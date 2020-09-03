This was just published in Nature Communications.
That’s gonna leave a mark.
Here is the Abstract, (emphasis mine):
Renewable energy production is necessary to halt climate change and reverse associated biodiversity losses. However, generating the required technologies and infrastructure will drive an increase in the production of many metals, creating new mining threats for biodiversity. Here, we map mining areas and assess their spatial coincidence with biodiversity conservation sites and priorities.
Mining potentially influences 50 million km2 of Earth’s land surface, with 8% coinciding with Protected Areas, 7% with Key Biodiversity Areas, and 16% with Remaining Wilderness. Most mining areas (82%) target materials needed for renewable energy production, and areas that overlap with Protected Areas and Remaining Wilderness contain a greater density of mines (our indicator of threat severity) compared to the overlapping mining areas that target other materials.
Mining threats to biodiversity will increase as more mines target materials for renewable energy production and, without strategic planning, these new threats to biodiversity may surpass those averted by climate change mitigation.
This is not convenient.
Here they discuss “Future mining threats to biodiversity”.
Green vs Green?
3 thoughts on “Renewable energy production will exacerbate mining threats to biodiversity”
Charles, the two quotes are the same, as far as I can tell. Shouldn't the second quote be different from the first?
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Regards,
Bob
“Mining potentially influences 50 million km2 of Earth’s land surface”
Wow!
That’s 10% of all the land in the world and about 5 times the land area of the usa. Can that be right? Maybe the key phrase is “potentially influences” meaning not land area used by mining but lord knows. what. It’s eco talk.
EV’s, Solar panels, Wind Farms, Fuel Cells, Battery storage devices, and many other “Green” technologies all require large amounts of rare and precious metals, especially rare earth elements for magnets needed for any electrical motor or generator. Fuel cells will require platinum, palladium, and/or other metals that require large mining operations.
I was involved in one project that would use Ruthenium (Ru) as a catalyst. The project was not large, but the metals requirements for that one project was 25% of the world’s supply of Ru.
With projected mining activities for EV’s requiring 700,000 tons of earth movement for 1 ton of product, the amount of mining that will have to occur is staggering.