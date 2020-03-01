Warming Marble Bar

Reposted from Jennifer Marohasy’s Site
March 1, 2020 By jennifer
MY friend Craig Kelly – the Federal member for Hughes – attempted to raise the issue of the world’s longest heat wave record in the Australian parliament last Wednesday. He was shut down by Tony Burke, the manager of opposition business.
Specifically, Mr Kelly was attempting to draw attention to how the historical observations have been changed, and how the values as originally recorded at Marble Bar between 31 October 1923 and 7 April 1924 have been adjusted down. This was first brought to our attention by Chris Gilham, and reposted by Joanne Nova.
When the Australian Bureau of Meteorology cools the past – as it does with most of the 112 temperature series used to construct the official statistics – current temperatures appear hotter. The remodelling of Marble Bar has, to quote Mr Kelly, also robbed Australia of the world’s longest heatwave record. This now goes to Death Valley in California.
The Bureau has made many more changes to the Marble Bar record, than just dropping down the temperatures back in 1923 and 1924. With the first iteration of ACORN-SAT back in 2011, maximum temperatures as recorded at Marble Bar from 1967 back to 1910 were cooled on average by -0.41 °C, and from 1944 back to 1910 by an additional -0.52°C.
The Bureau claimed these changes were necessary because the weather station at Marble Bar has been moved, the moves created discontinuities in the temperature series, and these discontinuities can only be ‘corrected’ with reference to neighbouring sites.
In fact, the weather station at Marble Bar has always been just to the southeast of the town centre, on vacant public land on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert, which covers an area of about 284,993 km². There is no documentation for any move in 1944. In 1967 the weather station was apparently moved some metres. The distance is recorded as ‘small’ in the relevant catalogue.
The Bureau nevertheless identified weather stations at Mundiwindi (about 300 kms south), Wiluna (about 700 km south) and Roebourne (about 300 km east) as neighbouring stations suitable for comparison, specifically for fixing the perceived ‘discontinuity’ in 1944 created by the apparent station move.
The annual average maximum temperatures from the comparison sites move up and down in unison with the Marble Bar data including for the period from 1930 to 1940, as shown in Figure 1. This suggests that there is nothing wrong with the historical temperature observations for Marble Bar. And that feeding these stations together into the percentile matching algorithm would result in only minimal changes.
Figure 1. Maximum Temperatures Recorded at Marble Bar and Comparison Stations
The Bureau has listed Mundiwindi, Roebourne and Wiluna as comparison stations for Marble Bar.
Yet, the cumulative changes made to the original observations from Marble Bar in the creation of the new ACORN-SAT series (using the ‘nearby’ stations) make the new ACORN-SAT series less like the data from the nearby comparison stations.
The consequence of the changes to the maximum temperature series is that what was a cooling trend for Marble Bar of -0.6 °C per century from 1910 to 2005 in the original historical observations, becomes a warming trend of +0.396 °C per century from 1910 to 1918 in ACORN-SAT version 1, as shown in Figure 2. When ACORN-SAT version 1 was updated late 2018 to ACORN-SAT version 2, an even more significant +0.7 °C warming trend was generated for Marble Bar. ACORN-SAT version 2 is now the official temperature data base for Australia.
Figure 2. Historical Observations (blue) and Remodelled (red and orange)
The historical observations for Marble Bar (the raw data) from 1910 to 2005 indicate a cooling trend, this has been changed to a warming trend of 0.7 degrees Celsius per century in ACORN-SAT Version 2.
CHANGES TO INDIVIDUAL DAYS VERSUS CUMULATIVE
While the cumulative consequence of all the changes is a warming trend +0.7 °C Celsius per century in ACORN-SAT version 2, the changes are actually made to the daily values, as shown in Table 1.
Table 1. Temperatures for Six Days in November 1923
The daily values as recorded in the different databases for Marble Bar.
So while the actual temperature recorded at Marble Bar on 18th November 1923 was 44.7 °C, this has been changed to 43.7 in ACORN-SAT version 2. This is a difference of one whole degree, as shown in Table 1.
The difference is only 0.2 degrees on 21st November. This lack of consistency in the fiddling is because the Bureau applies what is called a percentile matching algorithm to generate the new temperature series. To quote from the relevant peer-reviewed paper as published by the Royal Meterological Society (International Journal of Climatology, Volume 33):
For the purposes of merging station series and correcting inhomogeneities, the data set has been developed using a technique, the percentile-matching (PM) algorithm, which applies differing adjustments to daily data depending on their position in the frequency distribution. This method is intended to produce data sets that are homogeneous for higher-order statistical properties, such as variance and the frequency of extremes, as well as for mean values. The PM algorithm is evaluated and found to have clear advantages over adjustments based on monthly means, particularly in the homogenization of temperature extremes.
