UGLY: ‘Climate emergency’ soon to justify ‘house arrest’

‘Climate emergency’ means house arrest: COVID ‘has revealed the inner-tyrants of many politicians’

By Peter Murphy – Policy Analyst, Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)

“Under the pretense of a ‘climate emergency,’ politicians and bureaucrats will increasingly impose Covid-like restrictions on our jobs, transportation, food choices, housing and much else based the purported need to ‘reduce greenhouse gases.’

Not surprisingly, the once Golden State is leading the way. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a government agency in the San Francisco Bay area…recommends billions of dollars for job training, affordable housing, high-speed internet, adaptions for “sea-level rise” (est. cost: $19 billion), “retrofit” residential buildings ($15 billion), and “enable carbon neutrality” for all existing public and commercial buildings ($18 billion).

…

This central planning scheme also includes this doozy: “allow a variety of housing types at a range of densities” including in areas “with the region’s best schools and economic opportunities.” Translation: public housing projects are coming to suburban communities.

