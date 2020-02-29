NOAA Relies on ‘Russian Collusion’ to Claim January Was Hottest Month on Record

Other data shows the USA wasn’t even close to a record.
By Anthony Watts
In a report generating substantial media attention this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) claimed January 2020 was the hottest January on record. In reality, the claim relies on substantial speculation, dubious reporting methods, and a large, very suspicious, extremely warm reported heat patch covering most of Russia.
The January 2020 Climate Assessment Report, released by NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI), was accompanied by a map showing a giant red menace of extraordinary asserted warmth extending from the Russian border with Poland well into Siberia. Yet, the asserted hot spot appears nowhere else.
Figure 1: Map of temperature departure provided by NOAA/NCEII. Note the huge red spot over Russia.
Meanwhile, in the United States, Alaska was abnormally cold, and the contiguous United States wasn’t even close to a record.
While the media attempt to spin the NOAA announcement as more “proof” of a climate crisis, there are a few things to consider. First and foremost, January is the coldest month of the year for much of the Northern Hemisphere. You likely won’t find many people complaining that a particular January was warmer than usual. This is especially the case in Russia and Siberia.
January in Moscow is typically the coldest month of the year. Daytime high temperatures average 20°F, with average lows of 9°F. In Siberia, it is even worse. The Siberian city of Oymyakon, Russia, reached 88°F below zero (-66.67°C) in January 2018. The big red Russian “hot spot” in NOAA’s January temperature map simply shows Russia remained very, very cold, but not as excruciatingly cold as usual.
Yet, the Russian temperature data was the primary driver behind the asserted global January temperature record. This begs the question, why would Russia – and Russia alone – have such an unusual, giant red spot of unusual warmth compared to the rest of the world? Is Russia trying to influence and interfere with global climate data along with American elections?
Hardly, and the answer may be very simple and have little to do with climate change. In 2008, I identified a possible source for similarly odd reported warmth during the preceding Russian winter: Russian central-heating steam pipes.
Now before you say, “How could that possibly affect global temperature?” let’s take a closer look.
Figure 2: Steam generation plant and steam distribution pipes for central heating in the Russian village of Oymyakon Image credit: Amos Chapple via Radio Free Europe
In most of Russia, and especially in Siberia, a central power plant pipes steam via overhead pipes within towns and villages. The steam goes to radiators in homes to provide warmth during the brutally cold winters. The waste heat from these heating systems is dispersed throughout the town. Official temperatures are also measured in these same towns, meaning that waste heat raises the reported temperature above what it would normally be.
When you have much of the Russian nation using this inefficient central heating scheme, dumping huge amount of waste heat into the local atmosphere, you end up with a nationwide temperature anomaly – which might well explain the great temperature “red spot” over Russia and Siberia that appears almost every winter.
A similar effect happens in Barrow, Alaska, a town that is dependent on heating to survive the winter, just like towns in northern Russia. Science has found that Barrow has become its own Urban Heat Island (UHI) during winter. In a peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Climatology, “The Urban Heat Island in Winter at Barrow, Alaska,” researchers found Barrow’s urban heat island to create local temperatures an average of 3.96°F warmer that would otherwise be the case. Notably, this artificial heat signal was largest during the winter, when the indoor heating requirements for the town were greatest to compensate the cold, outside air.
It appears that the “warmest ever” January might simply have been influenced by Russian temperature data warmed up by waste heat. Maybe the U.S. House of Representatives will start an inquiry into Russian collusion to interfere with global temperature data and climate change legislation – but don’t hold your breath.
Anthony Watts (awatts@heartland.org) is a former television meteorologist and Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate for The Heartland Institute. He operates the most viewed website on climate in the world, WattsUpWithThat.com
Well done!
But “begging the question” is the name of the logical fallacy of assuming what one is attempting to prove. It does not mean “raising the question”, although that misuse is increasingly common. Unfortunately.
This Siberian heating system could even affect satellite observations of tropospheric thermal radiation. To combat global warming and conserve fossil fuels, Russia should be encouraged to invest in decentralized heating systems.
Much of CACA begs the question. GIGO models show what they’re programmed to find.
Hottest 😂 Come to england, its absolutely freezing, even today we had a little bit of sun, and now its cold enough to hurt your chest when breathing…
Greta was over here speaking the same old repetitive rubbish, she said change is coming, Hopefully its the sun and dome heat lol
Probably just another case of krig-yourself-hotter.
The UAH temperature map for January shows a couple of warm areas including one over Russia. However, it looks nothing like the surface map shown.
https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2020/january2020/GTR_202001Jan_1.pdf
Just wondering – that map is so-called anomalies, delta-Temps, above is Temp.
Funny, above has grey “missing data” regions. The delta-Temps have no missing data.
And as Pres. Putin said they signed the Paris Accord, because of concern about entire cities on Permafrost.
Are they likely themselves to melt that, or have they other data?
It does look quite similar if you look at the scales. The map mentioned here only goes up to part of the satellite map scale. So you can’t compare color to color without translating. Although this shifts the warm spot more to Scandinavia
Ah, thanks, Richard M, for that University of Alabama anomaly map for “January 2020, lower troposphere”.
Quite different from the NOAA land temperature graph, isn’t it?
If the Russians do this every year, why would this have any influence on the year by year data?
“If the Russians do this every year, why would this have any influence on the year by year data?”
Exactly.
When it’s colder, they need to heat more, which means more waste heat released in cities.
That is indeed a somewhat strange looking “January departure from average” map that NOAA has put out!
So they are saying that much of central Siberia is ‘off the scale’ to the right on this ‘anomaly’ map, more than 5 degrees C above normal for January, along with much of central Eastern Europe as such, in the same condition?
If there is any sort of large scale reality to this, maybe the cause should be found in, you know, weather, shifting wind patterns, etc.?
When I was in Russia (Moscow and Kirov) some 15 years ago, they had not invented the thermostat. I kid you not – none of the flats had thermostats, so room temperature was adjusted by opening the windows (-25 degrees c outside). Never seen such an inefficient system.
Ralph
Russia has lots of oil and gas. They need to modernize their heating systems. Legacy of the communism so beloved by the Democrat front runner.
Russian Collusion? Who’ya gonna call? Did anybody think to call Robert Mueller? This is nothing a special investigation can’s Obfuscate.
Never forget we wouldn’t have this Global Warming problem if it weren’t for gap tooth, Trump voting, fossil fuel burners.
Anyone who has ridden a motorcycle in cool to cold weather in rural areas can tell you UHI is real. You can literally feel the difference at approximately 0C when riding into town.