Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #411

The Week That Was: 2020-02-29 (February 29, 2020)

Brought to You by SEPP ( www.SEPP.org )

The Science and Environmental Policy Project

Quote of the Week : “If everyone is thinking alike, then no one is thinking.” – Benjamin Franklin

Number of the Week : $61,937

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Green Dreams: Many political leaders and political factions have little or no understanding of the importance of reliable, predictable electricity to modern civilization and economic wellbeing. Without thoroughly demonstrated examples of success, a number of local and national governments have passed laws phasing out electricity generated by fossil fuels based on the belief that wind and solar can replace fossil fuels. This “green dream” may become a nightmare.

In the UK, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has produced a set of studies estimating that removing fossil fuels from:

“the electricity system and domestic housing in the next three decades will cost over £2.3 trillion pounds. The final bill will surpass £3 trillion, or £100,000 per household, once the cost of decarbonising major emitting sectors like manufacturing, transport and agriculture are included.”

The government has failed to make public the costs involved:

“According to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) the costs for Net Zero in 2050 are ‘manageable’: ‘…we estimate an increased annual resource cost to the UK economy from reaching a net-zero [greenhouse gas] target that will rise to around 1–2% of GDP by 2050.’ [Boldface added]

“Yet, the CCC has resisted attempts to have its calculations disclosed under FOI legislation. Even more remarkably, it has admitted that it has not actually calculated a cost for the period 2020–2049. The decision by Parliament to undertake the complete decarbonisation of the UK economy is thus uncosted.

“According to GWPF director Benny Peiser, the two new studies represent the first meaningful attempts to pin down the cost of net zero:

“‘Although the Committee on Climate Change claims that net zero can be achieved at modest cost, they have now quietly admitted that they have not actually prepared any detailed costing. Unfortunately, Parliament seems to have taken them at their word, and we are now embarked on a project that risks bankrupting the country.’”

To put the irresponsible government actions into perspective, according to the Office of National Statistics the

“Median household disposable income in the UK was £29,400 in the financial year ending (FYE) 2019” https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/personalandhouseholdfinances/incomeandwealth/bulletins/householddisposableincomeandinequality/financialyearending2019provisional

Thus, a cost of about £100,000 per household is more than three times the current household disposable income.

Although the US has not enacted a similar plan, several states and localities have. Researchers for Power the Future and the Competitive Enterprise Institute prepared estimates for 11 states. The costs for the first year of implementing the proposed Green New Deal will be about $75,000 per household. In 2018, the median household income for the US 25 most populous metro areas was about $65,000. Although politicians will not claim this to be a goal, the actions of many them in the UK and the US will bankrupt ordinary citizens and the bulk of the population or create an unsustainable debt.

https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2019/acs/acsbr18-01.pdf

Even worse, there are no commercially viable electricity systems based on wind and solar that do not require backup from fossil fuels. Efforts have all failed, such as El Hierro in the Canary Islands and King Island, Tasmania. Even in the windy Canary Islands, wind failed for unpredictably long periods of time Rescue required diesel. The glowing web site for King Island states:

“King Island is a world-leading hybrid power system that provides reliable and secure electricity supply using a high proportion of renewable energy (65% per annum).” [Boldface added] https://www.hydro.com.au/docs/default-source/clean-energy/hybrid-energy-solutions/king_island.pdf?sfvrsn=f3ad4828_2

The rest of the time, diesel is required. Furthermore, the quoted locations are among the best anywhere for solar and/or wind production. Many studies have concluded that in the USA wind and solar cannot produce more that about 4% of national needs, on an average basis, even if nighttime diesel backup is provided. As discussed in previous TWTWs, few areas in the world have sufficient vacant land areas at elevation differences and water availability necessary to make pumped-hydro storage viable. Pumped-hydro storage of surplus electricity is the only proven large-scale storage system. It is a 100-year-old technology and has been shown to work satisfactorily only with electrical systems with consistent, predictable surpluses, such as in Bath, Virginia, which relies on coal and nuclear. About 20 to 30% of the energy is lost in the pumped-hydro process.

The fear of catastrophic global warming that is driving this political effort is based on unrealistic computer models that cannot describe what is happening in the current atmosphere, much less able to predict what will occur 30 or 80 years from now. Errors may be buried in tens of thousands of lines of computer code. That is why rigorous testing of results of computer models against the best physical evidence must be done, but it is not.

Instead of correcting errors in predictions against actual evidence, as required by the scientific method, the US climate modelers appear to be meeting the demands of the UN and intensifying error. Thus, the climate modeling effort is entering the realm of science fiction. And politicians involved do not understand the difference between science and science fiction. See links under Questioning European Green and Questioning Green Elsewhere.

*********************

Model Problems: Following some correspondence, Richard Courtney of the UK, who has published a number of articles in journals, provided TWTW with his 2008 response to a request by US Senator James Inhofe. In it, Courtney discusses the great weakness of global climate models and why they should not be used to set long-term policy even if they correctly described the current atmosphere, which however they do not. The issues Courtney raised in 2008 apply today, because the models have not been corrected for errors, which are becoming more severe.

Inhofe’s Question #4: “As policy discussions advance in the next Congress, do you believe climate models exist that are capable of focusing on particular areas to give more reliable predictions for the future? If not. in your estimate, how long until such models can be developed?”

Courtney’s answer:

“I do not think there are any models of global climate capable of providing adequately reliable predictions for the future, and I suspect such models will not be capable of development within the lifetime of anybody now alive. Reasons for this opinion are both theoretical and pragmatic.

“No model’s predictions should be trusted unless the model has demonstrated forecasting skill. As explained above [in Courtney’s paper], none of the climate models has existed for 20, 50 or 100 years so it is not possible to assess their predictive capability on the basis of their demonstrated forecasting skill; i.e. they have no demonstrated forecasting skill and, therefore, their predictions are unreliable. Put bluntly, predictions of the future provided by existing climate models have the same degree of demonstrated reliability as has the casting of chicken bones for predicting the future.

