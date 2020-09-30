‘Climate emergency’ means house arrest: COVID ‘has revealed the inner-tyrants of many politicians’
By Peter Murphy – Policy Analyst, Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)
“Under the pretense of a ‘climate emergency,’ politicians and bureaucrats will increasingly impose Covid-like restrictions on our jobs, transportation, food choices, housing and much else based the purported need to ‘reduce greenhouse gases.’
Not surprisingly, the once Golden State is leading the way. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a government agency in the San Francisco Bay area…recommends billions of dollars for job training, affordable housing, high-speed internet, adaptions for “sea-level rise” (est. cost: $19 billion), “retrofit” residential buildings ($15 billion), and “enable carbon neutrality” for all existing public and commercial buildings ($18 billion).
…
This central planning scheme also includes this doozy: “allow a variety of housing types at a range of densities” including in areas “with the region’s best schools and economic opportunities.” Translation: public housing projects are coming to suburban communities.
14 thoughts on “UGLY: ‘Climate emergency’ soon to justify ‘house arrest’”
Agenda 21 has arrived in Calizuela.
In Venezuela, the Maduro tyrant regime urged the poor to take over the vacant properties of the wealthy who fled to other countries. The same was done in Havana but mainly to house Russians in past decades.
My girlfriend is so far left, she’s practically a communist.
We spent a weekend with one of her sisters in the bay area last year and her sister is also a far left winger. One thing she told me was that she really detests it when government moves inner city people into the suburbs.
I got a feeling this feeling is common among many libs.
It could spectacular backfire on them…
Hopefully, if the relationship continues, it won’t turn into Kramer vs. Kramer!
Do she pay lots of taxes , I find when people start paying higher taxes they suddenly become conservative.
The people who claim to be communist do not really know what communism requires. The Marxist indoctrination masters always leave out the actual negative consequences of communism. The capitalist free market means you get to choose which job you want, including where the job is; neither of those are true under communism. The supporters of communism won’t know this until it is too late, and if they are really really lucky they won’t be a part of one of the many red purges.
It is imperative that the vote get out for Trump! Despotism, violence and economic chaos are in the offing. With the Dems gearing up to bring in bales of votes which may or may not have real, living, individual persons associated with them, and with partisan mailmen throwing away military absentee votes for Trump, he needs 100% turnout to be sure.
Although, if my hunch is right, the silent ones this election are Democrats who don’t want to have what’s on offer from the radical left, especially with the truly frightening prospect of a K. Harris president. It could be a Trump landslide but go after every vote that can be mustered.
I agree with your sentiment about the election, but unfortunately Trump is his own worse enemy. The highly anticipated debate last night was a disaster for him. I was really hoping he would come in prepared and explain the difference between the two parties to those that are still on the fence. I suspect it will take a miracle for him to catch Biden now. God help us all if the Dems get complete control.
+1
wouldn’t moving public housing to the suburbs defeat the purpose of the smart city. They want us all compacted into city centers so we don/t affect the environment outside of the city, never to touch free growing grass again and to keep up going to the starbucks on the 14th floor and not grow our own veggies. Humans are begin done away with and covid is such a useful tool of elimination. Just say NO now to masks and watch the whole thing begin to fall apart. The UN has other plans for us all .
Its arrived in the uk too, agenda 21, in full swing.
I guess they didn’t get the memo that the world wide lock downs made no difference on atmospheric co2.
Trump needs to brush up on his Climate change talking points for the next debate. Ask Biden if he thinks that CO2 is pollution. Tell Biden that it’s CO2 and not carbon. Ask Biden what percentage of the atmosphere is CO2.
Plus a few basic things . . . like the data shows that extreme weather is either the same as always or going down in most cases. Etc. . .
– JPP
Rarely do organizations of this type dream up novel planning initiatives on their own. Even in regressive Calizuela, I suspect that the planning initiative was guided and directed toward a predetermined outcome by an influential person, group or “sustainability” consulting practice. This one even has a name, “Horizons.” I ran a quick search and came up empty, but I am certain that there is a force behind this predictable regressive plan.
I would be curious what someone can find out about the hidden forces that created this dystopian plan. Of course, a rubber stamp of the report’s recommendations by Bay Area types is entirely predictable.