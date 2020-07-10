Time: Covid Economic Contraction “just in time” to Delay the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Time Magazine, we are currently in a climate crisis because “As the world came out of the Great Depression and World War II, the U.S. launched a rapid bid to remake the global economy–running on fossil fuels.”
2020 Is Our Last, Best Chance to Save the Planet
BY JUSTIN WORLAND JULY 9, 2020 6:42 AM EDT
In early April, as COVID-19 spread across the U.S. and doctors urgently warned that New York City might soon run out of ventilators and hospital beds, President Donald Trump gathered CEOs from some of the country’s biggest oil and gas companies for a closed-door meeting in the White House Cabinet Room. The industry faced its biggest disruption in decades, and Trump wanted to help the companies secure their place at the center of the 21st century American economy.
We find ourselves on the brink of climate catastrophe in large part because of the decisions made during a past crisis. As the world came out of the Great Depression and World War II, the U.S. launched a rapid bid to remake the global economy–running on fossil fuels. In the first postwar years, Americans moved to suburbs and began driving gas-guzzling cars to work, while the federal government built a highway system to connect the country for those vehicles. The single biggest line item in the Marshall Plan, the U.S. government program that funded the European recovery, went to support oil, which ensured that the continent’s economy would also run on that fossil fuel. Meanwhile, plastic, an oil derivative, became the go-to building block for consumer goods after the U.S. had developed production capacity for use in World War II.
The underlying philosophy of economic development in this time period was a focus on gross national product, a term developed by U.S. government economists during the Depression, which included consumption as a proxy for prosperity: the more we consume, the better off we are, according to this model, which, in the postwar era, the U.S. assiduously spread abroad. The promise of endless growth also required an endless supply of oil to power factories, automobiles and jet planes. In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sealed a deal with Ibn Saud, the first King of Saudi Arabia, trading security for access to the country’s vast oil reserves. Every U.S. President since, implicitly or explicitly, has continued that exchange.
The coronavirus pandemic is the most significant disruption yet to the postwar fossil-fuel order. The global economy is expected to contract more than 5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is a challenge so big that it has also created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change direction.
This moment comes just in time. In 2018, a landmark report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.N.’s climate-science body, warned that allowing the planet to warm any more than 2°C above preindustrial levels would drive hundreds of millions of people into poverty, destroy coral reefs and leave some countries unable to adapt. A 2019 analysis in the journal Nature identified nine tipping points–from the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet to the thawing of Arctic permafrost–that the planet appears close to reaching, any one of which might very well be triggered if warming exceeds 1.5°C. “Going beyond 2°C is a very critical step,” says Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, “not only in terms of economic and human impact but also in terms of the stability of the earth.”
…Read more: https://time.com/5864692/climate-change-defining-moment/
Anyone who thinks the Marshall Plan was a mistake never talked to anyone who lived through that time, has no idea of the chaos and food shortages Europeans endured.
Someone I was very close to was evacuated as a teenager to Australia from a refugee camp in post war Germany. But he wasn’t German, he was Eastern European.
Stalin blocked US aid from reaching postwar Eastern Europe because he was worried US aid might dilute Soviet authority in his new empire, so thousands of children like my friend became displaced. They left their homes in Eastern Europe, walking hundreds of miles in a desperate search for food their surviving parents if any could no longer provide. Those who made it mostly ended up in US run refugee camps in Western Europe.
Even with US help there was not enough food to take care of everyone. My friend spoke of two food rich countries, Argentina and Australia, who offered to take care of children Europe could no longer afford to support. My friend loved Australia and the USA his entire life, because of what they did for him. He survived long enough to be evacuated only because of the generosity of the USA.
The alternative to post WW2 US aid and the Marshall Plan would likely have been a humanitarian disaster. In the faltering postwar economy many thousands more starving children could have perished from hunger.
When the iron curtain fell and Eastern Europe was liberated, if you have ever wondered why Eastern Europeans are so friendly towards the USA, its not just because the USA helped engineer their freedom. Some of them remember the USA once saved their children, even if many others have forgotten.
“We want coal, we want bread”, says it all about the hard times after WWII. It also says something about the fabricated non-existent ‘Climate Crisis’. To see the hard times, you had just to be there; to see the ‘Climate Crisis’ you need special glasses.