“The ability of a computer model to appear to represent existing reality is no guide to the model’s predictive ability. For example, the computer model called ‘F1 Racing’ is commercially available. It is based on physical principles (if it were not then the racing cars would not behave realistically), and ‘F1 Racing’ is a much more accurate representation of motor racing than any GCM is of global climate. But the ability of a person to win a race as demonstrated by ‘F1 Racing’ is not an indication that the person could or would win the Monte Carlo Grande Prix if put in a real racing car. Similarly, an appearance of reality provided by a GCM cannot be taken as an indication of the GCM’s predictive ability in the absence of the GCM having any demonstrated forecasting skill.

“Furthermore, the climate models are based on assumptions that may not be correct. The basic assumption used in the models is that change to climate is driven by change to radiative forcing. And it is very important to recognise that this assumption has not been demonstrated to be correct. Indeed, it is quite possible that there is no force or process causing climate to vary. I explain this as follows.

“The climate system is seeking an equilibrium that it never achieves. The Earth obtains radiant energy from the Sun and radiates that energy back to space. The energy input to the system (from the Sun) may be constant (although some doubt that), but the rotation of the Earth and its orbit around the Sun ensure that the energy input/output is never in perfect equilibrium.

“The climate system is an intermediary in the process of returning (most of) the energy to space (some energy is radiated from the Earth’s surface back to space). And the Northern and Southern hemispheres have different coverage by oceans. Therefore, as the year progresses the modulation of the energy input/output of the system varies. Hence, the system is always seeking equilibrium but never achieves it.

Courtney stated the difficulties of understanding equilibrium, harmonics, and oscillation in a climate system. Then continues:

“However, there may be no process because the climate is a chaotic system. Therefore, the observed oscillations (ENSO, NAO, etc.) could be observation of the system seeking its chaotic attractor(s) in response to its seeking equilibrium in a changing situation.

“Very, importantly, there is an apparent ~900-year oscillation that caused the Roman Warm Period (RWP), then the Dark Age Cool Period (DACP), then the Medieval Warm Period (MWP), then the Little Ice Age (LIA), and the present warm period (PWP). All the observed rise of global temperature in the twentieth century could be recovery from the LIA that is similar to the recovery from the DACP to the MWP. And the ~900-year oscillation could be the chaotic climate system seeking its attractor(s). If so, then all global climate models and ‘attribution studies’ utilized by IPCC [UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] and CCSP [US Climate Change Science Program, changed to US Global Change Research Program] are based on the false premise that there is a force or process causing climate to change when no such force or process exists.

“But the assumption that climate change is driven by radiative forcing may be correct. If so, then it is still extremely improbable that – within the foreseeable future – the climate models could be developed to a state whereby they could provide reliable predictions. This is because the climate system is extremely complex. Indeed, the climate system is more complex than the human brain (the climate system has more interacting components – e.g. biological organisms – than the human brain has interacting components – e.g. neurons), and nobody claims to be able to construct a reliable predictive model of the human brain. It is pure hubris to assume that the climate models are sufficient”

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

*********************

Weather and Climate: Last week, TWTW discussed the issues raised by Meteorologist Cliff Mass in advocating greater computer resources to be used in US numerical weather prediction under NOAA’s National Weather Service. Accurate weather prediction is vital, and improvements are important. This week, Mass presents arguments why the US should be a leader in numerical weather prediction. Among them:

“2. The U.S. has the largest weather research community in the world– no nation or groups of nations is even close. Thus, we have the scientific infrastructure and expertise to be the best.”

“3. Many Nations and Companies Depend on U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction and Cannot Afford the ECMWF or UKMET Forecast Products. Same with U.S. universities.”

“5. U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction Research and Operation is Spending More Money Than Any Other Nation or Groups of Nation.”

“6. Global Weather and Climate Prediction are Converging.” [See link to Mass]

“7. Operational Weather Prediction is a Key Testbed for Evaluating Physical Understanding of the Atmosphere.”

Points 2, 5, and 6 raise a problem. The US weather research community is under The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder. NCAR has a major computer facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which has a huge computer capability.

The largest single group using this facility is:

“The Climate Simulation Laboratory (CSL), which was established in 1995, represents CISL’s premier opportunity for researchers seeking high-performance computing and data storage systems to support extremely demanding, high-profile climate simulations. Such simulations require high resolution, span many centuries of simulated time, encompass large numbers of ensembles, integrate new physics or models, or address national and international scientific priorities.

“CSL projects’ large-scale, long-running simulations typically require millions of core-hours to complete and usually produce many terabytes of model output that must be stored for analysis and comparison with other simulations and with observations.” [Boldface added]

As demonstrated by John Christy and discussed in the November 9, 2019 TWTW, there is a significant divergence between the temperature trends observed in the atmosphere and what the models used by CSL and NCAR calculate (See CCSM & CESM in the graph). The divergence grows after 1995, when CSL was established. There appears to be no effort by the CSL & NCAR to correct its models to what is being observed in the atmosphere. Fundamental to the scientific method is identification and correction of error. Therefore, CSL and the leadership of NCAR appear to be ignoring the scientific method. See links under Changing Weather and http://www.sepp.org/twtwfiles/2019/TWTW%2011-9-19.pdf (under Nature v Models)

*********************

Number of the Week: $61,937. According to the US Census Bureau, the estimated 2018 real median household income was $61,937 for the US. As stated above, the estimated costs of implementing the Green New Deal is about $75,000 per household for the eleven states studied. According to these calculations, the Green New deal would bankrupt all people of median income and below (about 58% of the population). The Census Bureau tables show that the only states that have a 2018 median household income above $75,000 are California, Connecticut, District of Columbia (the highest), Hawaii, Maryland, and New Jersey. The eleven states studied are not on this list.

