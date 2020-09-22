USA cost to go without fossil fuels: $18-29 Trillion

By comparison, the USA Gross Domestic Product for 2018 was $20.54 trillion.
|E&E Legal Releases Tom Tanton State-by-State “Electrification” Costs Report
For Immediate Release: September 22, 2020
– Today, the Energy & Environment Legal Institute (E&E Legal), released a state-by-state report on the capital cost associated with “electrification” for states and the nation. The report, and its accompanying data spreadsheet, was authored by Tom Tanton, E&E Legal’s Director of Science and Technology Assessment.
According to the report, electrifying the entire nation, with a goal of eliminating the direct consumption of fuel and reducing climate change emissions, would cost between $18 trillion and $29 trillion in first costs. Going all renewable will force costs to the high end of the range. Also, constructing and implementing an “all-electric” nation will include two other significant costs: stranded assets and deadweight losses.
The bottom line is that electrification is not a cost-effective means of reducing carbon emissions from commercial or residential buildings nor the transportation sector.
“Electrification of everything is a poor means to reduce greenhouse gasses and exposes customers to more frequent outages. Further, we’d just be substituting one set of environmental impacts for another,” said Tanton.
“There are several other more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective means to accomplish this goal, and we simply can’t afford to electrify everything as the report clearly shows.”
Tanton adds that electrification will destroy decades of diversification by the market, tying consumers to a fragile yet monolithic electric grid.
The electric grid is ill-equipped for extreme conditions, like extended heat waves or polar vortex cold snaps, without blackouts, like just happened in California. The likelihood of outages will increase with the considerable increase in demand associated with electric cars, removing natural gas from buildings, and other electrification moves. Building a more robust grid to handle such extremes would add perhaps $7 trillion to the costs.
The report notes that Texas would lead the way in terms of total electrification costs at $3.157 trillion, followed by California at $2.823 trillion.
What’s even more frightening is the per capita costs of such an expensive and destructive experiment. For example, each resident of Louisiana can expect a bill of $166,065, while Wyoming citizens would be on the hook for $158,961 apiece, and those in North Dakota would face a tab of $133,847.
Tanton, who lives in California and formerly a Principal Policy Advisor with the CA Energy Commission (CEC), has witnessed first-hand the devastation wrought by attempts at complete electrification.
“California’s rolling blackouts and cataclysmic forest fires are not the results of climate change. They are the direct result of poor leadership and destructive energy policies that should be rolled back in my state and others before it’s too late,” Tanton concluded.
The Energy & Environment Legal Institute (E&E Legal) is a 501(c)(3) organization that champions responsible and balanced environmentalism, which seeks to conserve the nation’s natural resources while ensuring a stable and robust economy through energy dominance.
Specifically, E&E Legal advocates responsible resource development, conservation, sound science, and respect for property rights.
According to the BEA, the USGDP is now negative. The greens should explain how they plan to pay for the “green new deal” under these circumstances:
https://www.bea.gov/news/2020/gross-domestic-product-2nd-quarter-2020-advance-estimate-and-annual-update
15 thoughts on “USA cost to go without fossil fuels: $18-29 Trillion”
“The greens should explain how they plan to pay for the “green new deal” under these circumstances:” (last words in above article).
Well yes, it would indeed be nice if the Greens would explain – but since when did they ever try to explain anything. They are only ever in the business of preaching and admonishing.
That doesn’t even count the ecological cost from all the damage after installing tens of millions of solar panels on the landscape and tens of thousands of wind turbines.
Just chop down all the trees.. easy, peasy !
No more bush-fires then.. 😉
Where is the electricity going to come from on hot windless nights ?
Batteries. That is their plan. They are planning on building huge battery installations to store power. I’m not kidding. That was Thomas Edison’s idea too, but fortunately Nicola Tesla had a better idea.
“Communism is a Soviet power plus Electrification”. V.I.Lenin, 1920.
