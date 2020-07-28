Guardian: Funding Artists Could Save Us from Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Ken; According to The Guardian, the lack of support for the creative community is harming the development of our most effective weapon against unexpected situations like Covid-19 – the arts.
We need to stop punishing artists: their creative thinking will help us out of this crisis
Esther Anatolitis
Tue 28 Jul 2020 14.02 AEST
What’s needed now is an ambitious national vision that invests in arts and culture comprehensively
As everyone keeps telling us: we’re in unprecedented times. And unprecedented times call for unprecedented thinking.
What’s the No 1 skillset needed for the workforce and economy of the future? A wealth of global research, from the World Economic Forum to PWC, Deloitte, McKinsey, Nesta, Harvard, and even the Australian government’s Bureau of Communications and Arts Research agree: it’s creativity.
Why have we been so unprepared to deal with Covid-19’s challenges? Because “we really lack creative imagination”, Osterholm told Sales. Despite repeated warnings, he continued, we’re told by politicians that “no one could have envisioned – or so they say – all the constellation of things that have happened here: not just a virus crossing from an animal to a human, but the worldwide transmission, the impact that it has on healthcare, the fact that it also shuts down our global economy”.
If “no one could have envisioned” the inevitable set of possibilities that experts have been outlining in detail, then contemporary governance is in big trouble. Because the capacity to envision a complex set of possibilities is fundamental to good governance.
It’s also, of course, the fundamental skillset of the artist.
I value art, some of my friends and business associates are artists, and I love what learning a bit of art has done for my life. I thoroughly recommend everyone do an art course, just for the experience. But this demand for extra government assistance to rescue what are allegedly society’s foremost problem solvers is just absurd.
Right now artists have a captive audience of millions of really bored people stuck in lockdown, staying at home with nothing but an internet connection, a regular payment from the government and endless free time. Surely there is some kind of opportunity right now for truly creative artists to reach out to their audience and make some money.
24 thoughts on “Guardian: Funding Artists Could Save Us from Covid-19”
It is appalling that people actually believe this tripe.
COVID19 is the supreme example of “Never let a good crisis go to waste!” There is no end of the spin you can place on any investment that couldn’t include Covid19 related benefits.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste!”
<- is a slogan from last century. In today's world misanthropes can spin a new crisis out of nothing before you can say why the last one isn't. Inundated with so many fake crises we have a superabundance. Knee-deep in crisis, we cannot but let them go to waste.
This is a real stretch, funding the Arts could have saved us? Totally ridiculous.
I did read in message boards long before China travel was banned some posters urging that the borders be closed because of Covid. They were regarded as right wing but in the end were correct.
No doubt the arts and humanities community has many creative and talented people. However, because the barrier to entrance into this community is so low, it is also filled with people who believe anything and can do nothing. The best test to separate these two classes is to force them to make a living for themselves — no government funding.
What we really need are more Governor Cuomo’s. If he was in charge in every US state, we would be free of this thing already (and down about 5 million elderly but who’s counting?). If you can take out most of those at risk early on, herd immunity is much easier to achieve.
Planned Parent a.k.a. retirement rites a.k.a. selective-senior… perchance one-senior.
….. not to mention the savings in Medicare and Social Security which, because of their brilliance, they can then award to themselves.
The arts and crafts mafia at it again. There used to be this phrase ‘starving artist’, it’s making a comeback.
The fundamental skillset of the artist is the sticking out of the hand for more government money.
Why have we been so unprepared to deal with Covid-19’s challenges? Because “we really lack creative imagination”. Yes a good old virus pantomime would have solved everything.
A Starving Artist simply needs to embrace the good work they are doing to combat the “Obesity Endemic(tm)”
What people need to remember that anything you do that doesn’t directly keep you alive or allow you to earn an income is a hobby.
I have hobbies. My day job pays for them.
A BFA is the one degree where you’ll probably make less money than if you had no degree at all. I am truly grateful that I have little musical or artistic talent. I was never tempted to try to make a living as any kind of artist.
The Arts are already lavishly funded. The two main art forms of our time are movies and tv shows, and they are funded on an industrial scale, and reap billions of dollars in sales every year.
Then there is popular music. Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga and Justin Beiber are getting paid. Popular novelists do very well. The Arts are doing fine.
Of course, nobody makes a living any more writing and publishing poetry. Name one currently prominent painter. Who is the best concert pianist in the world right now? I don’t know. Many art forms have become obsolete, and it does no good trying to find audiences for them.
Let’s all join hands* and sing Kumbaya also. Sheeesh.
What a bunch of namby-pambys.
The world needs more R. Lee Ermey Drill Sgt. therapy.
* – virtually of course, since we all namby pamby on this virus stuff.
I would prefer supporting Fox News rather than con artists.
Here is a rather new update from Fox about the schools, Sweden and COVID-19:
I have had a busy day here in Sweden sheering sheep. Neither the sheep nor I have ever had face mask on and we are all well and alive.
More victims. Another rung on the Intersectionality ladder.
This is same creative thinking that is behind the recent mass riots, trying to re-write history by toppling statues and calling for a dismantling of the police to create a total breakdown of society with mob rule. And now they want us to pay them to dream up more of this stuff ?. The only art being practiced by these people is of the BS variety.
I’ve read many quotes from the Guardian here and elsewhere. Do staff writers for the Guardian smoke a couple of joints before writing this stuff?
Down under we have a well recognised art form that I think is what this article is referring to. The practitioners of this art form are known as BS Artists
Eric: “Surely there is some kind of opportunity right now for truly creative artists to reach out to their audience and make some money.”
Is that not precisely what the silly billy (sorry: silly goose) is trying to do?
In the fine arts creating fiction is acceptable. In science it isn’t.
“We know that for every $1m in turnover the arts and entertainment sector creates nine jobs, as opposed to just one in mining or 0.36 in oil and gas extraction.”
This sentence very nicely demonstrates their lack of economic understanding. Without oil and gas there would be no economy and therefore no arts. Also, the jobs they mention used to produce the oil and gas are only the overheads of production. The real measure is in the productive output of the energy, which ultimately produces all jobs in society, a fact they completely ignore.
This is unlikely to show up anywhere, but seems strangely connected to this thread. There is a story in Time Magazine (07/22/2020) about how the National Parks being currently open to the public, but having no staff as they are all working from home (how does a park ranger work from home?), are being trashed by the public. There are all sorts of excuses about what, why, where, who, and how this has happened, but the author of the piece blames Trump, of course, also blames Native Americans because they wanted things closed very quickly because of their vulnerability to the pandemic, but then it also has this weird discussion about a “Bear Whisperer”, a person who apparently has a repertoire of incantations to prevent bears from attacking hikers, being among those defunded by Trump. Meanie! Meanwhile there is the usual carping about racist white people…
I am stunned to learn of the apparently paid position of a “Bear Whisperer”, but if one allows wide and indiscriminate funding of the arts, what will result is a lot of “Bear Whisperer” equivalents.
Sigma Xi, the National Honor Research Society, is way ahead of the curve. “2020 SIGMA XI STEM ART AND FILM FESTIVAL Call for Submissions ”