It appears that many politicians do not have a clue about what their grand plans will cost, nor do they appear to care. See links under Questioning Green Elsewhere and https://www.census.gov/library/publications/2019/acs/acsbr18-01.html

*********************

NO TWTW NEXT WEEK:

Do not expect a TWTW next week, but it will return on the weekend of March 14.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Censorship

The Academic Blacklist Climate Alarmists Don’t Want You To Know About

Editorial by Frank Bullitt, I & I, Feb 28, 2020

https://issuesinsights.com/2020/02/28/the-academic-blacklist-climate-alarmists-dont-want-you-to-know-about/

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

Scientific Stagnation Is Not Inevitable

By Daniel Tenreiro, National Review, Feb 25, 2020

https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/02/scientific-stagnation-is-not-inevitable/

“A new paper sheds light on how the U.S. science community discourages innovation.”

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/publications/SeaLevelRiseCCRII.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Hijacking the Winds of Change

By Jim Steele, Landscapes and Cycles, Feb 25, 2020

http://landscapesandcycles.net/hijacking-the-winds-of-change.html

Letter to Senator James Inhofe about Relying on IPCC (Richard Courtney) UK [Nov 3, 2008]

Posted by John Shanahan, All About Energy, Aug 25, 2019

https://www.allaboutenergy.net/environment/item/2208-letter-to-senator-james-inhofe-about-relying-on-ipcc-richard-courtney-uk

An Assessment of Validation Experiments Conducted on Computer Models of Global Climate

By Richard Courtney, Energy and Environment, Sep 1, 1999

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1260/0958305991499720?icid=int.sj-abstract.similar-articles.2&

Misuse of Scenarios in the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment

By Roger Pielke, His Blog, Feb 25, 2020

https://rogerpielkejr.com/2020/02/20/misuse-of-scenarios-in-the-fourth-u-s-national-climate-assessment/#more-1246

Polar Bear Scientists May Be Hiding Good News

Press Release, GWPF, Feb 27, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/polar-bear-scientists-may-be-hiding-good-news/

Link to report: State of the Polar Bear Report 2019

By Susan Crockford, GWPF, Feb 27, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/02/StatePB2019.pdf

‘The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels’ Alarms the Alarmists

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Feb 24, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/epstein-alex/moral-case-fossil-fuels-alarmists-alarmed/

Defending the Orthodoxy

Report warns climate change could become ‘catastrophic’ global, national security threat

By Rebecca Klar, The Hill, Feb 24, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484313-report-warns-climate-change-could-become-catastrophic-global

Link to report: A Security Threat Assessment of Global Climate Change

By Staff, National Security, Military and Intelligence Panel on Climate Change, Feb 24, 2020

https://climateandsecurity.org/a-security-threat-assessment-of-global-climate-change/

[SEPP Comment: A bigger threat to national security is believing this non-science and switching to unreliable, unpredictable wind and solar power.]

The True Price of Carbon

By Gernot Wagner, Project Syndicate, Feb 28, 2020

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/calculating-true-price-of-carbon-by-gernot-wagner-1-2020-02

[SEPP Comment: Two problems that the models and the article ignore: 1) the use of the wrong data to calculate the influence of greenhouse gases on climate; and 2) failure to recognize the benefits of CO2 enrichment.]

UNESCO: Prosecute Climate Criminals

If voters elect leaders who reject climate treaties, those leaders will be dragged before an international court. The UN: neutralizing dissent one way or another.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Feb 24, 2020

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2020/02/24/unesco-prosecute-climate-criminals/

Link to article: Climate crimes must be brought to justice

By Catriona McKinnon, The UNESCO Courier, Feb 15, 2020

https://web.archive.org/web/20200215050824/https://en.unesco.org/courier/2019-3/climate-crimes-must-be-brought-justice

From the UNESCO article: “Climate denial has increased the risk of catastrophic global change. Should international criminal law be used against those who promote this dangerous trend? Economic and political leaders can no longer pretend it is business as usual. Whether they actively induce environmental harm or just ignore the existential threat against the survival of the human species, states and corporations must be held accountable for their actions or inaction regarding climate change.”

[SEPP Comment: Donna Laframboise exposes how UNESCO is frightening children about catastrophic climate change. Without strong supporting physical evidence can if be considered a form of child abuse? Should the leadership of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization be prosecuted for child abuse?]

Former UN Climate Chief Calls For Civil Disobedience

By Jeff McMahon, Green Tech, Via Forbes, Feb 24, 2020 [H/t Dennis Ambler]

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2020/02/24/former-un-climate-chief-calls-for-civil-disobedience/#712cdb323214

[SEPP Comment: She did not get her $100 billion per year, so its civilization’s fault!]

New Heathrow Runway Thrown Out By Judges

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 27, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/new-heathrow-runway-thrown-out-by-judges/

“Meanwhile China is planning to double its number of airports, according to CNN last year:”

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Summary Of UK Air Pollutants – 2018

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 27, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/summary-of-uk-air-pollutants-2018/

“With emissions falling rapidly, the case for banning petrol/diesel cars for pollution reasons becomes ever weaker.”

The Misuse of RCP8.5 Often Involves a Sales Pitch

By Roger Pielke, His Blog, Feb 27, 2020

https://rogerpielkejr.com/2020/02/27/the-misuse-of-rcp8-5-often-involves-a-sales-pitch/#more-1288

Why are polar bears going extinct?

By Susan Crockford, Her Blog, Feb 24, 2020

https://polarbearscience.com/2020/02/24/why-are-polar-bears-going-extinct/

[SEPP Comment: At the end, Crockford discusses a claim by WWF: “‘Because of ongoing and potential loss of their sea ice habitat resulting from climate change, polar bears were listed as a threatened species in the US under the Endangered Species Act in May 2008. The survival and the protection of the polar bear habitat are urgent issues for WWF.’” WWF founders include the Duke of Edinburg and Godfrey Rockefeller. The 2013 revenue of the WWF was estimated at 650 million pounds. It receives funding from the World Bank, USAID, the UK Department for International Development. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Wide_Fund_for_Nature]

What price carbon neutrality?