“When the iron curtain fell and Eastern Europe was liberated…”
It is rather ironic that mainly Britain and the Commonwealth declared war on Germany when they invaded Poland, but at the end of the war, Poland was stolen by the USSR. And the world let that happen.
We should have finished the job once and for all in 1945, and took out Stalin and the Soviets. Churchill had a plan, called Operation Unthinkable, but it would have required the USA to do the heavy lifting. And everyone was war weary by that point, and Russia was supposedly our ally. That was one of the massive mistakes of history, just like if we don’t remove the Chinese CPC/Comrade Xi and feed him to the fishes. It’s time to play hardball with these totalitarian regimes, which is why the only hope for the free world is the reelection of President Trump.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Unthinkable#:~:text=Operation%20Unthinkable%20was%20the%20name,World%20War%20II%20in%20Europe.
The USSR was tipped off by Soviet British spies.
Unthinkable would have been high risk. Not only would it have required more sacrifices and drain on allied economies, it would have required allies to work with a rearmed Wehrmacht, to join their recent enemies and start shooting at people they thought were their friends.
Even if this somehow worked out, given the colossal Soviet mobilisation, and the fact they were tipped off, the only way to achieve a rapid victory would have been to use a handful of nuclear bombs available at the end of 1945 to blast a hole through Soviet defences, to terrify the Soviets into surrender.
One or two bombs might not have been enough to break the Soviet defence. Soviets had at least one spy in the Manhattan Project, and several British spies, so unlike the Japanese the Soviets would have known exactly what nuclear capability the allies had available. Soviet air defences would have made it difficult to penetrate Soviet airspace, to attack high value targets behind the lines.
And in the wake of what many would have considered a major allied war crime, the Soviets would have received a lot more help in completing their version of the bomb project, maybe even help sabotaging Western bomb production.
Maybe Operation Pike would have been more successful, very early on in the war. Problem was, precision bombing had yet to be developed. And perhaps would have caused an alliance with Hitler and Stalin against the Allies. But the lesson should be which we need to reenact today is… take out these thugs before they become a problem like the Red China Virus CPC. Now it has to be WW3, or learn Mandarin. But the sooner the better, since the lesson is never to allow these monsters to take the offensive.
Operation Pike was the code-name for a strategic bombing plan, overseen by Air Commodore John Slessor, against the Soviet Union by the Anglo-French alliance. British military planning against the Soviet Union occurred during the first two years of the Second World War, when, despite Soviet neutrality, the British and French came to the conclusion that the Nazi–Soviet pact made Moscow an accomplice of Hitler. The plan was designed to destroy the Soviet oil industry, to cause the collapse of the Soviet economy and deprive Nazi Germany of Soviet resources.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Pike
There is a very famous picture of the three leaders at the end of WW2. All three sitting on chairs, Churchill sitting on the smallest. That was staged to show how little Britain meant to the other leaders.
Use the American nuclear monopoly to take out the heroic Red Army and make Eastern Europe safe for General Motors.
Yeah, good idea
By late 1945 Britain would have been well aware of what happened during the Holodomor Genocide and other Soviet atrocities. I understand the temptation to try to end that evil once and for all, even if it wasn’t practical to act on that temptation.
“In 2018, a landmark report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.N.’s climate-science body, warned that allowing the planet to warm any more than 2°C above preindustrial levels would drive hundreds of millions of people into poverty, destroy coral reefs and leave some countries unable to adapt. A 2019 analysis in the journal Nature identified nine tipping points–from the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet to the thawing of Arctic permafrost–that the planet appears close to reaching, any one of which might very well be triggered if warming exceeds 1.5°C. “Going beyond 2°C is a very critical step,” says Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, “not only in terms of economic and human impact but also in terms of the stability of the earth”
Time Magazine has lost the script. (1) The IPCC did not say in 2018 that “allowing the planet to warm any more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels would drive hundreds of millions of people into poverty”. It said in the 2018 special report that warming since pre-industrial of 1.5C would result in irreversible and catastrophic climate change that would then get out of our control. Please see:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/11/warming-1-5c-above-pre-industrial/
And (2) as for the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, their scientific credentials and their ability to carry out objective scientific inquiry in this field has no credibility . Please see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/22/potsdam-institute-of-climate/
