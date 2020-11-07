US Election Open Thread

People want to vent so here’s a space. Please do not veer into threats or other potential violations of our terms of service.
Most of our readers realize that today’s media pronouncements are meaningless and we are in for a month or more of lawfare.
Stay calm, breathe, and have faith.
My question is does Biden take the presidency while Trump appeals? If he does and its found out fraud was committed will he be kicked out and who implements this?
First it’s neccessary to have proof of fraud.
Simple recounts of all mail in ballots in the Philadelphia and Atlanta areas would settle that easily.
And the check if they are correct, simple counting isn’t enough.
And if they are shown to be correct, why, that just shows how deep the fraud goes.
Doesn’t matter now that even Murdoch and Fox – that hotbed of Marxist Biden stooges – have abandoned him.
Not easily. Not with the reports we’ve been seeing on veritas of late arriving votes being postmarked early.
Postmarks are not secure… easily altered or faked (with a $20 rubber postmark stamp from eBay).
Postmarks should be legal proof of nothing until extensive forensics is applied to each stamp.
In Philly they threw away the mail in envelopes. Now there is no way to tie together a ballot with a person. Trump got trumped. Pinnacle game over.
Revote in that county. Done
Then those ballots should be thrown out in a recount. But of course a judge somewhere will over rule that.
Actually the fact that they denied poll watchers access, beyond being illegal, creates an argument for spoilaition of evidence. Basically we don’t have any proof but the only reason they would deny access is to create fraudulent ballots. It’s a solid legal argument with significant precedent in both civil and criminal cases. Thus the lack of “evidence” isn’t a show stopper because of the refusal to allow GOP poll watchers to do their job.
Trump can force the election to go to Congress, and the Republican-run states can either vote for him or wreck whatever remains of the Republican party.
Or he can invoke the 14th Amendment, under which Biden is probably ineligible to be President.
He has plenty of ways to win.
Throw away the envelopes, that’s the key. It is so easy to make up ballots and envelopes and get them in, using feedback from voters lists.(your poll person keeps a tally of voters, then you know the names of who is missing, inc. dead people who didn’t vote!)
Once the envelopes, and thus the names of the voter, are discarded, you are scot free. No evidence trail.
‘Once the gun, and thus your fingerprints, are discarded, you are scot free.’
I’d bet a lot of people in jail thought like that.
The simple answer, as someone else said, is that any votes that can’t be proven to be valid are tossed out. It’s little different to tossing out a vote where you can’t tell which candidate they voted for.
MarkG
How do you figure that the 14th amendment is relevant?
Maybe you mean Section 3:
“No person shall … hold any office, …who, having previously taken an oath… to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have … given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” (Heavily redacted for clarity, but I trust not changing the meaning).
That would require proof that Biden gave aid and comfort to enemies of the Constitution.
I’m not sure that’s quite the same thing as accepting bribes from an unfriendly government (China, Russia).
Or you could say that encouraging Antifa to riot constitutes insurrection and is giving aid and comfort to enemies of the Constitution, but what constitutes “aid and comfort”? It would seem that it can’t be words alone for the 1st amendment to still apply.
EdB,
Not “scot free.” The LACK of the paper trail (evidence) is actionable. (See also Mr. Brewer’s comment re: spoliation of evidence- you do that, you lose).
Mail in ballots must be done per the law, otherwise, they are void.
Just as ballots are void for failure to sign, the failure to allow legally required observation voids all those ballots in Detroit and in Philadelphia and elsewhere where observers were prevented from meaningful observation.
Well a recount of fraudulent ballots might not be enough. We need to also figure out which ballots are bogus, and that will be more difficult.
A lot of ballots were sent out to people not their are not even resident to state, it not unusual to hear some on who got multiple ballots delivered to their address for people that have not lived their for years. If the used those ballots they are not bogus, just illegal use to vote multiple time. Somehow I don’t think that was accident.
How do you sort out the bad ballots from the good now they are mixed?
Apply Benfords law.
