Colder “climate change” blamed for excess deaths in Word War I

From the American Geophysical Union.
WASHINGTON—Scientists have spotted a once-in-a-century climate anomaly during World War I that likely increased mortality during the war and the influenza pandemic in the years that followed.
Well-documented torrential rains and unusually cold temperatures affected the outcomes of many major battles on the Western Front during the war years of 1914 to 1918. Most notably, the poor conditions played a role in the battles of Verdun and the Somme, during which more than one million soldiers were killed or wounded.
The bad weather may also have exacerbated the Spanish flu pandemic that claimed 50 to 100 million lives between 1917 and 1919, according to the new study. Scientists have long studied the spread of the H1N1 influenza strain that caused the pandemic, but little research has focused on whether environmental conditions played a role.
In a new study in AGU’s journal GeoHealth, scientists analyzed an ice core taken from a glacier in the European Alps to reconstruct climate conditions during the war years. They found an extremely unusual influx of air from the North Atlantic Ocean affected weather on the European continent from 1914 to 1919. The incessant rain and cold caused by this influx of ocean air hung over major battlefields on the Western Front but also affected the migratory patterns of mallard ducks, the main animal host for H1N1 flu virus strains.
Mallard ducks likely stayed put in western Europe in the autumns of 1917 and 1918 because of the bad weather, rather than migrating northeast to Russia as they normally do, according to the new study. This kept them close to military and civilian populations and may have allowed the birds to transfer a particularly virulent strain of H1N1 influenza to humans through bodies of water.
The findings help scientists better understand the factors that contributed to making the war and pandemic so deadly, according to Alexander More, a climate scientist and historian at the Harvard University/Climate Change Institute, associate professor of environmental health at Long Island University and lead author of the new study.
“I’m not saying that this was ‘the’ cause of the pandemic, but it was certainly a potentiator, an added exacerbating factor to an already explosive situation,” More said.
“It’s interesting to think that very heavy rainfall may have accelerated the spread of the virus,” said Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program at Boston College who was not connected to the new study. “One of the things we’ve learned in the COVID pandemic is that some viruses seem to stay viable for longer time periods in humid air than in dry air. So it makes sense that if the air in Europe were unusually wet and humid during the years of World War I, transmission of the virus might have been accelerated.”
War and weather
The rainy, cold, muddy landscapes of the Western Front are well documented by historians. Poet Mary Borden described it as “the liquid grave of our armies” in her poem “The Song of the Mud” about 1916’s Battle of the Somme.
Historical accounts of early battles in France describe how the intense rain affected British, French and German troops. Newly dug trenches and tunnels filled with rainwater; muddy fields slowed the movement of troops during the day; and cold nighttime temperatures caused thousands to endure frostbite. However, little research has been done on the environmental conditions that may have caused the torrential rains and unusual cold.
In the new study, More and his colleagues reconstructed the environmental conditions over Europe during the war using data from an ice core taken from the Alps. They then compared the environmental conditions to historical records of deaths during the war years.
They found mortality in Europe peaked three times during the war, and these peaks occurred during or soon after periods of cold temperatures and heavy rain caused by extremely unusual influxes of ocean air in the winters of 1915, 1916 and 1918.
“Atmospheric circulation changed and there was much more rain, much colder weather all over Europe for six years,” More said. “In this particular case, it was a once in a 100-year anomaly.”
The new ice core record corroborates historical accounts of torrential rain on battlefields of the Western Front, which caused many soldiers to die from drowning, exposure, pneumonia and other infections.
Interestingly, the results suggest the bad weather may have kept mallard ducks and other migratory birds in Europe during the war years, where they could easily transmit influenza to humans by water contaminated with their fecal droppings. Mallard ducks are the main animal reservoir of H1N1 flu viruses and as many as 60 percent of mallard ducks can be infected with H1N1 every year. Previous research has shown that migratory patterns of mallards and other birds are disrupted during bouts of unusual weather.
“Mallards have been shown to be very sensitive to climate anomalies in their migration patterns,” More said. “So it is likely is that they stayed put for much of that period.”
The first wave of H1N1 influenza infection in Europe occurred in the spring of 1918, most likely originating among allied troops arriving in France from Asia in the fall and winter of 1917, according to previous research. The new study found the deadliest wave of the pandemic in Europe began in the autumn of 1918, closely following a period of heavy precipitation and cold temperatures.
“These atmospheric reorganizations happen and they affect people,” More said. “They affect how we move, how much water is available, what animals are around. Animals bring their own diseases with them in their movements, and their migrations are due to the environment and how it changes, or how we change it.”
“I think it’s a very credible, provocative study that makes us think in new ways about the interplay between infectious diseases and the environment,” Landrigan said.
mortality in Europe peaked three times during the war
The new ice core record corroborates historical accounts of torrential rain on battlefields
Trench foot, or immersion foot syndrome, is a serious condition that results from your feet being wet for too long. The condition first became known during World War I, when soldiers got trench foot from fighting in cold, wet conditions in trenches without the extra socks or boots to help keep their feet dry.