TWO TEMPERATURE DATA BASES
Not many people are aware that the Bureau actually holds two very different temperature databases. Mostly, it uses what is called ACORN-SAT version 2 (Australian Climate Observations Reference Network – Surface Air Temperature) for generating trends and announcing record hot years. This database also contains all the values that are sent to the United Nation’s International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC).
The other database includes the historical values more or less as originally recorded. This is called the Australian Data Archive for Meteorology (ADAM), also known as the Climate Data Online (CDO). This database has a reasonable amount of integrity and generally reflects values actually recorded across Australia. There are nevertheless some issues with ADAM. The mix of stations is changing, with stations that have recorded colder temperatures closed down. For example, Charlotte Pass on the slopes of Mount Kosciuszko holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded on mainland Australia at −23 °C on 19 June 1994. Inexplicably, this station was closed down in March 2015. Also of concern is that there was a period when lower limits were set on how cold temperatures could be recorded, for example the limit that was set at Goulburn of −10 °C between the years 2007 and 2017 and at Thredbo between 2002 and 2017.
Also, some ‘inconvenient’ early hot records have been deleted, for example 51.7 °C recorded at Bourke in western New South Wales on 3 January 1909. This record needs to be reinstated as it is the hottest day ever recorded in Australia using standard equipment, properly calibrated and in a Stevenson Screen. The Bureau’s only excuse for deleting it is that it was recorded on a Sunday, and the weather observer was not meant to come in on that day.
The existence of these two date bases is not denied by the Bureau, but interestingly key Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalists cannot bring themselves to acknowledge this fact. This is perhaps because of all the complications it raises.
LET US GET IT CHANGED BACK
The Bureau has a long history of making nonsense changes to important historical temperature data series. I’ve previously documented the situation at Rutherglen (Victoria), Bourke (New South Wales), Darwin (Northern Territory) and Amberley (Queensland).
I’ve been trying to get something done about this since at least 2014. Ministers within the current cabinet who are across this issue include Greg Hunt and Josh Frydenberg. So far, they have refused to do anything about it, because they apparently do not want the Australian public to lose confidence in the Bureau.
I suggest we begin a campaign, in the first instance to have the correct temperatures for Marble Bar for the period of the heatwave, which was from 31 October 1923 to 7 April 1924, included in the official temperature record. This will require the Bureau to notify the relevant IPCC working group that is currently incorporating the incorrect values into their Sixth Assessment report, which is being used for the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement.
Is anybody surprised? To keep the climate change scam going there have to be lots of corrupt “scientists” prepared to do anything. After all, their careers and income depend on keeping the scam going. There are lots of corrupt politicians and others also involved in keeping the scam going (for money or power).
Maybe this is why it is now difficult to obtain full on-line Met Office UK weather records prior to 2001. Are they hiding something?
I wanted to build a dossier of weather in the UK around my birthday in March. I know that March 1995 to 2000 were much milder and sunny (and sometimes glorious), but have trouble finding the information. Can anyone point me in the right direction?
You will not get UK meteo daily data without paying for it.
I contacted John Kennedy of the Met Office to ask how I could get daily sun-hours and temp data for a small number of towns he explained that it was NOT publicly available.
Recall all the shenanigans exposed in ClimateGate about protecting their land surface data. They are quite determined not to have anyone audit and validate their data processing.
An astute commentator pondered how it is that AGW acolytes can make predictions of temp 100 years in the future but aren’t sure next week what the temperature was 80 years ago.
I may have misquoted him, but you get the GISSt.
Due to the impact on the historical significance of the measurements that the adjustments have made, I think a full step by step break-down of how each of these specific adjustments have been applied and validated would be warranted by the BOM and an official release on this. The loss of a world record is not a small thing. Even if part of a wider algorithm / homogenization, the detail is important in this case.
Should also have the move of the measuring equipment well documented to overturn such an old record?
It is super important that the original handwritten data is preserved somehow. Naturally, I do not trust the powers-that-be.
That paragraph describing the PM algorithm is a classic . If this was meant to provide clarity. Rather than placate the sceptics this just confirms that they want to fob everyone of by sounding as if the algorithm can be justified. Common sense tells you that if a piece of equipment is wrong one day by x% it’s likely to be wrong by the same amount the next day.
The fact that they felt a need to have an acorn 2 data set means that what Adjustments they did the first time was wrong . So how can one assume the latest adjustments are any better. The ethical way to argue is to allow your adjustments be subject to an independent audit.
If a conservative government with people like Craig Kelly agitating can’t get any traction one can only despair if and when the other mob gets in.
When my warmist friends ask me to follow the science , they say “ Are you saying the BOM, NASA, the IPCC and hosts of other scientists are telly porkies.” I reply that is exactly what I’m saying! And they look at me as if I told them I still think the world is flat.