Krishna Gans
November 7, 2020 at 2:20 pm
There is a clear infringement of the USA Constitution, knowingly and willfully committed by the courts and the Government of Pennsylvania in consideration of the Federal Presidential elections… in consideration of counterfeiting the vote and the will of the people intentionally… and wholly grossly irresponsibly.
Persons responsible for such a crime better wish that the clause of collaboration and planing is not added on the top of it all.
It is not just simply a case of only fraud.
The Legislature makes laws..
not the courts or the governors.
In the case of Pennsylvania, such a crime has clearly effected the result… in favor of the Democrat candidate for presidency.
Where and when almost the whole MSM has already declared they favored darling as President-Elect, regardless not only of the proposition of such a big serious problem with voting in Pennsylvania but also when and where the counting of votes still in play… and when clearly they happen not to be the Legal authority vested with
the power and responsibility for such calls.
Clearly most of MSM is oppressing and infringing openly and feverishly the right of legal institutions which by the means of the USA constitution have the power and responsibility to exercise and discharge such a duty in behalf of the People.
That is a clear case for a serious Federal investigation, on top and following the rest of all other legal litigations and the Legislature act-decision in consideration of the Pennsylvania votes.
cheers
Con duct of elections is a matter for the individual States, that is what the Constitution says; they are not a Federal matter. The Supreme Court has, correctly, always been very reluctant to get involved. The States most in question, their Supreme Courts are by and large solid Democrat. A Court that doesn’t want to be convinced won’t be.
Don’t expect Trump lawfare to get many wins.
Bee Dee Clerk
Biden will be president in late January unless he forgets to go to the swearing in, or gets lost on the way because Kamala gave him the wrong directions. Fraud happens in every election. This may have been the worst because of the large percentage of mail in ballots, and ballots delivered to old inaccurate voter registration list addresses.
A friend originally from another state got a ballot delivered to his parents home in that state, where he first voted at age 18, and never voted in that state again. He has not lived in his parents home, or in that state, since going to college. His parents tore up the ballot. Other less honest people might have mailed it in. The friend is in his late 30’s now !
Proven fraud would have to be large enough to change who won a state, and enough states with proven fraud to keep Biden under 270 electoral votes. Almost impossible to do with so many mail in ballots where signatures were never checked by handwriting experts.
I wrote a short article on the subject today, with a long title: “Not one currently known election rule change, rule breaking, action, or glitch favored President Trump. If the “errors” were random, some would favor Trump.” … at my politics blog where many other articles reveal how Biden is the most corrupt politician ever elected as an American president:
http://www.ElectionCircus.blogspot.com
With Biden’s declining health, we don’t need to worry about him reaching the white house. Kamala will be sure he isn’t sworn in.
Many other things I could say, but the electorate will have final say in December.
Get ready for an interesting month. There will be lawsuits.
Judicial Watch is already working on it.
Biden decided to take an initiative and declared himself President without waiting for courts. Welcome to Banana Republic USA.
What the media and Biden say is legally irrelevant. The election will not be decided until the states all certify their elections and the electoral college votes. There is lots of time for law fare between now and then. Just remember, in 2000, Gore did not concede until 3 weeks after the election, and multiple recounts and 2 Supreme Court decisions.
This time around, if there are big irregularities that can be proven–a big hurdle–we will know soon enough. And there will be time enough to work things out. All I ask at this point is that Trump be gracious and polite–he doesn’t have to concede anything yet, and he certainly seems disinclined to do so.
Why should Biden wait? All of the states have indicated the voting was counted legally and in accordance with their guidelines, so in the eyes of the law, that’s it. Game over.
Now if Trump thinks he can prove anything that would change the outcome, then that’s on him. Let’s see what he has got?
+1
Transition activities should begin Monday. There have been zilch actual voting issues, that haven’t already been dealt with for decades. The only legal issues will be to ensure that i’s are dotted, t’s crossed. By the time the electors meet, all will be decided, and there will be only the whiny capital tweets to ignore…
“Most of our readers realize that today’s media pronouncements are meaningless and we are in for a month or more of lawfare.”
