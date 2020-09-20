“Return To Eden” by Marijn Poels, Now Free Online

It’s all about coming home



Independent and multiple award-winning documentary maker Marijn Poels presented September 17th his latest documentary “Return To Eden” on You Tube. The last part of his planned trilogy.



The whole film can be seen here:

In 2017 his notorious first part “The Uncertainty Has Settled” appeared. In it, Poels discussed various scientific assumptions about climate change and also visited climate critics. This film left him with hundreds of hate mails and threats from activists. In many places the film was refused and taken out of cinemas under political pressure. That’s why he decided to produce his second part “Paradogma” where he investigated the toxic state of the current public debate and made themes such as polarisation, conformism and intolerance visible.



In the third part “Return To Eden”, Poels returns to climate change and agriculture. In more than 100 minutes he asks the question to what extent we humans are part of nature and where the boundaries lie in the urge to regulate climate, nature and our food supply. Is climate change really a problem or just a distraction from the real problem? In order to find out, he travels through Europe, Africa and America and visits inspiring experts in search for understanding, solutions and hope.



Climatologist Judith Curry about this film: “it is really good. STUNNING cinematography. With ‘Return To Eden’ Marijn Poels establishes himself as an important voice in our quest for living in harmony with nature”



Far away from collective climate hysteria, fear and chaos, there is hope, inspiration and solutions. Across political colours. Averse to framing. Full of deep wisdom from people who approach solutions ecologically. Where the globalised farmer is strangled between government subsidies, banks and buyers and sucked into the core of the problem, the independent entrepreneur grows his local food in an inspiring way, in the middle of the desert. And that may well offer more solutions than just for our food. A healthy, living soil consumes large quantities of CO2. But can it even go a step further? Can healthy soil calm the climate and even prevent hurricanes?

“The boundary between regulating and manipulating is razor-thin,” says Poels. “As citizens, we have to guard these lines very critically. Especially in agriculture. Sustainability and CO2, in particular, can indefinitely be misused as tools to push global political agendas. Centralization of power, agriculture and our food is ripping us further apart from our biological and natural balance. Common sense can be quickly confused with spreadsheets and technology. Chaos can grow very well on those. The technological revolution is an exciting direction which is not essentially wrong. But to what extent does our technology now support life? Today’s technologies can imperceptibly swallow culture, agriculture, identity and turn our daily system into chaos. Creativity, freedom, innovation and fundamental biological connections are at great risk. “We are the only species on earth rapidly separating themselves from their biological origins. Is that clever and where is the boundary?” That is what Poels is trying to discover in a thought-provoking story which will be online after September 17th.



