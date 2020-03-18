LA Times: California is Not Doing Enough about Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Can you think of a state which is more dedicated to climate action than California? Yet even California’s effort is not good enough for eco-extremists.
California is a climate leader. But here’s why it needs to move even faster
By SAMMY ROTHSTAFF WRITER MARCH 18, 202010:51 AM
California is aiming to slash planet-warming emissions faster than ever over the next decade — and critics say state officials aren’t acting with nearly enough urgency.
The Golden State reached its 2020 climate change goal four years early, bringing economy-wide emissions back down to 1990 levels without most Californians noticing that anything was different. But the state’s next target, a 40% reduction in climate pollution by 2030, will be a much bigger lift.
A recent report from the research firm Energy Innovation found that the state must cut emissions nearly twice as quickly over the coming decade as it did during the last one, and that current policies won’t get the job done. The think tank Next 10 reached a similar conclusion, finding that the state is on track to meet its 2030 target three decades late.
Despite those findings, the California Public Utilities Commission is considering a proposal to cut power-sector emissions by just 25% during the 2020s, a slower pace than during the previous decade. Commission staff also studied a plan that would aim to cut climate pollution in half, before recommending the less aggressive target.
Climate advocates are alarmed, saying the regulatory agency is poised to let the transition to cleaner energy sources keep chugging along at an unacceptably slow pace. Commission staff say their preferred plan will already be plenty difficult, requiring clean energy infrastructure to replace fossil fuels at an unprecedented speed and scale.
…Read more: https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2020-03-18/california-climate-change-move-faster
The reason renewable energy is “chugging along at an unacceptably slow pace” is renewables don’t work; unreliables are not and never will be a viable replacement for dispatchable electricity.
But don’t expect the Californian government to accept the evidence of their own serial failures. The Californian government is determined their state will be a climate leader no matter how many of their own people they hurt through lost economic opportunities caused by their expensive renewable energy failures.
5 thoughts on “LA Times: California is Not Doing Enough about Climate Change”
Please California, move at breakneck speed to energy suicide so the rest of us can watch the debacle unfold!
> “The Golden State reached its 2020 climate change goal four years early, bringing economy-wide emissions back down to 1990 levels without most Californians noticing that anything was different.”
We noticed. At least some of us did. As a result we pay $1.20 more per gallon for gasoline that has 10% less energy content to suffer roads that would get third world dictators deposed. Half as many roads as we need for the population density being imposed on Californians. Oh, and “emissions?” Make sure you don’t count Los Angeles Department of Water and Power electric generation in three nearby states.
I’m a climate policy refugee from California, so I’ll strongly dispute the claim that California isn’t doing enough. They’re doing far too much, all of it costly, unnecessary and ineffective even if the effect of CO2 emissions was many times larger than the IPCC’s already insanely large presumption.
California is taking credit for the natural gas switch that would have taken place without any CC edicts and the solar and wind actually being used is an optimistic best guesstimate (and small). The truth is no one can ever do enough to stop fossil fuel usage without going to the impossible zero to make the ecomaniacs happy. It’s part of Alinsky’s method …. never let up and double down when they show weakness.