It’s the “lawfare” that will end up being meaningless. What is important now is a smooth transition. I’m sure we will get Don’s full co-operation…..
Please opine with your wisdom on Bush v. Gore.
Bob might not opine, but I will. The Supreme Court, in what I believe was a 6-3 decision in Bush v. Gore, held that Florida must adhere to its own election laws to stop counting at a certain point in time. The Gore campaign was trying to argue that some counties should have extra time to do recounts, but other counties (favoring Bush) should not be permitted to recount at all.
After the dust cleared on the election, the New York Times, through the Freedom of Information Act (or something comparable in Florida) conducted its own recount of all ballots, and concluded that Bush did indeed win.
The interesting comparison is that no one was alleging voter fraud in 2000–most of the argument was over how to count anomalous ballots–hanging chads and more than one vote for president and the like.
“Please opine with your wisdom on Bush v. Gore.”
Why? That was one state, incredibly tight. And none of the fact free allegations/whines capital tweeted out so far. And a respectful concession at the end. And a co-operative transition.
The lawfare will be an irrelevant side show. What counts is anything approaching President Obama’s 2016 transition co-operation. I’m guessing, infantile tantrums, starting at the top, instead…
If Biden has won fairly, then no problem
“If Biden has won fairly, then no problem”
Based on what I have seen, that hypothesis no longer exists. The only question now is, To what extent did the fraud (several categories) affect the results.
Define fairly. Name a US Presidential election, ever, that was free of fraud.
So…I take it that in your simplistic view of the universe, there’s no difference between burning your steak and burning your house down. And slapping someone’s cheek is no different than breaking his face and busting three ribs.
But never such blatant fraud and on this level.
Yes. This is fraud on a level never previously believed possible.
If Harris is allowed to win, America will officially have reached Banana Republic status.
Tom
Well come on what proof have you got these was major fraud? I mean it what can be confirmed here? I think you will find apart from the odd individual doing dumb stuff this was a fair election. Yes some of the watchers were asked to stand back in one or two locations…. but that wont change a thing. And all those ballots can be counted and checked. And let’s not forget Georgia was one of those states that had Biden surge back late and that election was run by the Republicans in charge.
Are you are OK with this level of fraud? Sounds like you are.
Harry: You have just make no point whatsoever if you think lawlessness is OK because it’s been done before. You must also think peaceful protests mean burning down the streets and killing people.
The Democrats set the bar pretty low when it comes to the smooth transition of power …
Although, Biden chose Harris for the same reason Obama chose him as VP. The results of an impeachment would be worse. None the less, Biden won’t last until the end if 2021 and will either resign for health reasons or be impeached by his own party for influence peddling. Pelosi no longer needs her 25’th amendment ‘fixes’.
Like Trump did of Oblama. If we follow that model, Biden will be charge with money laundering by the end of the month. Unlike Trump Biden sold us out for money a long time ago and he hid the transfers. Only useful idiot don’t know this by now.
I have speculated about this. If the Democrat controlled House impeaches Biden for the dame crimes they accused Trump of committing, the they get a twofer. They can claim that they would prove themselves as being fair by treating both men the same and they get rid of Biden at the same time.
I suspect that Biden will either resign voluntarily because of health reasons, or Nancy Pelosi/Kamala Harris will invoke the 25th amendment. Harris becomes president and Pelosi becomes vice president. Then suppose Harris resigns and Pelosi becomes president? Far fetched? Maybe. Would any of this be called election fraud?
It doesn’t work that way.
No, first if Biden was out, then Harris would have to nominate a new Vice President. The only way the Speaker of the House (and it may very well not be Pelosi) is if both the President and VP go out together. But let’s suppose that AOC becomes Speaker of the House? She is not eligible to be President so who would it be then? President pro tempore of the Senate who is currently a Republican.
It’s highly likely that he won’t serve the full term. If he does serve his full term then it’ll be Harris or others in his administration making all the decisions, they’ll wheel him out on special occasions to wave at the crowd.
Weekend at Biden’s?