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/what-price-carbon-neutrality/

Push back or get pushed over

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/push-back-or-get-pushed-over/

Change in US Administrations

Reining in regulatory dark matter

By Wayne Crews and Ryan Young, The Hill, Dec 27, 2018

https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/422944-reining-in-regulatory-dark-matter

Trump’s Efforts to Reform Environmental Impact Statements Draw Cheers, Jeers

By Kevin Mooney, Epoch Times, Feb 19, 2020

https://www.theepochtimes.com/trumps-efforts-to-reform-environmental-impact-statements-draw-cheers-and-jeers_3241112.html

New Interior rule would limit which scientific studies agency can consider

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Feb 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484747-new-interior-rule-would-limit-which-scientific-studies-agency-can

“The Interior Department is pushing ahead with a controversial proposal that would prohibit the agency from considering scientific studies that don’t make all of their underlying data public.”

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Australian fires: Climate ‘truth bomb’?

By Alan Longhurst, Climate Etc. Feb 24, 2020

https://judithcurry.com/2020/02/24/australian-fires-climate-truth-bomb/#more-25777

Royal Commission on Fires based on Myth of Hotter-Drier Summer

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Feb 22, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/02/royal-commission-on-fires-based-on-myth-of-hotter-drier-summer/

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Western Juniper Response to Increasing Temperature, Drought and CO2

Soulé, P.T. and Knapp, P.A. 2019. Radial growth rate responses of western juniper (Juniperus occidentalis Hook.) to atmospheric and climatic changes: A longitudinal study from central Oregon, USA. Forests 10: 1127, doi:10.3390/f10121127. Feb 26, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/feb/a11.php

The Long-term Tolerance of Giant Panda Habitat to Climate Change

Li, T., Luo, P., Luo, C., Yang, H., Li, Y., Zuo, D., Xiong, Q., Mo, L., Mu, C., Gu, X., Zhou, S., Huang, J., Li, H., Wu, S., Cao, W., Zhang, Y., Wang, M., Li, J., Liu, Y., Gou, P., Zhu, Z., Wang, D., Liang, Y., Bai, S. and Zou, Y. 2020. Long-term empirical monitoring indicates the tolerance of the giant panda habitat to climate change under contemporary conservation policies. Ecological Indicators 110: 105886. Feb 24, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/feb/a10.php

Interactive Effects of CO2 and Drought Stress on Millet

Nematpour, A., Eshghizadeh, H.R. and Abraheh, M. 2019. Interactive effects of CO2 and nitrogen supply on growth and physiological traits of millet cultivars under drought stress. Archives of Agronomy and Soil Science 44: doi.org/10.1080/03650340.2019.1631450. Feb 21, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/feb/a9.php

Models v. Observations

Models overstate Arctic warming

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/models-overstate-arctic-warming/

Link to paper: The Amplified Arctic Warming in the Recent Decades may Have Been Overestimated by CMIP5 Models

By Jianbin Huang, et al., Geophysical Research Letters, Nov 3, 2019

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019GL084385

Measurement Issues — Surface

NOAA/BOM Data Tampering Update

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Feb 26, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/02/noaa-bom-data-tampering-update/

[SEPP Comment: Changing maximum temperatures.]

ACORN adjustments robbed Marble Bar of its legendary world record. Death Valley now longest hottest place

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Feb 26, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/02/acorn-adjustments-robbed-marble-bar-of-its-legendary-world-record-death-valley-now-longest-hottest-place/

[SEPP Comment: No doubt, in 2020 the Bureau of Meteorology’s Australian Climate Observation Reference Network (ACORN) knows exactly what the temperatures really were in 1923/24!]

Changing Weather

Why Should the U.S. Be the Leader in Numerical Weather Prediction?

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Feb 25, 2020

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2020/02/why-should-us-be-leader-in-numerical.html

Also see:

https://www2.cisl.ucar.edu/resources/computational-systems/cheyenne and

https://www2.cisl.ucar.edu/user-support/allocations/climate-simulation-laboratory-csl

La Nina may form in the equatorial Pacific Ocean later this year and, if so, it could have wide-ranging ramifications

By Paul Dorian, Perspecta, Inc. Via WUWT, Feb 28, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/28/la-nina-may-form-in-the-equatorial-pacific-ocean-later-this-year-and-if-so-it-could-have-wide-ranging-ramifications/

Climate Hysteria and Flooding in the Great Lakes

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Feb 28, 2020

https://ddears.com/2020/02/28/climate-hysteria-and-flooding-in-the-great-lakes/

South Yorkshire Floods Revisited

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 24, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/24/south-yorkshire-floods-revisited/

Fires no longer hot

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/fires-no-longer-hot/

Changing Climate

Freshwater flowing into the North Pacific plays key role in North America’s climate

By Staff Writers, Corvallis OR (SPX), Feb 27, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Freshwater_flowing_into_the_North_Pacific_plays_key_role_in_North_Americas_climate_999.html

Link to paper: The role of Northeast Pacific meltwater events in deglacial climate change

By Summer K. Praetorius, et al., Science Advances, Feb 26, 2020

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/9/eaay2915

[SEPP Comment: 19,000 to 11,000 years ago.]

Huge stores of Arctic sea ice likely contributed to past climate cooling

By Staff Writers, Amherst MA (SPX) Feb 24, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Huge_stores_of_Arctic_sea_ice_likely_contributed_to_past_climate_cooling_999.html

Link to paper: Arctic sea ice export as a driver of deglacial climate

Alan Condron, Anthony J. Joyce, Raymond S. Bradley, Geology, Jan 31, 2020

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article/580899/Arctic-sea-ice-export-as-a-driver-of-deglacial

Earth’s glacial cycles enhanced by Antarctic sea-ice

By Staff Writers, Busan, South Korea (SPX), Feb 24, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Earths_glacial_cycles_enhanced_by_Antarctic_sea_ice_999.html

Link to paper: Timing and magnitude of Southern Ocean sea ice/carbon cycle feedbacks

By Karl Stein, et al., PNAS, Feb 18, 2020

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/02/11/1908670117

Changing Seas

New Study: A Massive Cooling Of 2°C In 8 Years (2008-2016) Has Jolted Large Regions Of The North Atlantic

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Feb 24, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/24/new-study-a-massive-cooling-of-2c-in-8-years-2008-2016-has-jolted-large-regions-of-the-north-atlantic/

Link to one paper: No Access Reduction in Ocean Heat Transport at 26°N since 2008 Cools the Eastern Subpolar Gyre of the North Atlantic Ocean

By Harry Bryden, et al., Journal of Climate, Jan 24, 2020

https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/abs/10.1175/JCLI-D-19-0323.1

Boston tide party

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/boston-tide-party/

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Exchange Of Arctic Research Crew Gets Delayed As Supply Ice Breaker Blocked By Unexpected “Dense Sea Ice”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 26, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/26/exchange-of-arctic-research-crew-gets-delayed-as-supply-ice-breaker-blocked-by-unexpected-dense-sea-ice/

“The cost of the Polarstern MOSAiC expedition is 160 million euros.”