I see a highly publicised investigation of the BOM would be a way to penetrate the Climate Change Fortress which is guarded and protected by big business, universities, media and heaps of vested interests. The cost savings that could be made for future generations from moderation of climate change policies would more than justify holding such an inquiry.
“This database also contains all the values that are sent to the United Nation’s International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC).”
“This will require the Bureau to notify the relevant IPCC working group that is currently incorporating the incorrect values into their Sixth Assessment report, which is being used for the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement.”
This is arrant nonsense. The IPCC does not collect station data. No data about Marble Bar will appear in the AR6. The BoM submits current data to the WMO via CLIMAT forms. This is unadjusted data. That appears in GHCN, which is used for temperature indices. In fact most of the stations in the GHCN inventory are not even ACORN stations. An adjusted version of the GHCN is also produced, but using the pairwise comparison that is used for the rest of the world, not ACORN.
Stokes. I’ll take your silence on the major point of the post as meaning you agree with that part.
“The Bureau’s only excuse for deleting it is that it was recorded on a Sunday, and the weather observer was not meant to come in on that day”.
LOL.
What’s their problem, is it they think he probably couldn’t focus due to a heavy Saturday night?
It’s not as if he had to go very far to read the instrument, Marble Bar in 1898:
http://www.hoadly.co.uk/hoadly2/img25600-a1-204×116-719x410_full.jpg
“Marble Bar in 1898”
In fact the complaint is about Bourke in 1909, also not a large city. But there is more to the story than that the chap was not supposed to come in. In fact he recorded 110°F at 3pm, then wrote down 125, which the supervisor then crossed out. Later the 125 did resurface in the summary of the month. I think the Bureau did have good reason to regard it as doubtful.
Regarding Bourke, one simple explanation is that on the Sunday they accidently wrote the 125 down in the saturday section which was then corrected to the sunday. A number of other area’s reported similar temps in the local rag’s.
http://joannenova.com.au/2014/09/the-mysterious-lost-hot-sunday-in-bourke-did-it-really-happen/
I read in the guest post:
“The Bureau has a long history of making nonsense changes to important historical temperature data series. I’ve previously documented the situation at Rutherglen (Victoria), Bourke (New South Wales), Darwin (Northern Territory) and Amberley (Queensland).”
Oh! The lady forgot her latest post concerning… Wagga Wagga.
Hmmmh. Why that?
Here is the Wagga Wagga story:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SBecF1n6lBlg2S4ei8Ixk5Pcr2GoR3Hf/view
This is a graph constructed out of raw raw data from the GHCN daily corner, based on the following stations:
ASN00072151 -35.1333 147.3667 240.0 WAGGA WAGGA (KOORINGAL) – 1871 1950
ASN00072150 -35.1583 147.4573 212.0 WAGGA WAGGA AMO – 1942 2019
ASN00074114 -35.1311 147.3091 222.0 WAGGA WAGGA RESEARCH CENTRE – 1948 2003
The data is communicated to NOAA by BoM.
You clearly see that Mrs Mahorasy’s claim about unduly adjustments by BoM is incorrect.
The Kooringal station (about which btw surprisingly nobody tells anything about its UHI-suspected location) definitely shows temperatures nearly 1 °C above the rest.
It was therefore correct to adjust Kooringal to the data provided by the AMO and Research stations.
The same is done by GISTEMP since 1998: UHI suspected stations are adjusted to their more rural environment:
The Kooringal data at BOM is discontinuous at around 1910. It’s trend from 1910 to 1950 is cooling of a degree per century of Tmax that gets turned into warming trend rather than correction of pre 1910 to line up after 1910.
Could you try again?
https://jennifermarohasy.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Tmax072150.png
“It’s trend from 1910 to 1950 is cooling of a degree per century of Tmax that gets turned into warming trend rather than correction of pre 1910 to line up after 1910.”
What turns it into a warming trend is the very strong uptrend of Wagga raw data since 1943, at 2.5 °/Cen. The lack of warming of Kooringal correctly brings this back to a small positive trend over the century for the combination. What would not be correct would be to combine the two locations without allowing for the fact that Kooringal is shown by the overlap period to be about 1°C warmer.
Malcolm Roberts is another Australian politician who is willing to put himself out there to debunk AGW. He is a Senator of the One Nation Party. The founder of this party Pauline Hanson has always put the truth out there, no matter how controversial. She was even wrongly sent to jail for her convictions, and still persued her political ambitions.
The YouTube video goes for around half an hour and is of Malcolm Roberts, Tony Heller and Professor Tim Ball. It was put out in Nov 2016 but it’s still entirely relevant.
https://youtu.be/wwQ6BiqeBcg