Video: How simple math can help predict the melting of sea ice

To better predict climate change, scientists need accurate models which predict the behavior of many natural processes. One of these is the melting of arctic sea ice, which requires expensive and difficult data collection in the Arctic.
Physicist Ivan Sudakov at the University of Dayton and his colleagues have developed a new method to understand the growth of small ponds on sea ice. They developed a model which borrows ideas from the 100-year-old Ising model that simulates the behavior of ferromagnetic materials.
This video shows how these small ponds form on the ice, and how the model can be used to understand the process more efficiently.
“which requires expensive and difficult data collection in the Arctic” of course it does, they have mortgages to pay, kids to put through University.
That is exactly the sentence that jumped out at me.
from the video:
Well of course our “Multimedia Editor” does not actually link to the paper he wishes us all to know about and clearly does not understand the relationship between models and “expensive data collection “. Firstly you need MORE “expensive data collection” to test and validate your model. Only AFTER you have done that and gained such a high degree of confidence in the continued accuracy of your simple model to match the behaviour of complex chaotic, non-linear system will it potentially reduce the need for more data collection, ie. NEVER.
It’s true that climate models need any help that they can get on modelling Arctic sea ice. First they totally failed to predict the dramatic drop in sea ice area from 1997-2007, they they tried to tweak the models to better match that and totally failed to match the fact it has basically been flat-lining ever since. ( Something which is show for about half a second on the graph in the video ).
It seems a pre-print is available here:
https://sites.google.com/a/udayton.edu/isudakov1/home/publications
Now lets see what it says without the liberal voice-fry voice over.
There are NO observations of sea ice volume before cryosat2 in 2011. All there is are guestimates made from ice area/extent observations.
It is telling that when publishing in 2020, he chooses end his claim of “much closer alignment with
observations” in 2007. After 2007 climate models predict continued and accelerating sea ice decline. Presumably his super new model which produced 40% MORE melting is even worse at modelling the post 2007 evolution of Arctic sea ice which is why he chooses to keep quiet about it.
I guess that’s the kind of blinkered attitude which won him the “Green Talent” award from the german govt. in 2013.
While this pre-print may be useful in modelling melt pool evolution and distribution, clearly it contributes NOTHING to our understanding of the fundamental drivers of Arctic sea ice. We have no idea why the “run away ” melting from 1997-2007 stopped, this it is clear that the predominant and naive dogma open water leads to more melting is fundamentally wrong.
old news
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1367-2630/ab26db