At present Harris is being cut out of the action. It looks to me a cabal is going to run the presidency with Biden as the figure head. The hope they have is he can last eight years. It no a bad plan by the big tech and corporate master, an even worse thought is the CCP might be part of the cabal also.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EmP1k3XVgAIt_QL?format=jpg
Lawfare because Trump is a bad loser. He lost this for the Republicans.
You mean the Republicans that never supported him from his campaign through today?
He hasn’t lost just yet.
Yes, he has.
Have the electoral votes been cast and counted yet? No, so there is no winner yet.
Trump hasn’t lost.
https://youtu.be/gojAer8RavU
(Liberal Hivemind, youtube, 11/7/20)
Trump won this, Dem’s did what they do, cheated, and they have been caught.
Whether they pay for it is politics. But your framing of the situation is false on its face. Trump caught all of the prior Dem tricks, and this too will run its course.
Will America ever again, at least in our lifetimes, believe the results of any future election? Will this further divide the country in two? Will this result in a despotic government run by the communists (currently called democrats)? Will this eventually result in civil war?
The democrats are anything but communists. They are two-faced, triangulating, opportunistic, bottom-dwelling corporatists. Please get your terminology straight!
No the a leftist, the same leftist that was silence when there fellow leftist murder over 200,000,000 people in the twenty century. Already the are talking reeducation camps. They are going to need them when their incompetence will causear them to fail. The question is, will thing get so bad the as usual end up shooting their useful idiots also. That is the left it model or rule. The left’s useful idiots never learn, of course that not surprising since the so call enlighten member of the left never learn. So thank useful idiot this is the first time we may have elect a President that is not capable of doing the job, yet the fools of his party never as the question what now. Not surprising the left destroys everything the touch.
If Trump loses this election, I vow to never vote, ever again! I will have lost ALL sense of what’s right! I’ll feel that my military service was all for naught! None of Americas values will stand for anything. So, yes, there will be a huge divide in this country, but, then, we already have that, now! It was NOT caused by Donald Trump, but started the first day of Obama’s first term, and , in fact, started even earlier, during the Clinton years, when he was allowed to escape his impeachment! The Democrats have been busily engineering this since at least 1950! It has been a very long, steep downward spiralling descent into the destruction of this country. Trump did NOT cause that!
The election process is so compromised I can’t imagine anyone believing the results of any election – that doesn’t go their way (about what we seem to have now).
I don’t see a Biden presidency bridging the divide, and a Harris presidency will be even worse. I am convinced at this point that we are witnessing the end of the nation.
America isn’t a nation, and hasn’t been for a couple of hundred years. It’s a gaggle of competing nations stuffed into the same country.
Which is always a recipe for conflict followed by secession.
Biden said he wants to be president for all Americans. Well, not this American. He will never be my president, and I suspect many others feel the same way. He will never bridge the divide, and neither will his running mate.
A fair election could happen and believed. This was not it.
Voting by mail is well known to be wide open to vote manipulation.
So much so, that there are bound to be many such instances.
The issue is going to be whether the scale is sufficient to make a difference and whether it was authorised at a high level within the Party benefitting from it.
The Democrats have been practicing this in California for years. They call it ballot harvesting and it always favors the Democrats days later when Republicans win on election night.
Stephen Wilde
” Voting by mail is well known to be wide open to vote manipulation. ”
1. From Germany I tell you: bare nonsense. Everybody here is allowed to vote by mail:
My German lady often made use of this possibilty.
2. Until this year, Trump used mail voting all the time.
This time, by accident of course,
– he accuses mail voting, like you do here, of being a major source for fraud;
and consequently
– he voted in persona for the first time.
Some comment, Mr Wilde?
Best regards
J.-P. D.
You are confusing absentee ballots which are strictly controlled to general mail in voting which has no controls. Try to keep up.
You can’t compare German elections with Americans.
You confuse absentee voting with voting by mail. In an absentee voting, a voter requests a mail ballot, and returns it. In a voting by mail, a registrar of voters mails ballots to everybody on voter rolls, including deceased voters and voters who moved away years ago.
Small country with a single government. Not a valid comparison.