[SEPP Comment: The wooden ship Fram, designed so freezing ice would push it up, cost a small fraction of that for its 3-year Arctic voyage starting in 1893. The Fram also was used by Roald Amundsen, the first to reach the South Pole, 1910-1912. https://www.visitoslo.com/en/product/?tlp=2982663&name=Fram-Museum–The-Polar-Ship-Fram]

Number Of Studies Show Glaciers Internationally Were Smaller In Recent Past Than Today!

Former Iceland Prime Minister fed up with climate tourism: Glaciers used to be smaller than today

By Die kalte Sonne [German text translated by P. Gosselin], No Tricks Zone, Feb 25, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/25/number-of-studies-show-glaciers-internationally-were-smaller-in-recent-past-than-today/

Normal Sea Ice Extent At Both Poles

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Feb 26, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/02/normal-sea-ice-extent-at-both-poles-3/

Claims polar bear cannibalism on the rise in Russian Arctic not supported by facts

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Feb 26, 2020

https://polarbearscience.com/2020/02/26/claims-polar-bear-cannibalism-on-the-rise-in-russian-arctic-not-supported-by-facts/

New Research: Polar Bears’ Seal Diet Hasn’t Changed…Their Body Condition Is Best After Sea Ice Breaks Up

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Feb 27, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/27/new-research-polar-bears-seal-diet-hasnt-changed-their-body-condition-is-best-after-sea-ice-breaks-up/

Lowering Standards

BBC Claimed Extinction Rebellion Activists in Cardboard Helmets Were Real Miners

By James Delingpole, Breitbart, Feb 28, 2020

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/28/bbc-claimed-xr-activists-in-cardboard-helmets-were-real-miners/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Oil and gas production is contributing even more to global warming than was thought, study finds

By Drew Kann, CNN, Feb 19, 2020 [H/t Ken Schlichte]

https://www.fox10tv.com/news/us_world_news/oil-and-gas-production-is-contributing-even-more-to-global/article_107454ab-d99a-5dba-b02e-24c6ce60ddc4.html

“Among greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide is the most significant contributor to global warming and therefore, public enemy No. 1 when it comes to stopping the climate crisis.”

[SEPP Comment: The statement is false, water vapor is the dominant greenhouse gas. In the 1979 Charney Report, it was assumed that increasing water vapor would greatly increase CO2-caused warming. But this is not happening. Assumptions trump evidence?]

‘Anti-Greta’ teen activist to speak at biggest US conservatives conference

By David Smith, The Guardian, Feb 26, 2020 [H/t Paul Sheridan]

https://news.yahoo.com/anti-greta-teen-activist-speak-195619501.html?.tsrc=jtc_news_index

“Connor Gibson, a researcher for Greenpeace USA, said: ‘Climate science is understood by a majority of Americans, liberal and conservative alike. Unfortunately, you won’t meet any of those people, or any climate scientists, at an event like CPAC.

“‘The Heartland Institute is funneling anonymous money from the US to climate denial in other countries. It relies on the media to advance false equivalence strategies to attempt to normalise fringe beliefs. Climate denial is not a victimless crime, and it’s time for the perpetrators to be held accountable.’”

[SEPP Comment: According to IRS filings the revenue of Heartland is less than $6 million, the revenue for Greenpeace Fund Inc. is over $16 million. The 2018 revenue for Greenpeace International was 83,940,000 EUR (about $92.5 million) https://storage.googleapis.com/planet4-international-stateless/2019/06/de3fd269-gpi-combined-financial-statements-2018.pdf]

Feds reject removal of 4 Lower Snake River dams in key report

By Hal Bernton and Lynda V. Mapes. Seattle Times, Feb 28, 2020

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/feds-reject-removal-of-4-snake-river-dams-in-key-report/

Link to draft report and comment period; Columbia River System Operations EIS

February 28 – April 13, 2020

https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/CRSO/#top

Average lifespan of pacific salmon is 4 to 5 years

https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/how-long-do-salmon-usually-live?qt-news_science_products=0#qt-news_science_products

[SEPP Comment: The dams were built in the 1960s & 70’s, about 10 salmon generations ago. Now, ten generations later, they are causing declining fish stocks threatening endangered southern resident orcas?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Sins of emission part 2

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 26, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/02/26/sins-of-emission-part-2/

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Six Times Nothing Equals Nothing

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Feb 24, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/02/six-times-nothing-equals-nothing/

[SEPP Comment: Manhattan is about to drown?]

4d’s — dismiss the message, distort the facts, distract the audience, and express dismay at the whole thing.

By Geoff Davies (?), The Australian Climate Sceptics Blog, Feb 27, 2020

http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2020/02/4ds-dismiss-message-distort-facts.html

To prepare climate strikers for the future, we need to rewrite the history books

By Amanda Power, The Conversation, Feb 25, 2020

https://theconversation.com/to-prepare-climate-strikers-for-the-future-we-need-to-rewrite-the-history-books-131857

Is It True, Or Did You Hear It On CNN?

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Feb 25, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/02/is-it-true-or-did-you-hear-it-on-cnn/

Video

[SEPP Comment: Human diversion of water from the Colorado River on the west side of the Rocky Mountains to the east side of the Rocky Mountains is caused by climate change?]

