate … if the total level of government spending was a lot lower than today. With fewer regulations too.
This is a rare time in history when it is wise for governments to borrow money at historically low interest rates. What they do with the money is another story.
Japan’s debt as a percentage of GDP was 214 percent as of the quarter ended June 2020. They seem to be surviving at WAY OVER 130 percent of GDP, even with the population declining … and sales of adult diapers exceeding sales of children’s diapers.
“Trump” cut taxes a lot, and spent money like a drunken sailor on shore leave — it’s hard to imagine another president expanding the US debt even faster. Trump would have “spent” a lot more if nasty Nancy Pelosi wanted more COVID welfare before the election. Congress approves the spending, of course, but I didn’t see Trump vetoing spending bills to control government spending.
George W. Bush approved medicare Part D, which was about 85% government subsidized the last time I looked.
Obama added ObamaCare subsidized medical insurance.
It seems that EVERY president adds more, or expands existing, transfer programs, whether Democrat or Republican. Democrat Billy Clinton did try to reduce welfare spending when he wasn’t chasing young female interns. But then O’Bummer managed to reverse that effort. Trump gave us COVID welfare — the biggest welfare program of them all.
Easy terms – what could go wrong?
“ if the President you elect in 2024.. “
It’s not up to us anymore, I don’t think. If we make the wrong choice, they’re ready to fix it for us.
Nuclear all the way! Solar and wing are totally inefficient and not financially feasible.
I doubt any changes to our/US current living will be felt by a GND despite all the hype otherwise. If the GND survives past 4 years without being watered down I’d be surprised. Once business and the unions realize how much it will hurt their bottom line they’ll complain and get their way. Right now it’s all virtue signaling. Wait until the removal of fossil fuel income from the economy is felt in dollars and employment.