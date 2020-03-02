UAH Global Temperature Update for February 2020: +0.76 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog
March 2nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for February, 2020 was +0.76 deg. C, up considerably from the January, 2020 value of +0.57 deg. C.
This is the warmest monthly anomaly since March 2016 (+0.77 deg. C), and the warmest February since 2016 (+0.86 deg. C), both due to El Nino warmth. Continuing weak El Nino conditions are also likely responsible for the current up-tick in temperature, as I recently demonstrated here.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 14 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.15 +1.15 2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.04 +0.06 2019 03 +0.35 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.59 2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.50 +0.92 +0.91 2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.40 -0.61 +0.98 +0.39 2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35 2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.11 +0.33 +0.87 2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.24 2019 09 +0.62 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57 2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.28 +0.31 -0.03 +0.99 +0.50 2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.38 2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94 2020 01 +0.57 +0.60 +0.53 +0.62 +0.73 +0.12 +0.66 2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
The UAH LT global gridpoint anomaly image for February, 2020 should be available in the next few days here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
38 thoughts on “UAH Global Temperature Update for February 2020: +0.76 deg. C”
If the Arctic is the canary in the coal mine, we’re in trouble.
No problem. Enjoy the warm months.
Why? As of March 1, arctic ice extent is above every year of the last 10 except 2013 and is tied with 2012.
The canary seems to be singing fine.
I don’t make predictions for the future, I just look to the actual observed data (real).
Thank You so much, the only prediction I like to make is that all the predictions will be wrong or changed to meet reality.
The Polar vortex (strat and trop) were strong and unmoving this winter.
That (by definition) keeps cold air locked up there.
Hence a greater freeze-up, relative to recent years.
If the Arctic is the canary in the coal mine we won’t be getting any coal out of the Arctic in the near future. The last two years summer minima have been no lower than it was in 2007 when Al Gore and the IPCCCP starting screaming about its imminent ice-free summers.
Wang and Overland (2013) “expected” Arctic to be ice free “before 2020”. We just missed yet another naive linear projection of a non linear climate system.
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
Anyway climate alarmists have many “the canaries” to chose from, as soon as one fails to fall off its perch they find another one to worry about.
Another sane assessment by Dr. Spencer…..we need someone of similar gifted intelligence down-under, assisting and complimenting the capable Senator Roberts…
All Roy’s graph shows is that the next serious El Nino will mean Roy needs a bigger graph.
As the next La Niña is in view, your comnent is meaningless,
Will the next La Nina result in negative anomalies as happened in the 1980s and 1990s?
Who needs a super El Nino?
Is this the anticipated signal from the IMO 2020 global sulfur cap?
Could the Siberian heat anomaly be a result of the Sibirian wildfires 2019 and the large amounts of soot that were produced and now change albedo etc?
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/145380/arctic-fires-fill-the-skies-with-soot
https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
How much sun even falls there in the winter. Most unlikely. More likely extremely leaky communal heating systems and poorly lagged stream pipes close to meteo stations in the towns, not outside.
RF is a major gas and oil producer, they can burn as much as they want.
No sign of that massive Russia/Poland hotspot on satellite data so it’s probably faulty ground data.
So were those “leaky communal heating systems” not there last year?
Or last decade?
30 years ago?
And as such the anomaly would take that into account.
This just when UAH confirms that this last Feb was anomalously warm in the NH?
How does one know that that entire graph, 1979 to now, is not simply a slice of upwardness on a sine curve that will soon turn down? Surface temps are subject to a sine wave of about 35 years duration.
See, this is the problem with recent measurement tech. The baseline is so short, you can’t tell see the truth.
Not to mention, how to validate that satellite readings from 1979 are co-equal in validity from current?
No. This song is over.
Likely, but there may not be much of a ‘turn down’ soon if there is no solar grand minimum
(see faint blue line here http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/NH-GM.htm)
Whats the thermal lag of the oceans, absorbing SW and releasing it years later? Something is driving this, and it isnt the sun or CO2.
Why couldn’t it be CO2?
In fact, why couldn’t it be CO2 in combination with ocean heat release? Following each recent El Nino there appears to be an uptick in the baseline temperature. This suggests heat (energy) loss to space is being slowed or impeded by ….. CO2 perhaps?
I’m now convinced that CO2 is causing an increase in the mean altitude of energy emission to space which means energy is being emitted from colder regions. This results in a reduction in the rate of emission which creates an imbalance between incoming solar energy and outgoing LW energy’
Incoming greater than Outgoing = Warming.
Arguing that CO2 has no effect is pointless. It clearly does (see emission spectra) but we need to how big the effect is or will be. There is still some debate about climate sensitivity.
Agreed, there should be some effect from CO2 unless there are very strong neg. f/b ( which is not impossible ).
I think it is simplistic to say ENSO “causes” warming, it is just part of the system, is an effect, not the cause.
The current double bump can not be explained as being caused by one El Nino , neither can the double bump pattern which is clear throughout the record. It seems to repeat about every 7.2 years if you measure it.
Early 90s bump was suppressed by Mt P, later bump was boosted by El Nino , which itself was probably a feedback reaction to enormous volcanic cooling.
It currently looks like a pretty symmetric pair is forming in the current period.
How could it be ocean heat release when all evidence suggests ocean heat content has increased, at both 0 – 700m and 0 – 2000m depths, over the period of observed surface warming?
https://www.nodc.noaa.gov/OC5/3M_HEAT_CONTENT/heat_content55-07.png
https://www.nodc.noaa.gov/OC5/3M_HEAT_CONTENT/heat_content2000m.png
There are still some who make jokes about the subject, of course there are others who make jokes about their own mother’s death.
You call that colourless odourless tasteless trace gas in the atmosphere a greenhouse gas?
THIS is a greenhouse gas!
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/major-48-hour-rain-event-to-drench-multiple-states/ar-BB10FdoM
Water Vapour is a feedback. It responds to the temperature in the atmosphere.
“This is the warmest monthly anomaly since March 2016 (+0.77 deg. C)”
Could have been even higher had the Montreal Protocol not cleaned out the CFCs that are also powerful greenhouse gases.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/03/climate-ozone-crisis/