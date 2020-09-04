Friday Funny: Mann and Cook Get the Vapors

This is hilarious! It’s seems our favorite Klimate Konsensus Kooks went apoplectic when finding an article on the EPA website from Professor Richard Lindzen, blaming…of course…”fossil fueled climate deniers” marching lock-step with President Trump.

There’s only one problem; it’s 12 years old!

Not really unexpected given Mann’s problematic history with dating proxies and such. His Tweet says it all:

Truly shameful. The @EPA website has now been hijacked by Trump-appointed fossil fuel lobbyists as a vehicle for promoting climate change denier propaganda.



Thoughts @altUSEPA? https://t.co/r5s8XnuqqH — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 4, 2020

Even funnier: 97% consensus fabricator John Cook did the work of “debunking” the twelve year old article. He writes:

Wow! The EPA website features a webpage about global warming using a slideshow by climate denier Richard Linzen which is packed with old, well-debunked climate misinformation https://www.epa.gov/environmental-economics/global-warming-what-it-all-about h/t @bud_ward

He commits the false dichotomy fallacy arguing CO2 lagging temp in the past disproves greenhouse warming. This is debunked at http://sks.to/lag, http://youtu.be/dHozjOYHQdE (Denial101x MOOC) & http://youtu.be/mTJ3MRsULVc?list=PL1xbdG-NAkB3Jg1iemNXT8W9wGHd53YY4 (Cranky Uncle)

He argues that ocean cycles could be causing observed warming, despite the fact that they only move heat around while the planet is building up heat (at a rate of over 4 atomic bombs per second).

https://skepticalscience.com/global-warming-natural-cycle.htm

There’s single cause fallacy in that old chestnut “climate has always changed so it must be natural”, debunked at http://sks.to/past, http://youtu.be/H5kejSYPD7U (Denial101x), & http://youtu.be/JPTORGuLWOo?list=PL1xbdG-NAkB3Jg1iemNXT8W9wGHd53YY4 (Cranky Uncle)

He misrepresents the tropospheric hot spot as a signature of greenhouse warming when it’s the result of *any* type of warming – debunked at http://sks.to/hotspot & http://youtu.be/LM_sKZCv26A (Denial101x)

Much more, including a lot of ranting about consensus (recommend reading http://sks.to/consensus, http://sks.to/coc, & the Story of Climate Consensus http://youtu.be/BPNr9BeMNLk for an overview of this topic).

Originally tweeted by John Cook (@johnfocook) on September 3, 2020.

Former NYT climate apologist Andrew Revkin tried to bring some sanity to the discussion, once they all realized what had happened.

It's quite an antique though, no? On https://t.co/8U6dvbsuA7 it goes back at least to early 2017 https://t.co/WszSnx8fTc but the content is from a 2008 Lindzen EPA seminar: https://t.co/3IBPPwqjmA — Andrew Revkin (@Revkin) September 4, 2020

Gleick chimed in:

It's a relic that is now front and center. And it was kept and amplified when dozens of other EPA #climate pages, data links, and science resources were deleted. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 4, 2020

I hope their supply of valium is adequate to get them through the weekend.

Speaking of which, Anthony and I wish everyone a much needed rest and relaxation weekend.