All the time? Trump has only run for office once – in 2016. We didn’t have a mail-in vote system like this one, ever, until this year. There are and have been absentee ballot systems (with very specific grounds and procedures, although those vary a lot among the 50 states) that have been in place. You have to specifically REQUEST an absentee ballot in most, if not all, of the 50 states.
Trump hasn’t used any “mail-in” voting before this election – and it wasn’t his choice, either.
By the way, Germany is one of the few European countries to have absentee/mail-in voting for anyone. France made a specific exception ONLY for this year to allow mail-in ballots to those who are actually sick or at risk of the COVID-19 virus; otherwise, it is prohibited. Poland has an exception that allows mail-in ballots ONLY for the disabled, upon presentation of a special certificate; Poland allowed mail-in balloting this year ONLY because of COVID-19. It’s gone after this year.
A sizeable number of European countries have significant restrictions on absentee/mail-in voting – like requiring a photo ID (which none of the states currently in dispute have), which would be an excellent idea. You think you can troll the Democratic National Committee and tell them that?
There’s a big difference between the requirements for an Absentee Ballot and blindly mass-mailing ballots using outdated voter lists that contain dead people and folks who have moved.
you can thank God Germany does not have a criminal organization parading around as a political party. That is the history of the Democrat party. Their first President elected they got elected defied a Supreme Court Ruling, which lead to the train of tears. The Indian Tribes won a ruling the they owned their land in the southeast US, Jackson had the military forcibly remove them from their lands. He ignore the Courts ruling.
Oh Oh Oh… Please stop your ridiculous arguments.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postal_voting_in_the_United_States
And again: I ask why in 2016 vote by mail {NOT: absentee voting} still was not considered a problem. Even the Trumps voted by mail.
It is absolutely evident to me that this fraud story is a pure invention of the Trump administration.
You are here all pro-Trumps? Ha. No problem for me, I’m happy that the Globe got rid of him.
Good night to all of you,
J.-P. D.
The fat lady hasn’t sung yet. Too many inconsistencies in vote tabulation and voter validation have come to light that need to be properly answered. Biden may be the winner but the MSM saying so today is more of what they’ve been doing all along……. propaganda. Whoever wins let’s hope it’s convincing.
Ancient writers maintained that representative governments last 200 to 250 years. That included Rome. Here, it has been fun. Where are we going?
Tucker Carlson maintains that we are becoming an oligarchy, run without public input; voter fraud has proven that we have no power. Unfortunately, Tucker Carlson implies that Red China is a major part of this oligarchy that will govern us.
Trump has stood in the gap, alone. He is not “obedient”.
Is this the EOM from the old AH?
The fact that Trump got elected the first time disproves the theory.
I don’t think that follows Jeff. No one expected Trump to win in 2016, thus, no need for fraud.
This time it was different, however, thus Carlson’s argument has merit.
The Dimms in 2016 did not think they had to cheat, they certainly learned from their mistake.
No, it doesn’t.
The left simply believed their own nonsense, that Clinton couldn’t lose. Had the fraud been on the scale that was used for Harris, Clinton would have won 57 states.
All I know is that you can get a 12 hour twitter ban for suggesting that words frequently used to describe Mr Trump are at least as easily applicable to Mr Biden, if not more so…
you can also get a 12 hr time out for responding to don lemon post about how the last 4 years were rough on him. call him a whiny little c*nt and banned in 30 minutes.
Imagine the results were the reverse, we’d be hearing 24×7 how the fix was in and guarantee the “media” would be investigating full bore, as it is just crickets from ’em.
After 4+ years of continual bad press there were still 70 million+ folks who chose freedom. In the end hope the Republican party builds on the gains made and doesn’t pick one of the “establishment types” to lead, time for the younger and much more diverse generation of conservatives to take the lead, and I say that as a middle aged “white” guy..
Listening to PC-Prog media influence message loop: “No evidence of vote fraud.”?
Don’t.
