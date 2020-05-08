Former Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull: “When is physics going to mug political complacency and [Climate] denialism?”

Turnbull waves goodbye after a news conference in Canberra today.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former Aussie PM and Goldman Sachs Partner Malcolm Turnbull thinks Chinese Coronavirus is a “high speed metaphor” for Climate Change. A few weeks ago Turnbull upset his own party so much there were calls for his expulsion.

Pandemic also a reckoning for climate change: Turnbull By Latika Bourke

May 8, 2020 — 9.18am London: Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says climate change is a greater existential threat than the coronavirus, which he says has provided governments with a unique opportunity to simultaneously boost clean energy and stimulate pandemic-battered economies. Turnbull told a conservative think tank in London that the pandemic had been a reckoning of science and political complacency, which he said served as a “metaphor, at high-speed” of climate change politics. … “The COVID virus has been a case of biology confronting and really shaking the complacency of day-to-day politics with a physical reality of sickness and death on a scale we haven’t seen for a very long time,” Turnbull told the Policy Exchange audience. “And so the question really is: why do so many people in government and so many people in politics – particularly in the Anglo sphere – not take the scientific evidence on climate change just as seriously? “When is physics going to mug political complacency and denialism? “ … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/pandemic-also-a-reckoning-for-climate-change-turnbull-tells-british-audience-20200508-p54qza.html

Turnbull is not alone in wondering when the great climate catastrophe will strike, and vindicate all his dire warnings.

… We will be open to criticism though with what we do add in subsequent drafts. Someone is going to check the final version and the Aug 12 draft. This is partly why I’ve sent you the rest of this email. IPCC,me and whoever will get accused of being political, whatever we do. As youknow, I’m not political. If anything, I would like to see the climate change happen, so the science could be proved right, regardless of the consequences. This isn’t being political, it is being selfish. … Climategate Email 1120593115.txt, Professor Phil Jones of the CRU Speaking

Occasionally climate worriers figure out they were wrong all along and have the guts to admit it, like the inventor of Gaea Theory James Lovelock.

“The world has not warmed up very much since the millennium. Twelve years is a reasonable time… it (the temperature) has stayed almost constant, whereas it should have been rising — carbon dioxide is rising, no question about that.”

