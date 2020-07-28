Guardian: Funding Artists Could Save Us from Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Ken; According to The Guardian, the lack of support for the creative community is harming the development of our most effective weapon against unexpected situations like Covid-19 – the arts.

We need to stop punishing artists: their creative thinking will help us out of this crisis

Esther Anatolitis

Tue 28 Jul 2020 14.02 AEST

What’s needed now is an ambitious national vision that invests in arts and culture comprehensively

As everyone keeps telling us: we’re in unprecedented times. And unprecedented times call for unprecedented thinking.

…

What’s the No 1 skillset needed for the workforce and economy of the future? A wealth of global research, from the World Economic Forum to PWC, Deloitte, McKinsey, Nesta, Harvard, and even the Australian government’s Bureau of Communications and Arts Research agree: it’s creativity.

Why have we been so unprepared to deal with Covid-19’s challenges? Because “we really lack creative imagination”, Osterholm told Sales. Despite repeated warnings, he continued, we’re told by politicians that “no one could have envisioned – or so they say – all the constellation of things that have happened here: not just a virus crossing from an animal to a human, but the worldwide transmission, the impact that it has on healthcare, the fact that it also shuts down our global economy”.

If “no one could have envisioned” the inevitable set of possibilities that experts have been outlining in detail, then contemporary governance is in big trouble. Because the capacity to envision a complex set of possibilities is fundamental to good governance.

It’s also, of course, the fundamental skillset of the artist.

…