Energy is more than electricity. We’ve had almost 200 years to develop clones or generics to replace the more than 6,000 products we get from crude oil derivatives such as: medications, electronics, communications, tires, asphalt, fertilizers, military, and transportation equipment.
Neither wind nor solar can manufacture those derivatives from oil. In fact, wind and solar cannot exist without fossil fuels as all the parts for those that produce intermittent electricity, are made with oil derivatives.
The social needs of our materialistic societies are most likely going to remain for continuous, uninterruptable, and reliable electricity from coal or natural gas generation backup, and for all those chemicals that get manufactured out of crude oil, that makes everything else that’s part of our daily lifestyles.
That can’t be true, the earlier leader of the German Green Party, Trittin. spoke about a price of a scoop in concern of renewebal energy.
What size the scoop has, and the material it consists of he didn’t tell.
We need more nuclear power.
And obviously easier at existing nuclear sites.
But in terms adding new sites, I think should get floating nuclear sites which are +20 km
from any residential area.
Let’s check just the cost of operating wind and solar. That industry claims employment already higher than either the gas or coal extraction industry at about 250 000 jobs. The relative productivity per employee is 7.5 kW with solar, 32 kW with wind. Compare that to 1300 kW with fossil fuels, and 2000 kW with nuclear. No society could enjoy our standard of living without the traditional plants.
A REALLY dumb estimation of costs. The future w/o fossil fuels is by replacement using molten salt
small modular nuclear reactors. The cost of these is clearly knowable – roughly half that of conventional nuclear power plans. These reactors do NOT require peak load supplementary generation capacity – they can load follow. The cost of output is 4 cents per kWhr, as cheap as anything out there. Spend a trillion dollars and , with the output of the current nuclear power plants,
you can build enough molten salt nuclear reactors to power the country – no need for hydro (10%) or anything else. Keep hydro and there will be more than enough electricity to power a total electric automotive fleet as well.
Hi Tom,
If high levels of weather-dependent wind and solar, as California and Texas are aiming to do, with dubious success, huge storage (multiple TWh) would be needed to cover: 1) single and multi-day heat waves over large areas, and 2) wind/solar lulls throughout the year, as frequently occur in New England, and 3) seasonal variations.
The ADDITIONAL environmental impact would be enormous all over the US.
That storage would be several trillion dollars, if materials could be found to build such capacity.
It would be much better to build millions of PASSIVHAUS-style buildings all over the US.
They would need only 1/3 the energy of the current energy hogs.
Without coal and oil plus all of their derivatives and products produced from these fossil fuels, the losses will be even greater.
Is it possible to make the steel, aluminium (aluminum) or to dig up the raw materials without fossil fuels in order to make the planet-saving solar and wind generators?
As always, my requests for answers to green-influenced politicians only gives me grand-sounding schemes without any detail or discussion of the details.
It’s castles in the sky. Thirty trillion is a low ball estimate. It’s going to be way more expensive to get a system that actually works, if that’s even possible with anything other than nuclear.
When electricity is your only energy source, they will be able to control you by restricting your electricity ration, or by cutting it off altogether. These would be the mild punishments for infractions such as laughing in public, or not cheering loudly enough when BLM party members beat police officers to death. Serious offences, such as complaining that things were better in the old days, will of course require visits to re-education centres. Criticising the BLM government will be cause for disappearance into the gulags on Axel Heiberg Island.
Demented visions? Consider that we have already seen threats to cut off utilities to lockdown violators in the UK. These are just hints of what will come when they have taken over your country.
The document doesn’t explain what it means by fully converting to renewables. Do they mean faceplate capacity, or do they mean enough renewables to actually power the country. There’s a factor of 10 difference between the two.
Nor does the article go into the costs of providing enough storage capacity to handle the times when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.
I don’t see anything regarding the cost of the thousands, if not 10’s of thousands of miles of new, high power distribution lines to get the power from where the sun shines and the wind blows to the places where people actually live.
The true cost of switching to renewable power is likely 10 to 100 times greater than this estimate.