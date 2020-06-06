Guest “really? by David Middleton
This was in yesterday’s RealClearEnergy feed…
“There Is No Climate Justice Without Defunding the Police”
I’m not going to bother quoting anything from this “article”… It’s from the Earther SJW’s at Gizmodo. Here’s the link. This is the only commentary I have:
More bad news for climate justice warriors…
- Shareholders Vote Down Climate Resolution At French Oil Major Total
- Climate resolutions fail at Chevron, Exxon
- WTI is knocking on $40/bbl…
The current oil prices are high enough for pretty well all existing producing fields and a fair percentage of undeveloped resources to at least break-even.
|Reserves/Resource
|Break-even at $42/bbl
|Supply Group
|Billion bbl
|%
|Billion bbl
|Producing Fields
|798
|100%
|798
|Onshore Middle East
|134
|58%
|78
|North America “Shale”
|132
|37%
|49
|Offshore Shelf
|120
|36%
|43
|Deepwater
|77
|19%
|14
|Russia Onshore
|30
|23%
|7
|Extra Heavy Oil
|23
|17%
|4
|Rest of World Onshore
|34
|19%
|6
|Oil Sands
|55
|0%
|–
|Total
|1,403
|71%
|1,000
15 thoughts on “Defund the Police… Because Climate Change”
Climate warriors are realising that they are losing the battle as the public find out that the planned green society is very much like the lockdown one. So they are getting desperate and using anything and everything as part of the battle. A bit like an army falling back on bricks and stones when they’ve run out of ammo.
Blair’s law.
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Blair%27s%20Law
‘Coined by Australian journalist, Tim Blair as “the ongoing process by which the world’s multiple idiocies are becoming one giant, useless force.”‘
“There Is No Climate Justice Without Defunding the Police”
Translation:
We’ve lost the script on climate change and nobody is taking us seriously. There is a danger that we will disappear from the news. So we have to sell our climate agenda on the back of whatever is news. Forest fires in California, bushfires in Australia, Flooding in Florida, virus pandemics everywhere, and even the horror of the black lives matter protests in America. The bigger the horror the better. We need to keep the climate relevant so we just have to find ways hitch a ride on the media sensation of the day. Have to save the planet and all, you know.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/30/the-humans-must-save-the-planet/
You are right to show this article, David, because if they defund the police there is going to be dramatic climate change. The heat from all of those arson fires will heat things up, then we get the added benefit of CO2 increase in the atmosphere. Meanwhile the price of a barrel of oil is recovering nicely and a lot of people will get on back to work. Here’s something important: they will re-open the local golf course next week! Stay sane and safe.
If they defund the police, private enterprise will step in. Before local police forces became ubiquitous, there was the Pinkerton Detective Agency as one example. Property will still be defended, it will just cost more.
Actually, private security guards might do a better job. We have this example of two Toronto security guards taking down a machete wielding criminal. That happened around the same time the Toronto police had a man cornered in an empty street car and one of them thought it would be a good idea to riddle the guy’s body with bullets even after he was lying on the ground bleeding. link The cop got off very lightly.
Who will these private security guards answer to for violations of a persons rights?
You can quote as many isolated instances of police misconduct as you can find, but that ignores the truth that almost all police do a great job under very trying circumstances each and every day.
Do you think that those that call for defunding the police would be the first to call them should they be in danger??
They are probably also the least prepared to defend their own homes. Over the past week I’ve been watching the local news for the sole purpose of determining if I just needed a loaded magazine in my M1 carbine, or should go ahead and chamber a round. So far, loaded magazines have been an adequate comfort level.
While Dallas has done some really retarded things lately, like removing the “One Riot, One Ranger” statue from Love Field, our police chief has maintained little tolerance for law breaking.
Some notions are so idiotic you need to be an ‘earther’ to conceive them.
wow youre right words really do fail trying to even figure out where to start with that sort of loopfruits.
it mght be the stupid of the week winner
but
they never fail to top themselves
how many hours would it take of NO Police reponding to calls to shut these morons up?
They’ve obviously never watched the purge
Defund police? Fine, then we will have to muster militia to keep order. Wonder how that will end for protestors?
Fund Climate Police instead. Because, Climate Change.