Questioning European Green

Cost Of ‘Net Zero’ Will Be Astronomical, New Report

Press Release, GWPF, Feb 24, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/cost-of-net-zero-will-be-astronomical-new-reports-warn/

Link to new releases: £3 Trillion and Counting,

By Andrew Montford, GWPF, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/02/ThreeTrillion-1.pdf

Link to reports: The Future of GB Electricity Supply: Security, Cost and Emissions in a Net-zero System,

By Colin Gibson and Capell Aris, GWPF, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/02/FESnetzero.pdf

The mind-boggling cost of Net Zero

By Harry Wilkinson, The Conservative Woman, Feb 25, 2020

https://conservativewoman.co.uk/the-mind-boggling-cost-of-net-zero/

Expert: German Coal Exit Will Cost 80 Billion Euros, But “Changes Europe CO2 Emissions By 0”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 22, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/22/expert-german-coal-exit-will-cost-80-billion-euros-but-changes-europe-co2-emissions-by-0/

Who rules Britain? Activist Judges. Paris is the excuse to let the deep state run amok. Get out now.

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Feb 29, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/02/who-rules-britain-activist-judges-paris-is-the-excuse-get-out-now/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

What the Green New Deal Could Cost a Typical Household

A Framework to Estimate the Minimum Costs to Restructure American Society According to the Green New Deal for 11 States and More than a Quarter of Americans

By Kent Lassman and Daniel Turner, CEI, Feb 26, 2020

https://cei.org/content/what-green-new-deal-could-cost-typical-household-0

Study: Green New Deal Could Cost Households in 11 States at Least $70K — Just in the First Year after Passage

By Kent Lassman, CEI, Feb 26, 2020

https://cei.org/content/study-green-new-deal-could-cost-households-11-states-least-70k-just-first-year-after

AOC’s Green New Deal would cost $75K per household in first year: Study

Report by free-market groups predicts resolution would trigger economic depression

By Valerie Richardson, The Washing Times, Feb 26, 2020

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/26/alexandria-ocasio-cortezs-green-new-deal-would-cos/?utm_source=Boomtrain&utm_medium=manual&utm_campaign=20180326&utm_term=newsalert&utm_content=newsalert&bt_ee=vz%2F7pYrzdSkvwUpQxXmmXdk40OL2gqVXbUsUDdielUY%3D&bt_ts=1582754366677

Net-Zero by 2050? Albanese Goes for Broke

By Tony Thomas, Quadrant, Feb 24, 2020

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2020/02/net-zero-by-2050-albanese-goes-for-broke/

Non-Green Jobs

Industry group warns fracking ban could cost 7.5M jobs in US

By Kaelan Deese, The Hill, Feb 27, 2020

https://thehill.com/regulation/energy-environment/485011-industry-group-warns-fracking-ban-could-spark-recession-cost

Link to report: America’s Progress at Risk: An Economic Analysis of a Ban on Fracking and Federal Leasing for Natural Gas and Oil Development

By Staff, American Petroleum Institute, 2020

https://www.api.org/~/media/Files/Oil-and-Natural-Gas/Hydraulic-Fracturing/2020/fracking-ban-study-americas-progress-at-risk

Funding Issues

Trump administration freezes funding for study of hurricane barriers: report

By Kaelan Deese, The Hill, Feb 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484728-trump-administration-freezes-funding-for-study-of-hurricane-barriers-report

“The Army Corps of Engineers estimated the surge barrier could cost around $110 billion, according to the Post.”

The Political Games Continue

Republican Lawmakers Flee Oregon to Prevent a Carbon Trading Quorum

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Feb 26, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/26/republican-lawmakers-flee-oregon-to-deny-a-carbon-trading-quorum/

Litigation Issues

Judge voids oil and gas leases on almost 1 million acres of public lands

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Feb 28, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/485133-judge-voids-almost-1-million-acres-of-oil-and-gas-leases-on-public

[SEPP Comment: The article failed to discuss the power of the judge. Ronald E. Bush is the Chief Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Thus, the authority of the court does not extend beyond Idaho. Also, he is not the Chief Judge. https://www.id.uscourts.gov/district/judges/bush/General_Information.cfm]

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Drax Want A Higher Carbon Price–I Wonder Why!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/26/drax-want-a-higher-carbon-price-i-wonder-why/

Energy Issues – Non-US

A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations

By Robert Bryce, Reviewed by Richard N. Cooper, Foreign Affairs, March/April 2020

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/reviews/capsule-review/2020-02-11/question-power-electricity-and-wealth-nations

Britons FURIOUS as coal and wood fires to be banned – ‘What a load of rubbish!’

FURIOUS BRITONS have condemned the Government for its latest environmental initiative that will see homeowners banned from using the most pollutant fuels on their open fires, wood burners and stoves.

By Emily Ferguson, Express, UK, Feb 22, 2020

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1245785/UK-news-coal-wood-fire-ban-latest-climate-change-fossil-fuels-george-eustice

Mining Company Withdraws From $20B Oil Sands Project — Citing Trudeau’s Environmental Policies

By David Krayden, Daily Caller, Feb 24, 2020

https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/24/canada-teck-resources-withdraws-oil-sands-project-trudeaus-environmental-policies/

What Boris Johnson Should Know About Innovation

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Feb 24, 2020

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/boris-johnson-innovation/

Energy Issues – Australia

Australia installs more renewables than anywhere else but national emissions stay the same

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Feb 25, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/02/australia-installs-more-renewables-than-anywhere-else-but-national-emissions-stay-the-same/

Link to paper: Australia: the renewable energy superstar

By Andrew Blakers, Matthew Stocks, Bin Lu, ANU Research School of Electrical, Energy and Materials Engineering [Australian National University], Feb 8, 2019

https://apo.org.au/node/218826

[SEPP Comment: The 2019 estimate for Australia is an annual per-capita renewables deployment rate is 250 watts per person per year. In 2017, for Germany it was 100 watts per person per year, for UK it was about 80 and for the USA it was under 50.]