Just read this 2016 review of how to spot the tell-tale signs of vote rigging (yeah, they were talking about Gabon, Togo, and the Congo, but…it fits in Atlanta, Detroit, and Philly, too.):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-37243190
–Too many voters
–A high turnout in specific areas
–Large numbers of invalid votes
–More votes than ballot papers issued
–Results that don’t match
–Delay in announcing results
Pretty clear that 100% of those indications are present in this rigged election.
Don’t give up. It ain’t over.
KC
Have you seen: ( http://joannenova.com.au/2020/11/biden-votes-pattern-fails-an-easy-first-test-for-tax-fraud/ ). I do not have enough math knowledge to understand it all but it seems to be a mathematical “proof” of fiddling with the vote counts. Can anyone here verify this?
I read it. Pretty eerie, isn’t it? The similarities are stark.
This was an unprecedented election in that Trump received 8MM more votes than in 2016 and still lost. What made the difference was our Covid response which kept our young people home with ballots mailed to them. Nothing else to do but vote. Without Covid and the lockdowns this never would have happened. Thanks to YouTube and other media, the conservative voices in social media were blocked. These are the two most powerful reasons in my opinion.
Headline for today: BARKING DOGS CATCH CAR!
Wondering if O’Biden will return Carbon Queen Jane Lubchenco, and her EDF/Pew monkeys back to NOAA?! If this absurdity of an election the press has declared decided, stands, the ocean privatization scam is won by the Euro wind farmers.
I think that the Supreme Court will be ruling on the Illegal PA ruling by the Governor and PA Supreme Court which is illegal according to the US Constitution. Also WI, MI, NC, NV, and GA.
But I have the feeling that the Supreme Court itself will be intimidated by the Main Stream Media and the Deep State DC, and not want the riots that would result. So the result of their rulings will be that Biden/Harris will be installed. – sorry
– JPP
Trump can lawfare all he wants. Joe Biden IS going to be inaugurated Jan 20.
This used to be a good science blog. It’s really gone downhill.
M_N sez:
“This used to be a good science blog. It’s really gone downhill.”
Thanks for YOUR generous contribution!
Yeah, and Hillary Clinton was President the last four years.
Trump first tries lawfare.
If that doesn’t work, he asks the governors to ignore the fraudulent election results and send Republican electors instead.
If that doesn’t work, a contested election goes to Congress, which likely votes for Trump because more states are Republican than Democrat.
Worst case, it all ends up in the Supreme Court, where RBG decided to die just in time to be replaced by a constitutionalist.
Or Trump can simply announce that the election was a fraud and he’s staying in the White House until the electoral system can be cleaned up enough to have a legitimate election. It would be amusing to see him use the Color Revolution playbook against those who wrote it.
The mount of video evidence of fraud is unbelievable, Yet the news media called the presidency, and people have gone crazy, bar lady @AOC wrote that trump supporters will pay for what they have done in the last four years, other crackhead DemoRats have said the same..
I’m from england, and trump is a breath of fresh air from the normal cancerous lying thief politicians.
What about the QFS blockchain encryption code allegedly attached to all the genuine ballot papers. Is this visible? If not, is there a simple hand-held device that will display it?
Us Brits stand agog when we look at the US electoral process. For us this is mostly done and dusted on the night, with a few constituencies declaring the next day. Only postal votes received up to voting day are counted. The results of each constituency is announced by a returning officer, not the media.
The election takes normally no more than 4 weeks from start to finish.
Power is transferred on the night of the election if a clear decision is made.
It’s still a Parliamentary dictatorship
https://twitter.com/DatElefan/status/1324838425170595840
Interesting find, thanks. I see Steve McIntyre weighed in on that thread.
There’s criticism though: https://github.com/cjph8914/2020_benfords/issues/9
This is my explanation for that almost unbelievable “result”
I dislike many aspects of Trump’s presidency – the bufoonish behaviour, the crudity, the poor English used, and the unnecessary repetition etc. on social media. However, overall I support him because of the results he has achieved, and the great decisions he has made relative to climate, international agreements, etc. However, I know of many people who would agree with my comments about his shortcomings, but know nothing of his political achievements. So they judged purely on his poor presentation, and supported the Dems. Almost unbelievable, but not quite! For me, he was a wonderful breath of fresh air in a strange political situation, and above all he saw through the lies of the Global Warming fraudsters.
