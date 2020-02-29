Extinction Rebellion Accused of Faking a Miners Protest

Extinction Rebellion “Miner”. Source Twitter

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Miners are furious Extinction Rebellion successfully fooled a BBC reporter into believing XR protesters dressed in cardboard safety helmets were actually miners demanding the closure of their own pits.

BBC Claimed Extinction Rebellion Activists in Cardboard Helmets Were Real Miners JAMES DELINGPOLE 28 Feb 2020921:28 Extinction Rebellion, the eco-fascist protest group, has successfully duped the BBC into believing that miners in the north of England support its campaigns to close down their pits. It did so by dressing up its activists in cardboard miners helmets. … Scenes from the 3 day mass action blockading the Bradley open-cast coal mine Pont Valley in Durham.



‘We are the Dead Canaries’ action sees #ExtinctionRebellion activists and local campaigners join forces to shut down operations at the mine. @helenasmithpix#XR2020 #ActNow pic.twitter.com/os4uAaihJN — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 26, 2020 But the BBC now accepts that it has no evidence of current or former miners attending the protests. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/28/bbc-claimed-xr-activists-in-cardboard-helmets-were-real-miners/

Read more of the article to see what a real miner thinks of this stunt.

I guess we can’t blame BBC reporter Jo Coburn for being fooled, she probably doesn’t know what a real worker looks like.

As for Extinction Rebellion, has anyone else noticed they seem to have this desperate need to be accepted as normal people? But they aren’t normal, or at least they seem to come from a very narrow demographic; they mostly seem to be a bunch of idle climate obsessed rich kids.