Energy Issues — US

The Year Wind Surpassed Hydro as the Top Renewable in the U.S.

By Aaron Larson, Power Mag, Feb 27, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/the-year-wind-surpassed-hydro-as-the-top-renewable-in-the-u-s/

[SEPP Comment: Mixing apples with oranges. Hydro-power is predictable, wind is not.]

Constitution Pipeline project ends as builder cites ‘diminished’ return on investment

By Scott Blanchard, State Impact, PA, Feb 25, 2020

https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2020/02/25/constitution-pipeline-project-ends-as-builder-cites-diminished-return-on-investment/

“A pipeline builder has dropped a controversial project that would have routed fracked natural gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale into New York.”

Washington’s Control of Energy

Trump administration resuming coal leasing on public lands

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Feb 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484854-trump-administration-resuming-coal-leasing-on-public-lands

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power — Why isn’t anyone talking about it?

The shale oil and gas revolution keeps rolling on — but no one is talking about it.

By Stephen Moore, Fox News, Feb 25, 2020

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/natural-gas-is-crushing-wind-and-solar-power-why-isnt-anyone-talking-about-it

The Obvious Reality Of More U.S. Oil And Natural Gas

By Jude Clemente, Forbes, Feb 23, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/judeclemente/2020/02/23/the-obvious-reality-of-more-us-oil-and-natural-gas/#140a32d45a48

BP withdraws from industry groups, citing climate disagreements

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Feb 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484706-bp-withdraws-from-industry-groups-citing-climate-disagreements

“Execs’ Open Letter to 2020 Candidates Promotes Oil & Natural Gas”

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Feb 26, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/energy-benefits/execs-letter-2020-candidates/

Japan Will Remain A Key Market For U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas

By Jude Clemente, Forbes, Feb 26, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/judeclemente/2020/02/26/japan-will-remain-a-key-market-for-us-liquefied-natural-gas/#3c8a783a26ec

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Believing Misconceptions and Misinformation Surrounding Energy Solutions Could Be Rather Costly

By Jakob Puckett, Real Clear Energy, Feb 25, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/02/25/believing_misconceptions_and_misinformation_surrounding_energy_solutions_could_be_rather_costly_485156.html

Carbon-free nuclear power in a crisis just when it’s most needed

Nuclear energy can produce carbon-free power, but struggles to sustain itself in competition with low-cost natural gas and renewables like solar and wind.

By Benjamin J. Hulac, Roll Call, Feb 26, 2020

https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/26/carbon-free-nuclear-power-in-a-crisis-just-when-its-most-needed/

[SEPP Comment: The levelized cost estimates are highly misleading because they do not include the costs of needed backup when wind and solar fail.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Putting Solar in All the Wrong Places

High retail electricity prices, not economic value, are driving U.S. investments in rooftop solar.

By Lucas Davis, Energy Institute at Hass, Jan 28, 2020

https://energyathaas.wordpress.com/2020/02/03/putting-solar-in-all-the-wrong-places/

Link to paper: Do Two Electricity Pricing Wrongs Make a Right? Cost Recovery, Externalities, and Efficiency

By Severin Borenstein and James Bushnell, Energy Institute at Hass, July 2019

https://haas.berkeley.edu/wp-content/uploads/WP294.pdf

TECO Announces $800-Million Investment in New Solar

By Darrell Proctor, Power Mag, Feb 20, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/teco-announces-800-million-investment-in-new-solar/

“…to add another 600 MW of solar power generation capacity by year-end 2023. TECO on Wednesday said the expansion will increase its solar portfolio to more than 1.25 GW of solar generation, or about 14% of its total generation mix.”

“One of the utility’s largest ongoing projects is the installation of gas-fired combined cycle technology at its Big Bend plant at Apollo Beach. The Big Bend Modernization project, which includes the conversion of Unit 1 and closure of Unit 2, is expected to be completed in 2023. The converted facility will have 1,090 MW of generation capacity.”

[SEPP Comment: Which will it rely on at night?]

Power Grid Vulnerability Exposed: Storm, High Winds Lead To Power Outages Over Large Areas Of Germany

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 28, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/28/power-grid-vulnerability-exposed-storm-high-winds-lead-to-power-outages-over-large-areas-of-germany/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

How Much Will Hydrogen-Based Power Cost?

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag, Feb 27, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/how-much-will-hydrogen-based-power-cost/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Storage

Gravity Storage of Electricity

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Feb 25, 2020

https://ddears.com/2020/02/25/gravity-storage-of-electricity/

[SEPP Comment: A 400-foot energy vault for every neighborhood?]

Shell’s New Battery Won’t Solve Wind Intermittency Problem

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 22, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/22/shells-new-battery-wont-solve-wind-intermittency-problem/

“According to Shell’s blurb, the battery will store 100 MWh. UK wind output is running on average at 60 TWh a year, which equates to 6854 MWh per hour. In other words, Shell’s new shiny battery will only be able to replace wind output for less than a minute, if the wind stopped blowing.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

German Love Affair With Powerful Cars Continues Unabated…Horsepower Of Registered New Cars Hit Record High

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 23, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/23/german-love-affair-with-powerful-cars-continues-unabated-registered-new-cars-hit-record-high-horsepower/

Montreal ends electric scooter experiment, citing ‘disorder’

By Staff AFP, Feb 19, 2020

https://news.yahoo.com/montreal-ends-electric-scooter-experiment-citing-disorder-220751742.html

Health, Energy, and Climate

Are Britain’s pollution levels really a public health emergency?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 27, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/are-britains-pollution-levels-really-a-public-health-emergency/

“It is worth recalling that the Great Smog of December 1952, widely regarded as an environmental catastrophe, killed only 4,000 people in London. Can it really be true that air pollution is now killing more than twice that number every year in the capital, and ten to 15 times as many nationwide?”