As an Oz I am pretty ignorant of US politics and law. However:
There is not much being said about the PA Supreme Court changing the law for voter returns from ‘must be received by 8PM on election day’ to ‘have to be postmarked on or before election day and can be received up to 3 days after the election day’ (my paraphrasing). This allows for the suggestion that many mailed votes were stamped with dates earlier than they were received.
Trump and Co appealed this months ago (apparently) as it is against the Federal Constitution for the legal system to make the law as this is the role of the elected representatives.
What opinions are there for if/when the Federal Supreme Court, with Judge Barrett on the bench, get around to deciding if PA voting law is valid or not?
There is also talk/videos of people claiming watermarking of ballot papers will be the undoing of the Democrats and that the National Guard is already going through states to arrest perpetrators of fraud.
Who to believe??????
Believe Nancy Pelosi: “We still have many arrows in our quiver”.
That’s the essence of a Democratic democracy.
Supposedly, thousands of dead voters voted in Michigan. The governor apparently shut down the website after this stuff started going viral.
https://twitter.com/DatElefan/status/1324838425170595840
The silent majority voted for Biden
https://twitter.com/KEEMSTAR/status/1325190558755794944
Trump did not lose to Biden, he lost to the lying, fact free, fake news, scumbag press.
Biden won because he had a greater public mandate, via a clear majority, if you don’t like democracy then there are alternative places to live such as North Korea or Cuba.
The U.S. is not a democracy. The people do NOT elect the President. I certainly hope you are not an American because if you are you should know this.
Sorry your civics is lacking we don’t live in the democracy, we live in a Representative Republic ruled by a constitution. The democracy you want is called mob rule, if you get what you we will be like North Korea of Cuba.
“Sorry your civics is lacking we don’t live in the democracy, we live in a Representative Republic ruled by a constitution.”
Uh, ok. But Biden won, even when encumbered by that vestige of fealty to slave states, the electoral college. I.e., what you confuse with a “Representative Republic”.
As I understand it official ballots have block-chain watermarks made visible by infra-red readers. Unofficial mail-in ballots do not have this watermark. This was a sting operation. Fraud can readily be exposed. See: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=34662
100,000 biden votes dumped into the count in WI at 4 am. sounds legit.
I thought, and hoped for truly, that we would not relive the year 2000 election. Yet it comes again and it seems to me that the democrat party has spent the last two decades practicing ways to get back at the republican party. Donald Trump is often a boor but he did do many good things for economic growth, racial reconciliation, and peace-over-war, which the establishment politicians of both parties had fastidiously avoided for generations.
“…Most of our readers realize that today’s media pronouncements are meaningless and we are in for a month or more of lawfare.
Stay calm, breathe, and have faith…”
Thanks for that reminder. DEEP breath.
Us Brits stand agog when we look at the US electoral process. For us this is mostly done and dusted on the night, with only a few constituencies declaring the next day. Only postal votes received up to voting day are counted. The results of each constituency is announced by a returning officer, not the media.
The election takes normally no more than 4 weeks from start to finish.
Power is transferred on the night of the election if a clear decision is made.
USPS whistle blower says boss ordered him to backdate ballots to Nov 3.
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1324850528279474176
Apparently, according to Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, Pennsylvania counties refused to comply, and Alito issued a second order.
https://twitter.com/bigleaguepol/status/1324893558201962497
Read Jonovas post on Benfords law.
Clear and strong indications of fabricated numbers for Biden.
This will be fun. Just hopping on to follow the comments!
This is GREAT ! Really !
History in the making. This does not happen often enough!
The Electoral College process after Nov. 3 runs from Nov. 4 through January 6.
Nov. 4 to Dec. 23 is for “counting popular votes and filing certificates of ascertainment”.
Dec. 8th is the “Safe Harbor” deadline … the deadline for “conclusive results” … no contested results allowed.
