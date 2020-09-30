Wildfires inhibiting solar power generation in California

Guest “irony can be so ironic” by David Middleton

Smoke from California wildfires decreases solar generation in CAISO In the first two weeks of September 2020, average solar-powered electricity generation in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which covers 90% of utility-scale solar capacity in California, declined nearly 30% from the July 2020 average as wildfires burned across the state. Wildfire smoke contains small, airborne particulate matter particles that are generally 2.5 micrometers or smaller (referred to as PM2.5). This matter reduces the amount of sunlight that reaches solar panels, decreasing solar-powered electricity generation. As of September 28, California wildfires have burned an estimated 3.6 million acres in 2020, an area about the size of Connecticut. According to data from the California Air Resources Board, peak California PM2.5 pollution began increasing in mid-August and reached a record high of 659 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) on September 15, the highest level since record keeping began in 2000. Peak PM2.5 pollution is measured as the daily average value at the testing site that has the highest measured particulate matter concentration on a given day. […] EIA

“Define Irony”

As if a state that can’t generate electricity, banning the sale of gasoline-powered cars, wasn’t ironic enough… We now have a state that blames the wildfires on climate change and thinks solar power is the way to fight that climate change, not being able to generate solar-powered electricity, because of the wildfires.

Where’s Steve Buscemi when you need him?

Did you know that Steve Buscemi was an actual firefighter?

DID YOU KNOW: Leading actor, former firefighter Steve Buscemi returned to NYC immediately after 9/11 to help search for survivors at Ground Zero

On September 12, 2001, the day after the tragedy, Steve Buscemi returned to his roots to help out his fellow New Yorkers. Author: Reagan Roy

Published: 3:01 PM CDT September 11, 2020



NEW YORK — We all know Steve Buscemi as an iconic actor who’s been in some of the biggest blockbusters on the silver screen and critically acclaimed TV shows — “Armageddon,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” just to name a few. But, did you also know he is a former firefighter? Buscemi was a firefighter in the Little Italy area of Manhattan from 1980-1984, when he left to become a full-time actor. However, after the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, Buscemi found himself back at Engine Company 55. On September 12, 2001, the day after the tragedy, Buscemi returned to his roots to help out his fellow New Yorkers. According to Yahoo, Engine 55 had lost four firefighters on 9/11. “From September 12, he worked 12-hours-a-day for a week, helping his former colleagues search for survivors (343 firefighters were killed when the towers collapsed), digging through the remains of the World Trade Center for signs of life and helping to take away those who had lost their lives,” Yahoo reports. […] CBS19