“In the words of Brighton respiratory physician Anthony Frew, who served on the original Royal College of Physicians working party on air pollution, the claim of 9,000 deaths in London is a ‘zombie statistic – however much you try to kill it, it comes back and it’s simply not true’.”

There’s a Virus Spreading in U.S. That’s Killed 10,000: The Flu

By Dennis Thompson, Health Day News, Feb 7, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

http://pennstatehershey.adam.com/content.aspx?productid=35&gid=11639

Link to CDC page on Coronavirus: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

By Staff, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Accessed Feb 27, 2020

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Other Scientific News

One billion-year-old green seaweed fossils unearthed in China

By Brooks Hays, Washington DC (UPI), Feb 24, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/One_billion-year-old_green_seaweed_fossils_unearthed_in_China_999.html

Link to paper: A one-billion-year-old multicellular chlorophyte

By Qing Tang, et al., Nature; Ecology & Evolution, Feb 24, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-020-1122-9

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the universe [since the Big Bang?]

Press Release, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, Feb 28, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.icrar.org/kaboom/

“The blast came from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away. [about 390 million light-years from Earth]

“’But it happened very slowly—like an explosion in slow motion that took place over hundreds of millions of years.’”

Digging into the far side of the moon: Chang’E-4 probes 40 meters into lunar surface

Press Release, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Feb 26, 2020

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-02/caos-dit022620.php

NASA prepares for new science flights above coastal Louisiana

By Esprit Smith for NASA Earth Science News, Pasadena CA (JPL), Feb 21, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/NASA_prepares_for_new_science_flights_above_coastal_Louisiana_999.html

“Delta-X studies the Mississippi River Delta in the United States, which is growing and sinking in different areas.”

Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expected

By Staff Writers, Vancouver, Canada (SPX), Feb 25, 2020

https://www.marsdaily.com/reports/Magnetic_field_at_Martian_surface_ten_times_stronger_than_expected_999.html

Link to paper: Crustal and time-varying magnetic fields at the InSight landing site on Mars

By Catherine L. Johnson, Nature, Geoscience, Feb 24, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-020-0537-x

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

Why Not Offset All The UK’s Emissions?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/26/why-not-offset-all-the-uks-emissions/

Using Twitter Volume as Scientific Measure of “Climate Change” Is a Very, Very, Bad Idea

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Feb 25, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/25/using-twitter-volume-as-scientific-measure-of-climate-change-is-a-very-very-bad-idea/

ARTICLES

Africa’s Locust Plague Shows the Danger of Green Colonialism

Massive swarms devour crops, while European environmentalists seek to ban insecticides.

By Richard Tren, WSJ, Feb 24, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/africas-locust-plague-shows-the-danger-of-green-colonialism-11582586979?mod=opinion_lead_pos10

The co-founder of Africa Fighting Malaria writes:

A plague of locusts has hit Africa. Massive swarms are devouring crops and other vegetation in their path, imperiling millions and setting the stage for a humanitarian disaster. On his recent visit to three African countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed a welcome $8 million to aid in locust control. If the U.S. really wants to help, it would stand firm against the radical anti-insecticide agenda.

The desert locust, which the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization describes as ‘the most destructive migratory pest in the world,’ can fly as far as 120 miles a day. Tens of billions of locusts can travel in the same swarm. The FAO says that locust swarms now threaten food security and livelihoods in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda as well as the Arabian Peninsula. Kenya has been hit especially hard. One swarm there measures 37 by 25 miles, and agricultural officials there estimate that 1.2 million acres of pasture and cropland have already been destroyed. The U.N. says that more than 20 million people in East Africa are facing food shortages.

The best way to stop the locusts is to spray insecticide from the air. Unfortunately, Kenya lacks adequate supplies of the best and most effective insecticide, fenitrothion, and is scrambling to get additional stocks. The radical environmental movement, which seeks to ban fenitrothion and other safe and effective chemicals, has made Kenyan authorities’ work more difficult.

Since last September, European Union-funded nongovernmental organizations in Kenya have been petitioning the Kenyan Parliament to ban more than 250 registered agricultural insecticides. Foremost among these groups is the Route to Food Initiative, funded by the Heinrich Böll Foundation, which in turn is affiliated with the German Green Party. The chemicals the Greens seek to ban are essential for controlling not only locusts but also common agricultural pests, weeds and fungi. Even as locusts devastate Kenyan crops, NGO lobbyists continue their anti-insecticide crusade.

While the swarms of desert locust present an urgent threat, Africa’s farmers face countless other pests that reduce crop yields. The fall armyworm, a caterpillar native to the Americas, arrived in Africa in 2016 and now affects most of the continent. The pest feeds on many crops but prefers corn, a staple in many African countries, and already it has reduced yields by as much as 50% in some countries.

In the Americas, farmers manage the fall armyworm using a combination of genetically modified crops and insecticides. In Africa, where governments ban most GM crops and lack insecticide, farmers are almost defenseless. The FAO should be working overtime to help African governments deal with the problem in the same way the U.S. has. Instead it seems in thrall to a European environmentalist agenda that eschews modern insecticides and would have African farmers pluck the caterpillars one by one. The FAO’s ‘agro-ecology agenda’ also seeks to ban modern pesticides, impede mechanization and even reduce global trade.

Insecticides are essential not only to modern agriculture but also for public health. They protect people from mosquitoes, fleas, sand flies and other pests that transmit countless parasitic and viral diseases that claim millions of lives every year.

The U.S. ambassador to the FAO, Kip Tom, is taking a lonely stand against this luddite anti-pesticide agenda.

The author discusses that the US ambassador criticized FAO members in a US Department of Agriculture forum, then states:

Mr. Pompeo called on African countries to liberalize their economies and enact reforms to attract investors. This is wise advice, and many African countries are following it already. Reform and liberalization increase prosperity and reinforce sovereignty. Following through on agricultural reforms would make African countries less reliant on paternalistic donors from the EU and U.N.

Africans can let foreign donors play out their ideological fantasies in Africa, like colonialists of yore. Or they can send them home, where, thanks to modern farming technology, they have the privilege of full supermarket shelves.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