Dec. 14th is the day of the Electors Vote in each state.
It does not end there!
Dec. 23rd is the deadline for Certificates Delivered to Designate Officials.
The REALLY BIG DAY is January 6th, Joint Session of Congress to Count Electoral Votes and Declare Election Results with the Vice President presiding! Challenges and Objections to individual state’s results can be made and debated. Both House and Senate, after debate, will vote to accept or reject any Objection.
I’m stocked up on Popcorn and plenty of Dry London Gin and various “flavorings” to watch the proceedings.
Ya Ho ! 🙂
–Reg
Ref.: “The Electoral College: A2020 Presidential Election Timeline”, Congressional Research Service, https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF11641
Currently:
– this was the first US election with mass mailed-in ballots, unsolicited in several swing states. One can reasonably expect that such a shift in voting method will throw up anomalies. It should be incumbent in a properly functioning society to analyse and understand those anomalies rather than cover them up.
– the Wisconsin voter turnout of nearly 90% is crazy (the average for this election looks to be around 67%)
– swing states have large numbers of voters who voted for Biden but not for any of the senators/ reps/ local Dem politicians (PENN 98k; Georgia 80-90k; AZN – 42k; Michigan 70 – 115k; Wisconsin – 63k). Overall, the absence of voting down the ticket happened 3% of the time previously, but 18% here
– this is an election where Trump overperformed on the popular vote by a massive margin compared to 2016; Republicans over-performed on winning seats, but Trump still lost despite winning very close to the same number of votes as those Republicans on the down-ticket
– there are several Milwaukee precincts with voter turnout over 100%
– counting votes without poll watchers present strongly suggests cheating. The big voting dumps in Michigan and Wisconsin happened around 4am (UK time) after they had announced they were stopping for the night and Republican poll watchers disappeared
– the big voting dumps for Biden defy belief probabilistically. More likely that a monkey would have written a Shakespeare play in that time
– multiple witnesses are testifying to various aspects of voter fraud/ poll watcher intimidation
– all the IT ‘glitches’ favoured Biden. Again, from a probability standpoint, this is really unlikely
– Biden got more votes than Obama 2008. He got more black votes than Obama in some swing states, while underperforming Obama for this demographic everywhere else
– some analytical tools that I don’t fully know (Benford’s Law) suggest anomalous voting
– votes counted days after the election finished are what ‘won’ it for Biden. Almost as if they ballot-harvested; stopped counting on election night once they knew how many of those votes to use; dumped those votes or got them into the system in the days after the election
There’s plenty there to warrant a proper investigation.
Just read claims today that thousands of witness signatures were filled in by WI vote counters. That is illegal to do and by law the ballots do NOT count.
Biden won. There is no lawsuit what will change that.
Biden has not won yet.
The fix was in months ago.
That’s why Biden didn’t need to campaign.
It’s all over folks, too many higher-ups are Democrats, the evidence is shredded and the media will never insist on an investigation. They were are smiles covering the story today since they now get a 4 years vacation.
There will never be a Republican president ever again
“..the evidence is shredded and the media will never insist on an investigation.”
You’re goin’ full Reynolds wrap bonnet here. Total alt.world. Got proof?
And on Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service, the main playlist (that we cannot remove from view) is called “Here comes the Sun again – the US has spoken”, obviously celebrating Biden’s “victory”. From day one Trump has been hated by the same globalist-atheistic System that cannot be beaten.
Dark days lie ahead, indeed. May they all enjoy the taste of Bolivarianism now.
Fake news.
Fake polls.
Fake ballots.
Fake president.
We will see. Things like the following, I do not decide until the evidence is fully in. There are mentions here of a “Sting Operation,” but this could also be Power “Elites” trying to stir up civil war:
https://rumble.com/vay72h-2020-election-sting-operation-donald-trump-blockchain-security-steve-piecze.html
In the US people are focused on the Trump Biden Farce & covid19.
In UK & Europe people are focused on the Brexit Farce & covid19.
You have to wonder… what are the puppet masters doing now behind the curtain ???