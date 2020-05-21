Guest “what a journey that would be” by David Middleton
NEWS Q&A 19 MAY 2020
The first footprints on Mars could belong to this geologist
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is at the forefront of a new crop of space explorers destined for the Moon, and maybe one day, Mars.
Alexandra Witze
Jessica Watkins spent her PhD studying landslides on Mars. Now she is among the few humans with a shot at being the first to walk on the red planet.
In January, Watkins graduated as a member of NASA’s newest astronaut class. As a planetary geologist, she is a leading candidate to participate in the agency’s Artemis programme, which aims to send people back to the Moon by the end of 2024. Further down the line — Watkins is only 32 years old — there might even be a trip to Mars.
[…]
What kind of training did your astronaut class get in field geology?
That was one of the most fun parts for me. We went to New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and a lot of the locations where the Apollo guys trained. We were literally following in their footsteps. We went to lots of lava flows, just really trying to get a good understanding of what types of rocks we may encounter and how to observe and document them — learning just enough skills to enable scientists here on the ground to do their own investigations with the data the crew are obtaining.
[…]Nature
4 thoughts on “Jessica Watkins: First Geologist on Mars?”
The US economy is in the toilet and these people want to spend trillions of dollars of other people’s money to go plant a flag on another planet. What is wrong with them?
It’s such a delusional goal at this point. The science can be done cheaper and faster by robots but, I guess there’s no “glory” for politicians to mooch off if it’s done that way.
If they were serious about advancing human space travel, they’d start by building a permanent space station orbiting the moon. Even that seems a bit far-fetched, given that they haven’t managed to build a station with artificial gravity in Earth orbit yet.
Go back to the mid-1960’s where you belong, and see who buys your comments (then and now). I hope Astronaut-traniee Dr. Jessica Watkins makes sure the ticket is two-way. Good luck to the whole program.
Back to the Moon? Why? It’s a big round rock in the sky, and nobody can stay on it for more than a few hours without having to leave. What did we miss the last time we were there, that we have to go back?
Going to the moon in the first place was a little like climbing Everest. We did it just to show off. President Kennedy said it right out loud” “We choose to go to the Moon, not because it is easy but because it is difficult.” To President Kennedy, that was a good reason. Since I’m the kind of guy who avoids difficult tasks, I’m at a loss to understand his reasoning.
Nobody’s going to Mars. Like, nobody. Not ever. Nobody’s going to Mars for the same general reason that nobody is going to open a maternity ward in Antarctica, or open a Starbucks in a giant bubble at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. So forget it.
A female geologist? Preposterous!