Looking at the casualty statistics many more people died from disease and exposure than in physical combat during WW1. Troops complain about the load they have to carry, “What do I need heavy coat for?”, “Why do I have to carry all this rain gear for?”. You die just as dead from exposure in an open fortification on a ridge or hill as you do from a bullet or shrapnel.
casualty statistics
Once it became clear that uniform production etc could not keep up with the supply of soldiers Kitchener allowed improvised outfits believing them adequate in the short term as long as men in individual units dressed alike.
Troops, all troops, complain about the load they have to carry. And as well as wool can insulate a person when it is soaking wet and the body is the only source of heat you can die anyway. Add to that the various diseases that thrive in a muddy, urine and feces filled flooded trench, “kit” was not really the issue. I have spent time living on what I carried in Alice Pack, Large and my LBE so I have a more than passing knowledge of the effects of exposure coupled with strenuous activity and high stress. In WW1 contaminated water and poor diet weighed even heavier on troops. Oh, and yes, trench foot can leave you with rotted stumps below the knees pretty damned fast, especially with no modern medical to intervene.
As well, WWII was during a pretty cold period. The winter of 44-45 was I believe the coldest in XX years (sorry, think its 80, but can’t be sure).
Seems to me SLA Marshal wrote about the issue of the unusually wet and cold weather during WW1 having more effect than arms of the opposing forces. The primary battlefields of Europe were over much of the productive farmland of the region, should be fairly accurate records of weather conditions going back a few decades for comparison. I have to print out this PDF, my laptop is screeching I don’t have enough room in documents to just hold on to it and read as I get the chance. I really need to clear some crap out!
Solar Cycle 14 which preceded WWI was a weak one and March 1914 was the beginning of increasing solar activity for SC15. Solar Minimums influence the Polar jet streams and Polar Vortex and could it have anything to do with this?
Coincidentally we are pretty much in the same position as then and already early snows and anomalous cold snaps in Europe are happening. It snowed outside of Rome yesterday. It will be interesting to see how much 2020-2024 mirrors 1914-1918.
On March 4, 1918 company cook Albert Gitchell, possibly patient zero, reported sick with a fever of 104º Fahrenheit at Camp Funston, part of Fort Riley, where 54,000 men were gathered for basic training.
I always wondered about “patient zero” being in Kansas. So many people were dying from so many different illnesses in Europe at the time I find it hard to accept that it started with one GI at Funston. How many personnel there at the time had been to Europe and returned? They possibly could have brought it with them. There were English and French advisors working with US Army so that could be the source point. Lots of threads to follow in lots of directions.
No one knows whose was really the first case or whence came the flu pandemic, but the earliest now known cases were at a British hospital in 1917.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6773402/
They’re onto something big. When its cold and rainy people huddle together, indoors and in trenches. Who would have thought that might lead to contagion? Now to apply for research funding….
Actually gas exposure would have made any respiratory ailments far worse, you recover from gas, that does not mean you are cured from its effects which last the rest of your life. And gas casualties would have been in the same wards as others who were ill with various things. And yes, Satan’s Paintbrush added to the spread of diseases, bodies shattered by 8mm and .303Brit fire would have been pretty much impossible to clear adding to the disease vectors with rotting flesh and organs. All in all a nasty situation all around.
There’s more to Spanish flu mortality than just a virus. Tuberculosis, aspirin poisoning, flu, detrimental weather conditions, instability from societal upheaval, etc., etc. Learn to think multifactorially to escape the one dimensional catacomb framed by virologists to ensure their continued funding.
Similarly, view the Black Death plague within the context of the the Magdalene Flood, that preceded the plague and wiped out significant agricultural capacity, rather than simply pathogen virulence. Remember, immunity is only as good as nutrition received.
Surprise, surprise; cold weather is bad for you.
WWI was the time of SC15 which was relatively strong, but wait for it, was preceded by the SC14 minimum the deepest solar minimum in the last 200 years.
So how does the current minimum compare?
It is no good news, we need only 3-4 more months of the sunspot count in single figures and we are there i.e. SC24 min will be as long as the SC14 minimum. September is almost over and monthly SSN count for the month is less than 1 (one).
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SSN-3-minima.htm
SC25 up to now had few spots now and then, but nothing to write home about to another solar system either in this or any other galaxy even ‘external’ one if you wish.
Cold weather of the early years of this decade might not be as cold as the WWI years but the Northern Hemisphere warming is over for time being.
Of course, in the early 20th century, the thermometer hadn’t been invented, and nobody on earth was collecting systematic weather data and reports. So a single Alpen ice core taken 100 years later has finally solved the problem of characterizing weather for all of Europe during WWI.
The authors have inadvertently stumbled on something and, in so doing, sealed their research grant doom. They assert that cold is bad, which would lead one to logically conclude that warm is good. The CAGW emergency-crisis-catastrophe police will be paying them a little visit. Canceled.
