Business & Finance Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Berkshire Hathaway has pulled out of a proposed large investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near Quebec’s Saguenay port. Warren Buffetts’s investment company had been planning to invest $4 billion in the project.
The $9.5 billion LNG project is meant to be built about 230 kilometers northeast of Quebec City, according to CBC News. The marine terminal will be used to ship LNG overseas from the Saguenay port.
GNL Quebec’s head of communication Stephanie Fortin previously noted that the company had lost a major potential investor, but did not specify who.
She said that the reason the investor backed out was due to the “current Canadian political context.”
Fortin added that foreign investors are becoming nervous because of the “instability” in the country, caused by the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades.
Fortin said that the project will move forward and no job losses are projected in the immediate future. Fortin noted that the loss will leave a big impact.
The LNG project will involve the building of a pipeline from Northern Ontario to Saguenay. It will be 782 kilometers and used to bring natural gas from the west.
Eleven million tonnes of LNG is expected to be exported per year.
Saguenay’s deputy mayor Michel Potvin told Radio-Canada that losing the investment will be a major setback.
“It’s concerning when we talk about an investor putting in $4 billion of $9 billion. It’s clear that Mr. Buffet has good reasons. We’re seeing the rail crisis — that’s surely one of the reasons.”
Potvin said that he understands Buffett’s decision given that the Coastal GasLink pipeline is facing major hurdles in BC.
The pipeline is meant to be built on Innu territory, and some members of that community have shown opposition to the LNG project in Quebec.
“It takes the acceptance of Indigenous people,” said Potvin. “In our head, here in Saguenay, we thought we had it. We thought it was accepted by the people. What we’re seeing is that actually nothing is certain.”
Business & Finance Warren Buffett's company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
Anyone protesting pipelines should have natural gas cut off to their home, or more likely their apartment.
Or their parent’s basement.
When will a majority Canadiens wake up and realize that when they listened to the Climate Crazies and kept Justin Trudeau last Fall, they put their economic future at risk? In a country that depends on having fossil fuels for heating.
Thanks Charles. This is an important subject as we see so much uncertainty.
Here’s Larry Fink, the head of Black Rock talking about uncertainty at Davos. Can anyone figure out what Fink actually said?
There you have it. Warren Buffet is well aware of three principles: 1. Sunk funds, 2. Critical paths, and 3. Fatal flaws. Sure, sometimes a company will hang in there with a difficult permitting issue, but NEVER to recapture sunk funds.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/company-news/video/blackrock-ceo-fink-sees-climate-change-becoming-an-investment-risk~1881048
Wish I had enough money to move markets.
Then again, it’s probably better I don’t.
Wait until the fallout from excessive energy costs, lack of energy availability, and falling employment start hitting home for people to see what eco zealotry has brought them. Couple that with the inability to provide reliable energy along with high cost and you have a perfect storm for people realizing they’ve been conned and there’s no way to fix it. Fossil fuels will become saviors and the eco maniacs will become the scourge.
Lose a few billion, a few billion there – after a while you’re talking about real money.
Sovereign risk has traditionally ascribed to “banana republics” … and so goes Canada.
The fact that Trudeau not only allows but encourages foreign NGOs to interfere in our national politic is indeed causing a sovereignty risk.
While the rest of Canada is paying the price, these illegal protesters are slowly getting exactly what they want.
In an impoverished area, with high unemployment, alcoholism, and suicide rates, a $9.5 Billion dollar pipeline project is scuttled by overt environMental corruption, bribery, intimidation, and grasping greed. Oh Canada…..
Canada may need the NG when ENSO joins PDO, AMO, and solar cycles in a downturn.