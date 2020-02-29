Extinction Rebellion Accused of Faking a Miners Protest

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Miners are furious Extinction Rebellion successfully fooled a BBC reporter into believing XR protesters dressed in cardboard safety helmets were actually miners demanding the closure of their own pits.
BBC Claimed Extinction Rebellion Activists in Cardboard Helmets Were Real Miners
JAMES DELINGPOLE 28 Feb 2020921:28
Extinction Rebellion, the eco-fascist protest group, has successfully duped the BBC into believing that miners in the north of England support its campaigns to close down their pits. It did so by dressing up its activists in cardboard miners helmets.
Scenes from the 3 day mass action blockading the Bradley open-cast coal mine Pont Valley in Durham.— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 26, 2020
‘We are the Dead Canaries’ action sees #ExtinctionRebellion activists and local campaigners join forces to shut down operations at the mine. @helenasmithpix#XR2020 #ActNow pic.twitter.com/os4uAaihJN
But the BBC now accepts that it has no evidence of current or former miners attending the protests.
I guess we can’t blame BBC reporter Jo Coburn for being fooled, she probably doesn’t know what a real worker looks like.
As for Extinction Rebellion, has anyone else noticed they seem to have this desperate need to be accepted as normal people? But they aren’t normal, or at least they seem to come from a very narrow demographic; they mostly seem to be a bunch of idle climate obsessed rich kids.
I dont believe Joe coburn was duped she new exactly who was at the protest, another factual error, no underground miner would refer to a open cast as a pit,
I wonder if the police charge them a small fortune and give them a load of grief for policing their childish antics, just as they do when normal, law abiding folk want to organize something like a vintage car show? Just kidding ..maybe we should call it a vintage climate protest…
BBC is fake news. They just got caught this time.
You are almost right about “climate obsessed rich kids”. Add in “scientifically ignorant” and you a have the full description.
I went on one of their marches for half an hour and could not find a single person (no, not one!!) who knew even the absolute basics. I mean stuff my 12 year old grandson already knows.
I also went to one of their talks and it was appalling. I expected nonsense, but this would have to work its way up to being nonsense. I offered to give them talk on the basics, and of course they were no interested.
Heres the original article https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-51641886
That’s missing from the BBC web site,now. That’s what they do when they get it wrong, no edit no addmission that the article was in error.