“Science Made Stupid” – Carbon Dioxide & Bird Nest Edition

Guest “just when you thought climate ‘science’ couldn’t get any dumber” by David Middleton
AUGUST 5, 2020
Bird nests attract flying insects and parasites due to higher levels of carbon dioxide
by Frontiers
Flying insects and parasites are often vectors for disease, but a mosquito needs to first find someone before they can bite them. In a recent study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, researchers examined bird nests in order to understand how insects and parasites detect gases such as carbon dioxide and methane as a way to locate their hosts.
The researchers focused on blue tit bird nest boxes located in a deciduous forest in central Spain. They found that the nests contained more biting midges when concentrations of carbon dioxide were higher inside the nest compared to the forest air.
[…]
With the looming threat of climate change, rising carbon levels will affect every aspect of our ecosystem—from the largest to the smallest organism. “Predictions expect an increase of diseases in northern latitudes due to climate change,” he says, “But factors like gas concentrations and temperature may affect the incidence of diseases,” as well.
[…]Phys Dot Org
First, the easiest bit:
The researchers focused on blue tit…
Now for the low hanging fruit…
They found that the nests contained more biting midges when concentrations of carbon dioxide were higher inside the nest compared to the forest air.
WTF does that have to do with this?
With the looming threat of climate change, rising carbon levels will affect every aspect of our ecosystem—from the largest to the smallest organism.
“Carbon levels”? WTF? Unless you’re working in a coal mine, the air has no “carbon levels.”
The midges are attracted to the nests because the carbon dioxide level inside the nest was significantly higher than background… And this only occurred when nestlings were present. Rising carbon [dioxide] levels have frack all to do with midges being attracted to the nests. Rising carbon dioxide levels would increase the background concentration. If anything, this would make the CO2 concentration in nests with nestlings less anomalous, relative to background.
Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution earns a Science Made Stupid award.
Science Made Stupid: How to Discomprehend the World Around Us is a 1985 book written and illustrated by Tom Weller. The winner of the 1986 Hugo Award for Best Non-Fiction Book, it is a parody of a junior high or high school-level science textbook. Though now out of print, high-resolution scans are available online, as well as an abridged transcription, both of which have been endorsed by Weller [1]. Highlights of the book include a satirical account of the creationism vs. evolution debate and Weller’s drawings of fictional prehistoric animals (e.g., the duck-billed mastodon.)Wikipedia
6 thoughts on ““Science Made Stupid” – Carbon Dioxide & Bird Nest Edition”
It’s spelled Stoopid….
And Maroon ?
😉
“Bird nests attract flying insects and parasites due to higher levels of carbon dioxide”
And climate science attracts academic parasites and insects that couldn’t otherwise publish.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/26/agw-gdp/
The last time I saw a blue tit was in a science fiction movie.
David,
The pretzels some climate scientists contort themselves into make the Cirque du Soleil performers look like real amateurs! Wouldn’t it be nice to have another era like the 1960s where scientists did science and left the feelings and creative writing for others! It actually helped get us to the Moon and it seems like our progress has been retrograde ever since!
Oh No!!!!. “With the looming threat of climate change, rising carbon levels will affect every aspect of our ecosystem—from the largest to the smallest organism.”
The tree in my front yard is growing – erk – more wood + more leaves -> rising carbon level right in front of my house. I had better cut it down and save the planet.