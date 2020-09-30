Wildfires inhibiting solar power generation in California

Guest “irony can be so ironic” by David Middleton
Smoke from California wildfires decreases solar generation in CAISO
In the first two weeks of September 2020, average solar-powered electricity generation in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which covers 90% of utility-scale solar capacity in California, declined nearly 30% from the July 2020 average as wildfires burned across the state. Wildfire smoke contains small, airborne particulate matter particles that are generally 2.5 micrometers or smaller (referred to as PM2.5). This matter reduces the amount of sunlight that reaches solar panels, decreasing solar-powered electricity generation. As of September 28, California wildfires have burned an estimated 3.6 million acres in 2020, an area about the size of Connecticut.
According to data from the California Air Resources Board, peak California PM2.5 pollution began increasing in mid-August and reached a record high of 659 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) on September 15, the highest level since record keeping began in 2000. Peak PM2.5 pollution is measured as the daily average value at the testing site that has the highest measured particulate matter concentration on a given day.
“Define Irony”
As if a state that can’t generate electricity, banning the sale of gasoline-powered cars, wasn’t ironic enough… We now have a state that blames the wildfires on climate change and thinks solar power is the way to fight that climate change, not being able to generate solar-powered electricity, because of the wildfires.
Where’s Steve Buscemi when you need him?
Did you know that Steve Buscemi was an actual firefighter?
DID YOU KNOW: Leading actor, former firefighter Steve Buscemi returned to NYC immediately after 9/11 to help search for survivors at Ground Zero
On September 12, 2001, the day after the tragedy, Steve Buscemi returned to his roots to help out his fellow New Yorkers.
NEW YORK — We all know Steve Buscemi as an iconic actor who’s been in some of the biggest blockbusters on the silver screen and critically acclaimed TV shows — “Armageddon,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” just to name a few.
But, did you also know he is a former firefighter?
Buscemi was a firefighter in the Little Italy area of Manhattan from 1980-1984, when he left to become a full-time actor.
However, after the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, Buscemi found himself back at Engine Company 55.
On September 12, 2001, the day after the tragedy, Buscemi returned to his roots to help out his fellow New Yorkers.
According to Yahoo, Engine 55 had lost four firefighters on 9/11.
“From September 12, he worked 12-hours-a-day for a week, helping his former colleagues search for survivors (343 firefighters were killed when the towers collapsed), digging through the remains of the World Trade Center for signs of life and helping to take away those who had lost their lives,” Yahoo reports.
10 thoughts on "Wildfires inhibiting solar power generation in California"
I don’t see any irony. Once all forests burn down, there will be no smoke (only dust) and millions of acres for new solar installations.
Less irony, more karma.
There were several days that the smoke even affected cloud cover where I live in Illinois. I was talking to a friend who put in a solar power system and was complaining that this whole year has been disappointing for solar. I told him the sun is in a deep minimum and likely is the cause of the persistent high clouds we’ve seen. He just laughed. 😉
Great video clip from Steve Buscemi, David, and it is irony indeed that Kalifornia messes up everything it touches. The phisiography of Kalifornia is actually quite attractive, so I’m wondering if the idiot Kalifornians got just form a circular firing squad and get it over with so rational persons could once again inhabit the state? I managed two gold exploration projects in Kalifornia, both in the Mother Lode, and every local I met was actually quite normal (including General Yeager who asked if us boys were going to make a mess or not? I invited him to visit the project and see for himself). Kalifornia, this is not going to end well.
Ron,
As a long time, former resident of the state, I feel quite confident telling you that the hinterlands of Calizuela are quite sane and conservative! That’s what happens when you have to work for a living and don’t subject yourself to daily doses of left wing propaganda.
If the lesser SF Bay Area, LA County and some smaller infestations like Sacramento and UC Davis were isolated from the rest of the state you’d have a staunchly conservative entity with the best weather and mixed economy in the world! Maybe when he completes the border wall, Trump can get these infected areas isolated as well!
Incidentally, I prefer Calizuela, or Commifornia if you will, as they’re so much more descriptive of where the morons leading the state are heading! I like to leave the K’s for the DemoKKKrats who have always been quite enamored of them and nostalgically takes them back to their racist roots!
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of smoke stays these Calif. EPA and CARB legions from the swift completion of their appointed frauds”
‘average solar-powered electricity generation … declined nearly 30% from the July 2020 average as wildfires burned across the state.’
If I understand this correctly, particulate matter in the atmosphere has strong effect on the amount of solar radiation reaching the earth’s surface, and thus would affect, not only solar electricity generation, but also surface temperatures.
I remember visiting northern England in the 1970s and being surprised by the fog of coal dust floating around the streets in the small town where I was staying, from coal fired heating.
While I do not have the historical data on coal pollution, I know that coal particulate matter was a major problem, around the world, in the 1960s, and that since the 70s, great efforts were made to capture and eliminate this source of pollution.
Does anybody know if the reduction in particulate matter in the atomoshpere, since the beginning of the 1970s, has been considered as a possible contributor to the ‘global warming’ that we have experienced since the beginning of the 1980s.
dh-mtl,
You ask an interesting question regarding particulate matter that I have been pondering for forty years or more. I also would like to hear of any studies in this area! Wouldn’t it be even more ironic if our attempts to lower pollution led to the increase in surface temps that were used to start the CAGW Hoax and cast a trace, beneficial gas as the arch-villain!
David,
Thanks for the post and the hilarity that ensues! I’m pretty certain that I will never be anemic due to a high irony diet!
Sadly, I don’t think many residents of the once great state are self-aware enough to see the irony, or the ridiculousness, of what is being perpetrated in their name! Another example of how effective a good propaganda machine can become!
Thanks for the tip about Steve Buscemi. I’ve always enjoyed his acting work in favorites like Desperado, Fargo and Resevoir Dogs. Nice to see there’s a good, caring person beneath the Hollywood veneer!
From the graph, it seems to me that the reduced solar generation could just as well be due to collection of dust on the panels rather than inhibition of solar radiation. The fire line does not parallel the generation line.