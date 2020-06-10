Greta Thunberg Demands Canada and Norway Stop Expanding Fossil Fuel Extraction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greta wants to use her alleged influence over 20% of the United Nations vote to try to pressure Norway and Canada into a climate virtue bidding war, as they both contend for a seat on the UN Security Council.
Greta Thunberg looks to UN security council election for leverage on climate
Youth activists have written to small island negotiators, urging them to use their vote to pressure Canada and Norway into ending oil extraction
Greta Thunberg is urging small island diplomats to put Canada and Norway’s oil interests in the spotlight as the two countries seek election to the UN security council.
Thunberg is one of four youth activists to sign a letter, along with 22 climate scientists, raising “grave concerns” about the Arctic nations’ policies to expand and subsidise fossil fuel extraction.
Canada and Norway are competing with Ireland for two seats on the UN security council, both promising to address climate change as a threat to peace and stability.
Yet their support for increased oil and gas production is incompatible with international climate goals, argued signatories to the letter, published in full below.
They called on small island developing states, as some of the most vulnerable countries to climate breakdown, to use their vote to highlight these concerns.
While their numbers are not sufficient to wield veto power, the 38 small island developing states hold 20% of votes.
“No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there” – Justin Trudeau 2017
I suspect Greta is overestimating her influence over small islands and the United Nations. If Norway and Canada need to win votes from impoverished island nations they’ll likely use their fossil fuel wealth to offer development aid. Cash for badly needed educational facilities and jobs will carry more weight than anything Greta and her friends have to say.
> along with 22 climate scientists
A suspiciously large number.
And who could deny sweet gentle Greta anything she wants? Those kind limpid eyes, the dulcet tones of her soft sweet voice!
As soon as she disavows ANTIFA…
“pressure Norway and Canada into a climate virtue bidding war”
Except that climate change is a global thing not a nation thing and climate action is therefore global or nothing. It is not possible for climate action to be a national virtue thing.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/22/climate-catch22/
In case someone could use a laugh.
As if anyone except crazed lefties and MSM care what Greta thinks.
This world is becoming more and more insane by the minute.
Imagine in an earlier time when a teen-aged drop out with a mental issue exercising influence in world politics!
In reply to: Greta’s “to pressure Canada and Norway into ending oil extraction’
Canada has already spent the oil tax revenue, in advance of getting the oil tax revenue. Canada needs the oil revenue to make payments on debt. When the money runs out, politicians are forced to make choices and this one is easy.
from the 22:
Dabo Guan/Tsinghua Uni, Beijing; Michael Mann, Hans Joachim Shellnhuber, Will Steffen, Martin Siegert/Grantham/Imperial College, some Woods Holers, etc.
That’s almost funny. China is already buying off these small South Pacific Islands, but I suppose the greedy islanders that lived off the Aussies for so long (after protection from same and the USA since WW2) will now gladly take any FF monies from Canada or Norway, or by proxy through the UN itself. And then they will probably vote for Ireland that has no domestic oil production and they don’t have any free money to give away anyway. I suspect Canada will get in, just because PM Justin Trudeau is the most gullible and patronizing of them all. And currently spending like a drunken sailor due to the Wuhan/China virus excuse.
Norway is divesting itself from Alberta ‘Tar Sands”, while they made their trillions in drilling offshore oil & gas in the North Sea and laying the worlds longest under water oil/gas pipelines in the same North Sea between Norway and the UK. While the Norwegians managed their Sovereign Wealth Funds much better than Canada, (who effectively have none due to Equalization payments stolen to pay Quebec and other lazy Provinces), Norway is still primarily a fossil fuel country, with considerable hydro resources to boot and a low population of only 5 million or so. What a bunch of hypocrites they have all become, while Greta (the Puppet) remains an ignorant teenager, knowing nothing herself of any real climate science. It has all become bizarre, especially anything relating to the UN as we have seen them now become a paid Agent to enable Red China against the World as the WHO has recently confirmed.
Greta worship is passe for the world in general.