Guest essay by Eric Worrall

It is looking increasingly likely the fake emergency Paris Agreement will be finished off by the need to address a real problem.

Japan minister: Paris accord under threat if coronavirus trumps climate change

Kiyoshi Takenaka, Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi warned on Monday that the Paris climate accord could face death if steps to fight global warming were put on the backburner to facilitate the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many economists and policymakers are forecasting a steep global recession this year as countries are forced into lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, curtailing business activity in a major blow to jobs and incomes.

“It would virtually mean the death of the Paris accord if we gave priority unconditionally to economic recovery, while neglecting the environment,” Koizumi told Reuters in an interview.

…

“No one at the environment ministry disagrees that the economy is important. We just would like to behave in a way that ensures the environment will never be left behind,” said Koizumi.

…