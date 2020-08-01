British Academics: Delay is the new Climate Denial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to British academics, climate deniers have not gone away, they have just changed tactics.
Climate denial hasn’t gone away – here’s how to spot arguments for delaying climate action
July 30, 2020 7.10pm AEST
Stuart Capstick Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University
Julia K. Steinberger Professor in Social Ecology and Ecological Economics, University of Leeds
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
The UK and many other rich countries have set ambitious targets for emissions cuts to tackle climate change, and have already made much headway in recent years. Further progress can be achieved while making sure that fossil fuels are used responsibly, and with promising new technology such as aircraft powered by batteries.
The UK should not do more though, while countries like China and the US continue to emit far more than we do. It’s hard to see why hard-working families should be denied simple pleasures either, like flying on foreign holidays.
In fact, why should we limit emissions at all, since the worst of climate change is already looking inevitable?
If these sorts of claims sound familiar – reasonable even – that’s because they are some of the most common ways of arguing for less ambition on tackling the climate crisis. Outright denial of climate change is becoming rarer, but is simply being replaced by more subtle ways of downplaying the need for urgent and far-reaching action.
In new research, we have identified what we call 12 “discourses of delay”. These are ways of speaking and writing about climate change that are commonly used by politicians, media commentators and industry spokespeople. Though they shy away from denying the reality of climate change, their effect on the collective effort to respond to it is no less corrosive.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-denial-hasnt-gone-away-heres-how-to-spot-arguments-for-delaying-climate-action-141991
What must it be like trying to make a career in British academia these days?
What do Professors of Engineering do when climate activists demand they draw up plans for Britain’s conversion to renewables, on a timeframe and budget provided by the activists?
Any argument for delay or deviation from maximum climate effort, any questioning of methods or timescales could be taken as evidence you are a
witch climate denier. The slightest hint of such heresy and you risk a demand from British academics that ye be silenced, lest your wrongthink spread amongst the common folk.
The above discourse diagram does not show the denialist/ sceptic “delay” tactic of asking for better quantitative details.
Alarmists say more floods and droughts.
Sceptic asks more details.
Alarmists refuse.
It doesn’t show a lot of things. It doesn’t show that “renewables” are more environmentally destructive for example. It doesn’t show that “renewables” need fossil fuels in their manufacture. These are certainly talking points – just ask Michael Moore. The reason they don’t include these in their straw man chart is because it will obliterate their arguments. It would be a spectacular own goal. It will be checkmate.
Radicalized religious zealots talk the way Capstick and Steinberger do here.
Climate Change is most truly a religion for those 2 supposedly academia
idiotslecturers. With research fellows and professors like these two gobs, it is no wonder we have the XR idiots the universities are producing, sad creatures unable to think for themselves.
At this point Swedish secondary school drop-out Greta could get an honorary doctorate in Climate Change Theology . Well qualified, she could get hired to the Univ Leeds indoctrinating faculty.
Then with her junk degree in Climate Lunacy, she could just spew nonsense, as long as it is the Climate Doctrine like these two idiots apparently like to hear themselves spew, and get a nice paycheck.
“The UK should not do more though, while countries like China and the US continue to emit far more than we do. It’s hard to see why hard-working families should be denied simple pleasures either, like flying on foreign holidays.”
The problem here is the trade linkage issue described by economists who are not deniers. The UN is no longer counting on a coordinated global effort for a global emission reduction target. Instead it is goading individual nations such as the UK to have something called “climate ambition” and thereby to create something called “climate momentum” that would somehow do the job of moderating the rate of warming. Yet, national emission reduction policies contain a fatal economics flaw.
Climate action by an individual nation state will not lead to global emission reduction because its climate action plan will increase the economic cost of production and make the climate action nation less competitive in international trade and hand over a cost advantage to nations (such as China & the USA) that do not have a national climate action plan. The cost advantage of non-climate-action takers will cause their production and exports to rise by virtue of demand from climate action taking nations. The net result will be that economic activity and fossil fuel emissions will decline in climate action taking nations but with a corresponding rise in economic activity and fossil fuel emissions in non-climate-action taking nations. It is not likely that in the net there will be global emission reduction.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/22/climate-catch22/
The other issue is that the attribution of the horrors of climate change impacts that are supposed to motivate climate action contain methodological errors because they tend to be of an insufficient time span as well ass being localized and not global. As for example, the recent alarm about melt ponds on the Greenland Ice Sheet in July 2020.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/02/greenland-melting-alarm-of-2020/
A more comprehensive evaluation of climate denial by the British press is described here
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/31/4-types-of-climate-denier/
Soon, everyone will be ‘categorized.’
It’s amazing how supposedly intelligent people have deluded themselves into thinking there is a climate crisis. That, or they’re just plain liars. Heck, let’s go with both.
“What do Professors of Engineering do when climate activists demand they draw up plans for Britain’s conversion to renewables, ”
You don’t have to be around academics very long, even professors of engineering, to realise that very few of them actually understand how the system works at even an overview level. There are notable exceptions to this, but concepts like droop, inertia and voltage control are beyond most of them.
They forgot to mention that only “solutions” that can’t possibly work are allowed. Pointing out the fact that renewables will never provide reliable power on demand makes you a denier despite being true. Nuclear power is a proven emission free power source that would go a long way toward mitigating the alleged problem, I must be a denier for pointing this out.
Reliable power is a non-issue if you lower people’s living standards low enough.
Did you not follow that requirement in the indoctrination?
I would think that the actions of China are totally relevant in arguing whether action on climate change Is worthwhile. The Chinese failure to take any measures , such that even if you thought something needs to be done by everyone else, means that the actions of all other countries is an exercise in futility.
It’s not possible to mitigate climate change – surrender
No, we accept the things we cannot change, climate change for example.
Your side must surrender to the fact that man-made emissions have never changed the climate, and never will, in spite of your manipulative rhetoric. You must recognize your side has always been wrong about climate.
https://i.postimg.cc/KvGRb8s1/100y-SN-vs-30y-Had-SST3.jpg
You are in denial that you have been defeated and must now surrender to the truth that the sun has always controlled the climate.
Correction: it is 109y SN vs 30y SST3
https://i.postimg.cc/C1pbsVMb/109y-SN-vs-30y-Had-SST3.jpg
There’s no getting around it – you in academia got climate change completely wrong.
So, Stuart Capstick Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University and Julia K. Steinberger Professor in Social Ecology and Ecological Economics, University of Leeds, you need to figure out just how you and so many others came to believe in such groupthink nonsense. You need to apply some psych to yourselves because you’re sick, mentally ill, from believing the wrong thing for so long.
You’ll never see a cost benefit analysis of anthropogenic CO2. Its always costs with an assumption of negligible benefit and unacceptable risk.