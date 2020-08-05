“Science Made Stupid” – Carbon Dioxide & Bird Nest Edition

Guest “just when you thought climate ‘science’ couldn’t get any dumber” by David Middleton

AUGUST 5, 2020 Bird nests attract flying insects and parasites due to higher levels of carbon dioxide by Frontiers Flying insects and parasites are often vectors for disease, but a mosquito needs to first find someone before they can bite them. In a recent study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, researchers examined bird nests in order to understand how insects and parasites detect gases such as carbon dioxide and methane as a way to locate their hosts. The researchers focused on blue tit bird nest boxes located in a deciduous forest in central Spain. They found that the nests contained more biting midges when concentrations of carbon dioxide were higher inside the nest compared to the forest air. […] With the looming threat of climate change, rising carbon levels will affect every aspect of our ecosystem—from the largest to the smallest organism. “Predictions expect an increase of diseases in northern latitudes due to climate change,” he says, “But factors like gas concentrations and temperature may affect the incidence of diseases,” as well. […] Phys Dot Org

First, the easiest bit:

The researchers focused on blue tit…

Puerile humor… Check!

Now for the low hanging fruit…

They found that the nests contained more biting midges when concentrations of carbon dioxide were higher inside the nest compared to the forest air.

WTF does that have to do with this?

With the looming threat of climate change, rising carbon levels will affect every aspect of our ecosystem—from the largest to the smallest organism.

“Carbon levels”? WTF? Unless you’re working in a coal mine, the air has no “carbon levels.”

The midges are attracted to the nests because the carbon dioxide level inside the nest was significantly higher than background… And this only occurred when nestlings were present. Rising carbon [dioxide] levels have frack all to do with midges being attracted to the nests. Rising carbon dioxide levels would increase the background concentration. If anything, this would make the CO 2 concentration in nests with nestlings less anomalous, relative to background.

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution earns a Science Made Stupid award.

