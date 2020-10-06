The dimmest state of the Sun: TSI and Global warming

This new paper raises some questions about the role of total solar irradiance (TSI) and global warming. OTOH hand its all computer modeling, so take it with a grain of salt. h/t to Dr. Leif Svalgaard.
- The role of solar forcing in global warning is unclear due to the uncertainty in the change in TSI since the Maunder minimum.
- The TSI level of the Sun when it is in its least active state is established from an advanced model of TSI variability.
- This lower limit on grand minima TSI truncates the current range of the possible change in TSI since the Maunder minimum by more than half.
Abstract
How the solar electromagnetic energy entering the Earth’s atmosphere varied since pre industrial times is an important consideration in the climate change debate. Detrimental to this debate, estimates of the change in total solar irradiance (TSI) since the Maunder minimum, an extended period of weak solar activity preceding the industrial revolution, differ markedly, ranging from a drop of 0.75 W m−2
to a rise of 6.3 W m−2.
Consequently, the exact contribution by solar forcing to the rise in global temperatures over the past centuries remains inconclusive. Adopting a novel approach based on state-of23 the-art solar imagery and numerical simulations, we establish the TSI level of the Sun when it is in its least active state to be 2.0±0.7 W m−2 below the 2019 level. This means TSI could not have risen since the Maunder minimum by more than this amount, thus restricting the possible role of solar forcing in global warming.
Plain Language Summary
How the amount of energy the Earth receives from the Sun varied since pre-industrial times is an important consideration in the climate change debate. Detrimental to this debate, it is not known whether the Sun grew brighter or dimmer since the 16th century, and by how much. As a consequence, the exact contribution by fluctuations in the brightness of the Sun to the rise in global temperatures over the past centuries remains controversial. It is established that the Sun was particularly inactive over much of the 16th century. Adopting a novel approach based on state-of-the-art solar imagery and computer models, we determined the brightness of the Sun when it is in its least active state possible. This places a strict limit on how much the Sun could have grown brighter since the lull in solar activity over the 16th century, restricting the possible role the Sun could have played in global warming.
The paper:
Again, we also get energy from the Sun via the solar wind and Coronal Mass Ejections. It isn’t just light in varying frequencies and intensities. The solar wind and CME’s affect the Earth in many ways. Why are “climate scientists” so myopic? My forecast is the study of this will become a major part of climate science and meteorology in the coming years as more and more becomes known about the influences.
There can be a tendency to know more and more about less and less. Eventually, you arrive at a point where you know everything about nothing.
What’s about SPE pfu @ >10 MeV ?
I have no idea, if they may affect earth environment and if, how.
I don’t know, if these data are actual and the last SPE happend Sept. 2017
ftp://ftp.swpc.noaa.gov/pub/indices/SPE.txt
It’s that hot, yellow ting in the sky that controls global temp. Whodathunkit?
The solar output/planet’s energy input is a periodical variable with number of periodicities; in addition there are other global periodicities sometime in the phase and sometime in a counter phase with the solar variability. Effect on the s.c. global temperature is a total sum of all contributing to the rise or fall in the temperature at any point in time.
So what might be effect of another ‘Grand Minimum’ that some solar researchers predict in the near future?
Well, it depends on time of its (Grand Minimum) occurrence (if at all) as I considered in this link
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/NH-GM.htm
Not making sense to me. Maunder minumum characterised by low sunspot number, 2019 characterised by low sunspot number, why does 2019 set a limit on increase since Maunder. Need to read the paper I guess.
The fundamental difference between a star and a planet is scale. The Earth is an infrared star. The moon is a microwave star.
Should we be talking about the 17th century when Galileo & his contemporaries recorded high sunspot numbers initially before they seemed to disappear half way through that century and on into the early 1700’s?
Because of the elliptical orbit ISR swings 90 W/m^2 from perihelion to aphelion.
Because of the elliptical orbit any given point ToA sees a 700 W/m^2 swing in solar intensity from summer to winter.
The albedo varies from 60% at the north pole (820 W/m^2), 12% at the equator (164.2 W/m^2) to 75% at the south pole (1,026 W/m^2). (www.climatedata.info)
Lief’s range of -1.72 to + 6.3 W/m^2 is noise in the data, inconsequential.
What happens when you have a Grand Minimum during the cold/glacial phase of a Milankovich Cycle? What happens when continental drift totally disrupts established ocean currents? What happens….? It seems to me that either: the whole climate change factors are too chaotic to correctly correlate all of the interactions and come up with reasonable predictions, or I’m too dimwitted to understand any of this. Possible Clue: the friends I play golf with ask me to tee off first, as they say I’m not smart enough to be nervous. I have no idea what that means.
So they are apparently saying:
“We built a model of the sun. We have no idea if it’s complete or accurate but it gives us the answers we want. It proves the Sun has no involvement in Global Temperatures. So nayyyyy!”
I believe they can model the Sun about as well as they can model global climate, although the Sun is likely more complex still.
TSI really is another worthless measurement. One must understand the interactions of each range of electromagnetic waves on various layers of Earth’s atmosphere – each may be interdependent and maybe even at odds with the other. And as already mentioned, the Sun impacts the Earth by using more than just EM waves. Until you untangle all of these complex interactions, you cannot hope to understand how much the Sun impacts our climate over and above keeping the Earth warm. All one can do is draw simple correlations.
“This means TSI could not have risen since the Maunder minimum by more than this amount, thus restricting the possible role of solar forcing in global warming.”
Pffft. Non sequitur alert.
TSI variation is ONE avenue by which solar variation might affect climate. There is also UV shift (affecting atmospheric chemistry), and variation in the solar wind (affecting GCR).
All of these would be “solar forcing,” driven by variation in solar activity.
I downloaded the paper and searched GCR, galactic, UV and ultra. Only hits were UV twice in the titles of referenced articles so yes, they are simply pretending that these other possible avenues of solar forcing do not exist.
Radically unscientific.
My sun-climate system works within a strict TSI range first established by Leif Svalgaard, and seconded by me.
From two years ago: https://i.postimg.cc/X7HvQjjP/Svalgaard-vs-Weber-TSI-models.jpg
J. Lean, Greg Kopp, et al are also producing a new TSI reconstruction based on v2 SN and I’m very much looking to seeing what they come up with.
The authors of this paper think they’ve made it harder for TSI to be considered the main forcing, but they don’t realize it’s already been taken into account by me, see inset (c) – no problem:
https://i.postimg.cc/8PbS95xp/AGU-Fig17-Solar-Driven-Climate-Change.jpg
I’ll be updating my model soon using RMIB, CDR, and other TSI datasets for comparison.