Greta Thunberg Trashes the new EU “Green Deal” Climate Law

For once I agree with something Thunberg said; the European Union’s new Green Deal is a total sham.

Greta Thunberg brands EU’s new climate law ‘surrender’ … Ms Thunberg spoke in Brussels on Wednesday as the EU unveiled a proposed law for reducing carbon emissions. If passed, the law would make it a legal requirement for the EU to be carbon neutral by 2050. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the law as the “heart of the European Green Deal”. But 17-year-old Ms Thunberg dismissed the law as “empty words”, accusing the EU of “pretending” to be a leader on climate change. “When your house is on fire, you don’t wait a few more years to start putting it out. And yet this is what the Commission is proposing today,” Thunberg told the European Parliament’s environment committee. … “Your distant targets will mean nothing if high emissions continue like today, even for just a few more years, because that will use up our remaining carbon budget before we even have the chance to deliver on your 2030 or 2050 goals,” Ms Thunberg said. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51736134

h/t BBC; Click here to see the EU’s explanation of their new green deal, their ambition to move to a “clean circular economy”.

The EU has always had a problem translating words into actions. Their 2005 carbon market collapsed, in my opinion because all the member states tried to cheat by issuing too many carbon credits to their own national champions. I believe Greta is right when she says that the EU setting a 2050 climate goal or even a 2030 climate goal is meaningless.

I don’t support Greta, I think a serious attempt to implement her ideas would be a disaster. But I see the funny side of this situation; all those EU hypocrites who hyped the Greta phenomenon, who hoped to use her as a green smokescreen, are currently having a very uncomfortable time.

Let us hope Greta doesn’t experience the remarkably bad luck with traffic accidents which has afflicted a handful of other high profile critics of EU policy.

