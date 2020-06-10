Greta Thunberg Demands Canada and Norway Stop Expanding Fossil Fuel Extraction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta wants to use her alleged influence over 20% of the United Nations vote to try to pressure Norway and Canada into a climate virtue bidding war, as they both contend for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Greta Thunberg looks to UN security council election for leverage on climate

Youth activists have written to small island negotiators, urging them to use their vote to pressure Canada and Norway into ending oil extraction

By Megan Darby

Greta Thunberg is urging small island diplomats to put Canada and Norway’s oil interests in the spotlight as the two countries seek election to the UN security council.

Thunberg is one of four youth activists to sign a letter, along with 22 climate scientists, raising “grave concerns” about the Arctic nations’ policies to expand and subsidise fossil fuel extraction.

Canada and Norway are competing with Ireland for two seats on the UN security council, both promising to address climate change as a threat to peace and stability.

Yet their support for increased oil and gas production is incompatible with international climate goals, argued signatories to the letter, published in full below.

They called on small island developing states, as some of the most vulnerable countries to climate breakdown, to use their vote to highlight these concerns.

While their numbers are not sufficient to wield veto power, the 38 small island developing states hold 20% of votes.

