Reposted with permission from The Babylon Bee
September 8th, 2020
REDWOOD CITY, CA—Sports fans and gamers around the world are jubilant after EA Sports’ recent announcement that they will be adding Greta Thunberg as a playable quarterback in Madden NFL 21.
“After we added socially conscious non-football-player Colin Kaepernick as a playable QB on every team in Madden, we realized we didn’t have to stop there,” said EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson. “We are thrilled to be adding Greta Thunberg to the mix as a tremendously overpowered character! With every down, Greta will help Madden fans remember how terrible they are for killing the planet.”
According to developers, Madden NFL 21 will require players to select either Thunberg or Kaepernick as their quarterback every time. If a player refuses, the game will require them to purchase carbon credit loot crates or risk being doxed and banned from all multiplayer servers forever.
Sources have confirmed that Thunberg’s stats will even be higher than Colin Kaepernick’s already maxed-out stats. She will shriek and scream “how dare you!” or “you’ve ruined my childhood!” every time she is tackled. Players who tackle her will receive a 15-yard penalty since tackling a child is wrong. Any player who selects either character will have the option of pressing “X” at any time during a game to start a riot on the field and end the game.
Several proposed future additions to Madden NFL 21‘s roster include Rosie O’Donnell, Alyssa Milano, Jussie Smollett, Michael Moore, and the baby from the beloved children’s classic Anti-Racist Baby.
In an announcement on Twitter, EA Sports said, “We are proud to be a part of making American football a more inclusive place for influential people, as well as for anyone who still remembers what the heck American football is.”
19 thoughts on “Friday Funny: Madden Now Allows You To Select Greta Thunberg As Your QB”
Uh what’s this doing on WattsUpWithThat?
Giving people with a sense of humor a bit of a chuckle?
This may get me to try out Madden Football. Their have a gold mine of prospective new additions. This could get real fun.
“Satire acts like an overhead projector, taking something that people usually ignore and projecting it up on the wall for everyone to see. It forces us to look at things we wouldn’t normally look at and makes us ask if we’re okay with them.” link
It’s important, and good news IMHO, that folks can find humor in the Greta phenomenon.
How Dare You!!!
Chase Young (Washington Redskins) will grind her bones into powder and use it as fertilizer.
Washington Who? (They should have called themselves the Washington Team Football or the Washington Football Youth; the acronyms would have been better.)
I know this is a joke article but, it really does seem as if the NFL wants to get broke by going woke. They will change their tune when they see their revenue stream dry up because, people don’t watch sport to be lectured about politics. Fans will tune out, turn off and drop out in droves. They better find a way to fix stupid quickly or they will lose a lot of money.
If they keep it up until Trump is out of office, maybe he will resurrect the USFL and actually make money at it!
But then Greta will be an even bigger hero.
All of the players will then have to try to fit the name Greta Thunberg in that little white space on the back of their helmets!
They should add Kamala Harris also because she takes two knees.
Naw, she would spend too much time on her back in a sack.
Kamalatoe performs well in any position, but the key to her success can be summed up: “To get ahead you have to give a little.”
That made my day.
Too funny!!! Ridicule and derision, very effective weapons against the left.
Greta’s going the way of Amer football — fading obscurity & irrelevance.
Uhhhh . . . what is Madden NFL 21?
A video game that appears set to out sell real NFL season at this rate.
The game should give us the option to play somebody who gains from all of this PC nonsense. But since it seems to affect all the major sports, and TV and movies too, I can’t think of anybody who gains except the Grinch.
In the NFL Combine they always talk about metrics, like arm length, and performance in specific drills, as well as the cognitive testing to determine their ability to process simple spatial situations.
Unfortunately, for Greta, none of the NFL’s metrics include the ability to spew hot air.