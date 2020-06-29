Some similar and inconvenient stock numbers to report.
FYI I recently moved to Parler given how I’ve apparently been “shadowbanned” by Twitter, and you can find me there @wattsupwiththat
Facebook and Twitter stocks dive as Unilever halts advertising (CNN)
The backlash?
Facebook Tightens Controls on Speech as Ad Boycott Grows (WSJ)
Translation: Conservatives will be targeted. Don’t be surprised if Twitter suspends Trump’s account just before the election.
4 thoughts on “Facebook and Twitter stocks tank as users and advertisers abandon the platforms.”
The only way to fight news and social media bias is to not use and ignore the offending platforms.
Mark Zuckerburg loses $7 billion in the face of advertisers pulling out of Facebook. But he is still worth over $82 billion according to the link below. No sympathies here.
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/finance/topstories/zuckerberg-loses-247-billion-as-firms-boycott-facebook-ads/ar-BB161WRM
Keep in mind that this is dump is caused by the SJWs leaving the platforms, not because of backlash from the general population or a large conservative base.
The exodus of users and cash is triggered by SJWs declaring these platforms not far enough to the left.
Just a word of advice: You may want to go back and *carefully* read their terms of service. The deal-breakers for me were the bits where I was required to provide personally identifiable information (telephone number to register, and government-issued photo ID to access DMs) along with being required to compensate them for any legal expenses that may arise from what I post.