Nancy Pelosi: “Mother Earth is angry”… A 9/11 non sequitur

Definition of non sequitur 1: an inference (see INFERENCE sense 1) that does not follow from the premises (see PREMISE entry 1 sense 1)specifically: a fallacy resulting from a simple conversion of a universal affirmative (see AFFIRMATIVE entry 1 sense 3) proposition or from the transposition of a condition and its consequent (see CONSEQUENT entry 1 sense 1) 2: a statement (such as a response) that does not follow logically from or is not clearly related to anything previously saidWe were talking about the new restaurant when she threw in some non sequitur about her dog. Did You Know? In Latin, non sequitur means “it does not follow.” Merriam-Webster

How many non sequiturs can fit in two paragraphs?

Focus on the last two quoted paragraphs:

Pelosi: ‘Mother Earth Is Angry — She’s Telling Us with Hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, Fires in the West’ by JEFF POOR 10 Sep 2020 Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Reidout,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attributed the wildfires plaguing her state and hurricanes that have batter the Gulf Coast to so-called climate change. According to Pelosi, the natural disasters were a sign that “Mother Earth is angry.” […] “Here we are, on the eve of 9/11, the 19th anniversary of 9/11, as we are filled with sadness, continued to be filled with sadness about those who lost their lives at that time and since from consequences of 9/11,” Pelosi said. “That was going to be our focus this week. We have these fires in California, and in the West, 16 people have died in Washington, Oregon, and California, including a firefighter and a 1-year-old baby. We — our firefighters have been so, very, very courageous.” “Now, we’re, again, breaking records. Mother Earth is angry,” she continued. “She’s telling us — whether – she’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is, that climate crisis is real and has an impact. I hear — I came over the weekend back to Washington. It was unhealthy and smoky, that was how they described the air then. Now, it has gotten much worse, and I’m hearing regularly on the ongoing from my constituents about the concern they have about the fires and the air quality, the loss of life, and over 34 million acres burned. That’s an historic number. Again, sadness over 9/11 complicated by our concern about the fires, at the same time as we’re dealing with a coronavirus and finding out that the president of the United States didn’t address it in the serious way that it needed to be addressed early on.” Breitbart

How many non sequiturs?

These items do “not follow” from preceding statements:

Linking 9/11 to “fires in California, and in the West.” Linking “16 people have died in Washington, Oregon, and California, including a firefighter and a 1-year-old baby. We — our firefighters have been so, very, very courageous” (or anything) to “Now, we’re, again, breaking records.” Linking “Now, we’re, again, breaking records” (or anything) to “Mother Earth is angry.” Linking “She’s telling us” with “hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is” (or anything)… Although “whatever it is” is often cited as evidence for Gorebal Warming. Linking “sadness over 9/11” to “concern about the fires” to “dealing with a coronavirus”… A serial non sequitur. And the mother of all non sequitur fallacies… Linking “Here we are, on the eve of 9/11, the 19th anniversary of 9/11” to President Trump “didn’t address it in the serious way that it needed to be addressed early on.”

I had to read the passage several times to figure out what President Trump “didn’t address it in the serious way that it needed to be addressed early on.”

9/11? No. That lack of addressing was from 1995 to September 10, 2001.

The “climate crisis”? It doesn’t exist.

It must be the Communist Chinese virus that she thinks President Trump “didn’t address it in the serious way that it needed to be addressed early on.”

Addressing the virus “early on”

President Trump, January 31, 2020

Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus HEALTHCARE Issued on: January 31, 2020 The United States has confirmed cases of individuals who have a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (“2019-nCoV”) (“the virus”) first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China (“China”). The virus was discovered in China in December 2019. As of January 31, 2020, Chinese health officials have reported approximately 10,000 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in China, more than the number of confirmed cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) during its 2003 outbreak. An additional 114 cases have been confirmed across 22 other countries; in several of these cases, the infected individuals had not visited China. More than 200 people have died from the virus, all in China. […] NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1182(f) and 1185(a), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, hereby find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of persons described in section 1 of this proclamation would, except as provided for in section 2 of this proclamation, be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and that their entry should be subject to certain restrictions, limitations, and exceptions. I therefore hereby proclaim the following: Section 1. Suspension and Limitation on Entry. The entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States is hereby suspended and limited subject to section 2 of this proclamation. […] The White House

Nancy Pelosi, February 24, 2020

Addressing the virus in a “serious way”

You can’t get much more serious than having one of the lowest case fatality rates in the civilized world…

Achieving one of the lowest case fatality rates while suffering less economic impact than most other western “democracies” might be one way to get more serious…

The Q2 2020 decline in US GDP was the largest on record, equivalent to a -32.9% annual decline – This made headline news.

The current forecast for Q3 2020 (+30.8%) would be the largest quarterly economic expansion since World War II – This won’t be mentioned by the lamestream media.

Latest estimate: 30.8 percent — September 10, 2020 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

I suppose President Trump could have encouraged the states to lock their economies down even more tightly, but it doesn’t appear the the self-inflicted economic damage had any effect on the fatality rate.

“Mother Earth is angry”

This is an improvement over 8 years ago, when “Mother Earth” was dying…

21 Jump Street is almost as funny as 22 Jump Street!

If “Mother Earth” is angry now, she must have bee royally p!$$ed off in 1930.

NIFC states that pre-1983 data were not as well-documented as subsequent years. However, 2020 is very well-documented…

2020 (1/1/20 – 9/11/20) Fires: 41,794 Acres: 5,496,248 NIFC

On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi is full of schist…

It was unhealthy and smoky, that was how they described the air then. Now, it has gotten much worse, and I’m hearing regularly on the ongoing from my constituents about the concern they have about the fires and the air quality, the loss of life, and over 34 million acres burned. Breitbart

9/11

As I was writing this, it dawned on me that my ridicule of Nancy Pelosi’s trivialization of 9/11 might, in some way, also trivialize 9/11. This was not my intention.

Not a day goes my when I don’t thank God for the Thin Red Line and the Thin Blue Line.

